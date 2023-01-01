Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Clermont

Clermont National Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 6975 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6975 yards 72.1 121
Blue 71 6502 yards 69.7 119
White 71 6032 yards 68.2 115
Gold 71 5562 yards 65.1 109
Gold (W) 71 5562 yards 69.2 117
Green (W) 71 4955 yards 66.1 111
Scorecard
Scorecard for Clermont National Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.1/121 560 253 404 448 370 178 544 214 425 3396 340 430 554 461 193 385 435 350 431 3579 6975
Blue M: 69.7/119 545 196 373 407 360 166 512 176 399 3134 319 410 536 435 146 374 408 335 405 3368 6502
White M: 68.2/115 528 160 356 387 322 143 482 152 381 2911 301 385 516 405 118 342 385 284 385 3121 6032
Gold M: 65.1/109 W: 69.2/117 505 145 332 335 302 135 454 141 320 2669 269 352 487 390 117 323 335 257 363 2893 5562
Green W: 66.1/111 454 117 302 346 270 93 443 106 253 2384 245 294 430 345 109 263 317 234 334 2571 4955
Handicap 7 13 9 3 11 17 5 15 1 16 8 10 2 18 12 4 14 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 35 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 36 71
Handicap (W) 5 13 11 1 9 17 7 15 3 14 4 12 2 18 10 8 16 6

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Fairways Bimini Bermuda
Greens Sunday Bermuda
Golf Season Year round
Architect Terry LaGree (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

