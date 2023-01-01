Clermont National Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 6975 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6975 yards
|72.1
|121
|Blue
|71
|6502 yards
|69.7
|119
|White
|71
|6032 yards
|68.2
|115
|Gold
|71
|5562 yards
|65.1
|109
|Gold (W)
|71
|5562 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green (W)
|71
|4955 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Clermont National Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.1/121
|560
|253
|404
|448
|370
|178
|544
|214
|425
|3396
|340
|430
|554
|461
|193
|385
|435
|350
|431
|3579
|6975
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|545
|196
|373
|407
|360
|166
|512
|176
|399
|3134
|319
|410
|536
|435
|146
|374
|408
|335
|405
|3368
|6502
|White M: 68.2/115
|528
|160
|356
|387
|322
|143
|482
|152
|381
|2911
|301
|385
|516
|405
|118
|342
|385
|284
|385
|3121
|6032
|Gold M: 65.1/109 W: 69.2/117
|505
|145
|332
|335
|302
|135
|454
|141
|320
|2669
|269
|352
|487
|390
|117
|323
|335
|257
|363
|2893
|5562
|Green W: 66.1/111
|454
|117
|302
|346
|270
|93
|443
|106
|253
|2384
|245
|294
|430
|345
|109
|263
|317
|234
|334
|2571
|4955
|Handicap
|7
|13
|9
|3
|11
|17
|5
|15
|1
|16
|8
|10
|2
|18
|12
|4
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|71
|Handicap (W)
|5
|13
|11
|1
|9
|17
|7
|15
|3
|14
|4
|12
|2
|18
|10
|8
|16
|6
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Fairways Bimini Bermuda
Greens Sunday Bermuda
Golf Season Year round
Architect Terry LaGree (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Nearby Courses
Clermont, Florida
Semi-Private
3.8742823529
774
Clermont, Florida
Semi-Private
4.0518941176
2144
Clermont, Florida
Public
4.2530411765
1786
Clermont, Florida
Semi-Private
3.4853941176
1123
Winter Garden, Florida
Public
2.8644
59
Clermont, Florida
Public
3.3247176471
1446
Clermont, Florida
Resort
3.9713
136
Winter Garden, Florida
Public
4.3398588235
415
Winter Garden, Florida
Public
4.3150823529
1972
Golf Packages
FROM $77 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at The Lodge at Orange County National and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County- Crooked Cat and Orange County- Panther Lake.
FROM $187 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Mission Inn Resort & Club and 2 rounds of golf at Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon & Las Colinas Courses.
FROM $167 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County National, and Walt Disney World Golf.
FROM $197 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at Bay Hill Lodge and 1 round of golf at Bay Hill Club.
FROM $137 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Hilton Vacation Club Mystic Dunes Orlando and 2 rounds of golf at Mystic Dunes Golf Club.
