Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2024

Seek out the best golf courses in Texas in our list.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view from tee #7 at Kissing Tree Golf Club.

What are the top public golf courses in Texas?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Texas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Texas golf courses reviewed in 2023: 242
Reviews of Texas golf courses in 2023: 13,485

  1. Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch
    Wildhorse GC of Robson Ranch
    View Tee Times
    Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch - North/South Course
    Denton, Texas
    Public
    4.6712529412
    706
    Write Review

    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "I really enjoyed myself, I’ve played probably twenty courses around Dallas and this is top 2 easy. Great tee boxes, groomed bunkers, and huge greens that were a lot of fun." - bwed14

  2. Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club
    Heritage Ranch GCC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club
    Fairview, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.6495529412
    631
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "The course is great and the atmosphere was very relaxing. The staff in the pro shop was very professional and the friendliest I’ve interacted with in a while. I put it on the top of my places to play in the area. Thanks again!" - Doc5587

  3. Diamondback National Golf Club
    Diamondback GC
    View Tee Times
    Diamondback National Golf Club
    Abilene, Texas
    Public
    4.8369117647
    103
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Fantastic layout, very well maintained course. Price was very reasonable. Some fun and interesting holes. Great time." - andylackey2020

  4. Palo Duro Creek Golf Course
    Palo Duro Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Palo Duro Creek Golf Course
    Canyon, Texas
    Public
    4.7447235294
    52
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Palo Duro Creek golf course is a friendly, relaxing place to play golf." - Tilly007

  5. The Old at White Bluff Golf Club
    White Bluff GC
    View Tee Times
    The Old at White Bluff Golf Club
    Whitney, Texas
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.7476235294
    107
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "We had a great time playing this course. The 1 hour drive was well worth it with the quality of the course and the overall experience. We expected it to be busy on a Saturday morning, but only saw other groups on the first and last holes. We will definitely be making this trip again!" - mchesser15

  6. Waterchase Golf Course
    Waterchase GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Waterchase Golf Course
    Fort Worth, Texas
    Public
    4.6256647059
    313
    Write Review

    Green fee: $76
    What they're saying: "First time playing Waterchase on the recommendation of our son. We were blown away at the beauty of this course. Definitely a club management course. Greens were quick but well managed. We will be back!" - Spike3321

  7. Kissing Tree Golf Club
    Kissing Tree GC
    Kissing Tree Golf Club
    Semi-Private

    Green fee: $113
    What they're saying: "Probably the best shape in the area. At Golf Now price’s it’s a bargain." - tedvas

  8. Canyon Springs Golf Club
    Canyon Springs GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Canyon Springs Golf Club
    San Antonio, Texas
    Public
    4.4812411765
    708
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "I really enjoyed Canyon Springs. The greens were extremely fast, which was cool, but was challenging with all the undulations within them. I highly recommend this course." - jap2pe

  9. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    The Rawls at Texas Tech
    View Tee Times
    The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    Lubbock, Texas
    Public
    4.5878
    249
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "From the starter Mike (great guy), to the rest of the staff, wow. Super nice. Course played great. Everything was it great shape except a few spots in the fairways and around the greens that were being worked on. A little pricey but I really enjoyed the day. Greens roll true. I’d play here anytime I return to Lubbock." - dubyaeye

  10. Gus Wortham Park Golf Course
    Gus Wortham Park GC
    Gus Wortham Park Golf Course
    Houston, Texas
    Public/Municipal
    4.555
    480
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "This is a staple course in Houston and a must play. Challenging holes and a great layout. Glad to see the continued improvements that are [being] made the course. Staff is friendly and pace of play is good." - adlove46

  11. Pitman Municipal Golf Course
    John Pitman GC
    View Tee Times
    Pitman Municipal Golf Course
    Hereford, Texas
    Public
    4.6451823529
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34
    What they're saying: "This was a fun/difficult course. Narrow fairways, tall rough, greens with good break. It was fun. Carts have Bluetooth speakers built in and a screen with a scorecard and gives you distances. Great course and for the price, you can’t get any better." - Djdominguez

  12. Delaware Springs Golf Course
    Delaware Springs GC: #13
    View Tee Times
    Delaware Springs Golf Course
    Burnet, Texas
    Public
    4.5810470588
    1112
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "I’ve played all public courses within an hour of Austin and this one takes the crown, conditions similar to [Star Ranch] which is by far best public venue in area. Where it separates itself from the rest is pace of play and the views, never felt like I was playing in people’s backyards. I played 18 solo in just under 2.5hrs, an hour faster than any round I’ve had in town. Greens are ROLLING" - Wayne24

  13. The Quarry Golf Course
    The Quarry GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    The Quarry Golf Course
    San Antonio, Texas
    Public
    4.5728470588
    933
    Write Review

    Green fee: $139
    What they're saying: "Layout is great. The greens are all defect-free. The greens are slow because they are having drought issues, so (they) can't cut them short and roll them. The fairways are in good shape and bunkers are well kept. Would play again and recommend without hesitation." - trevinom

  14. La Cantera Golf Club
    La Cantera - Resort: #7
    View Tee Times
    La Cantera Golf Club
    San Antonio, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.3189058824
    520
    Write Review

    Green fee: $199
    What they're saying: "Great views, challenging course layout, and great conditions. In the middle of a probably one of the hottest summers that I remember the course was still in great condition. The sand was soft, fluffy, and playable, much different then some of the other courses in the area. Very well maitiained course. I would go again." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Vaaler Creek Golf Club
    Vaaler Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Vaaler Creek Golf Club
    Blanco, Texas
    Public
    4.5190705882
    1080
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "The course is always kept up. They have a great mixture of pars. This is by far my most favorite course in and surrounding San Antonio. The only thing I would say is a negative, if you’re not a resident of the community, you can’t get earlier tee times. But everything else is awesome." - tbigham

  16. Landa Park Municipal Golf Course
    Landa Park Municipal GC
    View Tee Times
    Landa Park Municipal Golf Course
    New Braunfels, Texas
    Municipal
    4.5449705882
    1071
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "Got an afternoon tee time, after getting thru Wurstfest traffic and parking, my group and I had a fun afternoon. The staff is always friendly and receptive to feedback. I play this course as much as I can and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great experience." - vaoiwo

  17. Golf Club of Houston - Tournament Course
    GC of Houston - Tournament: #6
    View Tee Times
    Golf Club of Houston - Tournament Course
    Humble, Texas
    Public
    4.4661352941
    794
    Write Review

    Green fee: $159
    What they're saying: "I now understand why the PGA tour guys have an easy time putting with greens that roll true and fast. Greens are in great condition!" - crocn

  18. Rayburn Country Club
    Rayburn Country Resort - Blue: #5
    View Tee Times
    Rayburn Country Resort
    Brookeland, Texas
    Resort
    4.3963529412
    38
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Awesome course. They are doing a great job bringing it back to life!!" - cmcorman

  19. Tangle Ridge Golf Club
    Tangle Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Tangle Ridge Golf Club
    Grand Prairie, Texas
    Public
    4.4145058824
    1015
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Always satisfied with this course and the front desk staff are always friendly." - foghat75

  20. Randolph Oaks Golf Course
    Randolph Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Randolph Oaks Golf Course
    Randolph AFB, Texas
    Military
    4.4452941176
    233
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "It’s a great course and it’s well maintained! It was a “holiday” for the base so the course was packed. Part of the success of the course is the draw for more people, so it’s busy. That won’t stop me from coming back again, though. The layout is wonderful and a good track to play, especially for the price." - ChiefSpeedy

  21. The New at White Bluff Golf Club
    The New at White Bluff GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    The New at White Bluff Golf Club
    Whitney, Texas
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.5912470588
    102
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Met my son here for a Saturday of golf. Beautiful course, and super nice staff. Nice Yamaha carts!" - TreGillette

  22. Moody Gardens Golf Course
    Moody Gardens GC: #13
    View Tee Times
    Moody Gardens Golf Course
    Galveston, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.5512176471
    867
    Write Review

    Green fee: $86
    What they're saying: "Many different tees present many different challenges. On the whole, there is no altitude change at sea level, so it can be challenging to see where the fairway goes. Good greens, and really unique grass." - frjim

  23. Forest Creek Golf Club
    Forest Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Forest Creek Golf Club
    Round Rock, Texas
    Public
    4.4058
    701
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89
    What they're saying: "Great course as always. How many course give you water for your round anymore?? Price also included lunch and a drink. Greens are nice. Slower than usual, but for the Heat they are in great shape. Highly recommend" - Lee2440801

  24. Pecan Hollow Golf Course
    Pecan Hollow GC: #12, #13
    View Tee Times
    Pecan Hollow Golf Course
    Plano, Texas
    Public
    4.4650529412
    488
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Course was in very good shape. Overseeding par 3 teeboxes meant all played 100-125 yards. Greens rolled very well given the crazy hot summer we had. A few bare spots and dry areas due to heat/lack of rain. Bunkers were all in good shape and I visited a few of them. A great course for the money." - jcook137215

  25. Hill Country Golf Club
    Hill Country GC
    View Tee Times
    Hill Country Golf Club - Creeks/Oaks
    San Antonio, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.4082705882
    814
    Write Review

    Green fee: $145
    What they're saying: "A challenging course to play 27 holes. Not easy even for low handicap players, because the narrow fairways. One of the best I have played in San Antonio." - jra38511

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
5 Min Read
Heritage Hill - views
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Kentucky
1 Min Read
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Iowa
1 Min Read
La Purisima GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value
6 Min Read
Laughlin Ranch GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona
1 Min Read
The Links at Perry Cabin - staff friendliness
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
5 Min Read

More from the author

streamsong-black-gc-2024.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2024
4 Min Read
Quintero Golf Club
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2024
6 Min Read
Mauna Kea - third hole views
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024
6 Min Read
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - flowers
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Curracloe Links - beach
Articles
Construction set to begin on Curracloe Links, Ireland's newest links golf course
3 Min Read
2024-pga-show-hero.JPG
Articles
21 of the greatest and goofiest products and pitches from the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show
8 Min Read

Popular

Alnmouth Village Golf Club - coastline
Photo Galleries
January 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month
10 Images
What's new in women's golf fashion?
4 Min Read
Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Yocha Dehe Golf Club - hole 1
Articles
Ranking the 9 premier public golf courses that finished No. 1 in the first decade of Golfers' Choice
2 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me