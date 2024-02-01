Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Texas?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Texas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Texas golf courses reviewed in 2023: 242
Reviews of Texas golf courses in 2023: 13,485
Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch
Denton, Texas
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "I really enjoyed myself, I’ve played probably twenty courses around Dallas and this is top 2 easy. Great tee boxes, groomed bunkers, and huge greens that were a lot of fun." - bwed14
Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club
Fairview, Texas
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "The course is great and the atmosphere was very relaxing. The staff in the pro shop was very professional and the friendliest I’ve interacted with in a while. I put it on the top of my places to play in the area. Thanks again!" - Doc5587
Diamondback National Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Fantastic layout, very well maintained course. Price was very reasonable. Some fun and interesting holes. Great time." - andylackey2020
Palo Duro Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Palo Duro Creek golf course is a friendly, relaxing place to play golf." - Tilly007
The Old at White Bluff Golf Club
Whitney, Texas
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "We had a great time playing this course. The 1 hour drive was well worth it with the quality of the course and the overall experience. We expected it to be busy on a Saturday morning, but only saw other groups on the first and last holes. We will definitely be making this trip again!" - mchesser15
Waterchase Golf Course
Green fee: $76
What they're saying: "First time playing Waterchase on the recommendation of our son. We were blown away at the beauty of this course. Definitely a club management course. Greens were quick but well managed. We will be back!" - Spike3321
Kissing Tree Golf Club
Green fee: $113
What they're saying: "Probably the best shape in the area. At Golf Now price’s it’s a bargain." - tedvas
Canyon Springs Golf Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "I really enjoyed Canyon Springs. The greens were extremely fast, which was cool, but was challenging with all the undulations within them. I highly recommend this course." - jap2pe
The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "From the starter Mike (great guy), to the rest of the staff, wow. Super nice. Course played great. Everything was it great shape except a few spots in the fairways and around the greens that were being worked on. A little pricey but I really enjoyed the day. Greens roll true. I’d play here anytime I return to Lubbock." - dubyaeye
Gus Wortham Park Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "This is a staple course in Houston and a must play. Challenging holes and a great layout. Glad to see the continued improvements that are [being] made the course. Staff is friendly and pace of play is good." - adlove46
Pitman Municipal Golf Course
Green fee: $34
What they're saying: "This was a fun/difficult course. Narrow fairways, tall rough, greens with good break. It was fun. Carts have Bluetooth speakers built in and a screen with a scorecard and gives you distances. Great course and for the price, you can’t get any better." - Djdominguez
Delaware Springs Golf Course
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "I’ve played all public courses within an hour of Austin and this one takes the crown, conditions similar to [Star Ranch] which is by far best public venue in area. Where it separates itself from the rest is pace of play and the views, never felt like I was playing in people’s backyards. I played 18 solo in just under 2.5hrs, an hour faster than any round I’ve had in town. Greens are ROLLING" - Wayne24
The Quarry Golf Course
Green fee: $139
What they're saying: "Layout is great. The greens are all defect-free. The greens are slow because they are having drought issues, so (they) can't cut them short and roll them. The fairways are in good shape and bunkers are well kept. Would play again and recommend without hesitation." - trevinom
La Cantera Golf Club
Green fee: $199
What they're saying: "Great views, challenging course layout, and great conditions. In the middle of a probably one of the hottest summers that I remember the course was still in great condition. The sand was soft, fluffy, and playable, much different then some of the other courses in the area. Very well maitiained course. I would go again." - GolfPass reviewer
Vaaler Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "The course is always kept up. They have a great mixture of pars. This is by far my most favorite course in and surrounding San Antonio. The only thing I would say is a negative, if you’re not a resident of the community, you can’t get earlier tee times. But everything else is awesome." - tbigham
Landa Park Municipal Golf Course
New Braunfels, Texas
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "Got an afternoon tee time, after getting thru Wurstfest traffic and parking, my group and I had a fun afternoon. The staff is always friendly and receptive to feedback. I play this course as much as I can and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great experience." - vaoiwo
Golf Club of Houston - Tournament Course
Humble, Texas
Green fee: $159
What they're saying: "I now understand why the PGA tour guys have an easy time putting with greens that roll true and fast. Greens are in great condition!" - crocn
Rayburn Country Club
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Awesome course. They are doing a great job bringing it back to life!!" - cmcorman
Tangle Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Always satisfied with this course and the front desk staff are always friendly." - foghat75
Randolph Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "It’s a great course and it’s well maintained! It was a “holiday” for the base so the course was packed. Part of the success of the course is the draw for more people, so it’s busy. That won’t stop me from coming back again, though. The layout is wonderful and a good track to play, especially for the price." - ChiefSpeedy
The New at White Bluff Golf Club
Whitney, Texas
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "Met my son here for a Saturday of golf. Beautiful course, and super nice staff. Nice Yamaha carts!" - TreGillette
Moody Gardens Golf Course
Galveston, Texas
Green fee: $86
What they're saying: "Many different tees present many different challenges. On the whole, there is no altitude change at sea level, so it can be challenging to see where the fairway goes. Good greens, and really unique grass." - frjim
Forest Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $89
What they're saying: "Great course as always. How many course give you water for your round anymore?? Price also included lunch and a drink. Greens are nice. Slower than usual, but for the Heat they are in great shape. Highly recommend" - Lee2440801
Pecan Hollow Golf Course
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Course was in very good shape. Overseeding par 3 teeboxes meant all played 100-125 yards. Greens rolled very well given the crazy hot summer we had. A few bare spots and dry areas due to heat/lack of rain. Bunkers were all in good shape and I visited a few of them. A great course for the money." - jcook137215
Hill Country Golf Club
San Antonio, Texas
Green fee: $145
What they're saying: "A challenging course to play 27 holes. Not easy even for low handicap players, because the narrow fairways. One of the best I have played in San Antonio." - jra38511