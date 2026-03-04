Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Hoosier state is a haven of top public golf courses. Let our rankings show you where to play.
Swan Lake Resort - Black: #14
A view of the 14th hole from the Black course at Swan Lake Resort

Forget basketball (IU's a football school now, isn't it?). Teeing up a little white ball is the sport of choice for many in Indiana.

The Hoosier state features more top public and resort golf courses than most realize. Look at the state's major universities. All three of them are home to premier golf courses that anyone can play - the Warren Course at Notre Dame, the Birck Boilermaker courses at Purdue University and the Pfau Course at Indiana University. French Lick Resort is one of the Midwest's best golf resorts, and Indianapolis is virtually surrounded by excellent public tracks.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Indiana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Indiana golf courses reviewed in 2025: 113
Reviews of Indiana golf courses in 2025: 1,963

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 2,000 reviews of Indiana golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Indiana

  1. Sandy Pines Golf Club

    Sandy Pines GC
    View Tee Times
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.8533584611
    200
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42-$95
    What they're saying: "Beautiful concept and layout. Very well run course. Super polite and kind employees all around from the bar to the rangers to the cart kids. Beautiful scenery and seems super secluded from the rest of the world." - Mattyyy

  2. Covered Bridge Golf Club

    Covered Bridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Sellersburg, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.7720997214
    406
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$85
    What they're saying: "Very nice course with great views. Some of the best fairways I’ve played on. Greens were a little rough. A lot of divets and bumps but that won’t deter me from coming back. Would recommend!" - Bgonos

  3. Glendarin Hills Golf Club

    Glendarin Hills GC
    Glendarin Hills Golf Club
    Angola, Indiana
    Resort
    4.9736842105
    59
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$110
    What they're saying: "Glendarin Hills has a strong reputation, and it lived up to it today. Staff was very friendly despite a frost delay at the outset. As for the course itself it is in great shape for April, and the greens were fast. Do. Not. Get. Above. The. Hole. The starter said the greens were not up to the usual speed they keep them at, and if he was telling the truth then yikes as they were quite fast and freshly rolled." - DrOldSchool

  4. Swan Lake Resort - Black Course

    Swan Lake Resort - Black: #14
    View Tee Times
    Swan Lake Resort - Black Course
    Plymouth, Indiana
    Resort
    4.8371148459
    49
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$75
    What they're saying: "Played both courses, great shape, some tough, some easy, some short ones that can get ya. Loved it, will be back." - BFerrari90

  5. Harrison Hills Golf Club

    Harrison Hills GCC
    View Tee Times
    Harrison Hills Golf Club
    Attica, Indiana
    Public
    4.7004955828
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$65
    What they're saying: "Very nice course with old stately trees, large greens. It was hot so we were the only idiots on the course, hence, play was uninterrupted. Friendly bar tender and good food choices after the round. Worth the trip." - Bradley9305761

  6. Battle Ground Golf Club

    Battle Ground GC
    View Tee Times
    Battle Ground Golf Club
    Battle Ground, Indiana
    Public
    4.8017305932
    116
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$47+
    What they're saying: "This course is in my top 3. The condition on the fairways and greens were top notch. The pace of play to the joking of the Marshall at the 1st tee box was top notch. Definitely one of my favorite courses." - Jpayne34

  7. Maxwelton Golf Club

    Maxwelton GC
    View Tee Times
    Maxwelton Golf Club
    Syracuse, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.4812834225
    86
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$69
    What they're saying: "Course is very well kept, nice greens! Golf carts are new and nice! Enjoyable, pace was good! Will definitely visit play there again!" - PSedlacek

  8. Bear Slide Golf Club

    Bear Slide Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    Bear Slide Golf Club
    Cicero, Indiana
    Public
    4.7531639929
    480
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$107
    What they're saying: "This track has always been a treasure. The greens are firm and fast. There are at lease 4 par 4's that are a good challenge and 2 par 3's that are an equal challenge so look at the card and choose your poison carefully for an enjoyable round. if you do, you will be rewarded with a great layout and get a good test of your game. Long but fair." - Drusso1958

  9. Pebble Brook Golf Club - North Course

    Pebble Brook
    View Tee Times
    Pebble Brook Golf Club - North Course
    Noblesville, Indiana
    Public
    4.4131862535
    318
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$75
    What they're saying: "This course continues to get nicer. Great work by the staff." - Nrzuniga

  10. Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame

    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame: #5
    View Tee Times
    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Notre Dame, Indiana
    Public/University
    4.6389619883
    129
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$120
    What they're saying: "Love playing Warren always a challenge but just overall great time. Staff is awesome from club house to ranger. Grounds crew needs a shout out November golf and not a single leaf ball was taken. Greens rolled great" - KevinKelley1988

  11. Blackthorn Golf Club

    Blackthorn GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Blackthorn Golf Club
    South Bend, Indiana
    Public
    4.6614061832
    166
    Write Review

    Green fee: $44-$125
    What they're saying: "We travel up to ND games every few years and have played a few other courses. This one is so much fun! I highly recommend it. It was a little more expensive than usual, but It was still worth it. Great layout and so many fun holes. Amazing condition." - Matthew5302243

  12. Legacy Hills Golf Club

    Legacy Hills GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    Legacy Hills Golf Club
    La Porte, Indiana
    Public
    4.5432955791
    171
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$58
    What they're saying: "I drive 45 minutes with my friend to this course. Its worth the drive. This Course is perfect for the amount we both play. The pace is always perfect, and the staff is always friendly. Legacy has it together." - JohnyRod

  13. Hickory Stick Golf Club

    Hickory Stick GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Hickory Stick Golf Club
    Greenwood, Indiana
    Public
    4.5167226891
    234
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition and a lot of fun. Customer service at the course was awesome." - Rbbeall

  14. Heron Creek Golf Club

    Heron Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Heron Creek Golf Club
    LaGrange, Indiana
    Public
    4.5158096805
    85
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$44
    What they're saying: "Wasn’t expecting much for the value and was shocked to find the best managed public course I’ve played in the area. Staff are always very friendly. I typically go out early and can finish a round comfortably under 2.5 hours" - MatthewSas

  15. Chestnut Hills Golf Club

    Chestnut Hills GC: #5
    Chestnut Hills Golf Club
    Public

    Green fee: $44-$62
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition. Greens faster than I have played in a while and cost me several strokes. Nice course and definitely recommended." - BenGriswold

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Indiana

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Indiana not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The Trophy Club
    View Tee Times
    The Trophy Club
    Lebanon, Indiana
    Public
    4.4842998473
    564
    Write Review
    Purgatory Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    Purgatory Golf Club
    Noblesville, Indiana
    Public
    4.4533057912
    554
    Write Review
    Prairie View Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    Prairie View Golf Club
    Carmel, Indiana
    Public
    4.1791191976
    237
    Write Review
    French Lick Pete Dye Course at Dusk
    French Lick Resort - The Pete Dye Course
    French Lick, Indiana
    Resort
    4.8888888889
    27
    Write Review
    French Lick Resort - The Donald Ross Course
    French Lick Resort - The Donald Ross Course
    French Lick, Indiana
    Resort
    4.8839285714
    33
    Write Review
    Sultan's Run GC
    View Tee Times
    Sultan's Run Golf Course
    Jasper, Indiana
    Public
    4.4204104719
    145
    Write Review

  16. Erskine Park Golf Club

    Erskine Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Erskine Park Golf Club
    South Bend, Indiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.5598900928
    318
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$59
    What they're saying: "Erskine is always in great shape, fairways and greens. With golf now, they always have a great value of golf. Definitely a treasure as a city course. Surprisingly hilly and enough trees to make you keep your drives straight. Wish there were more water coolers on the course for those hot days." - Smithgolf29

  17. Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis Resort

    Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis Resort
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis Resort
    Bloomington, Indiana
    Resort
    4.5984251969
    154
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "This course was nice, but it’s tough and tight. Fairways are narrow and you have houses to your left and ob on your right (on) most holes. Greens were fast and tough. Overall I liked the course a lot. Layout was good and everything was maintained very well. Nice course, it was just really tough." - Natetroutman

  18. The Links at Heartland Crossing

    Heartland Crossing Golf Links
    View Tee Times
    The Links at Heartland Crossing
    Camby, Indiana
    Public
    4.3484455511
    269
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$55
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course and I want to start off by saying the staff was AWESOME, super helpful and friendly. The course is a fun and challenging course, it was in pretty good shape considering we haven’t had rain in a month!! Don’t hit it in the bunkers or you’re gonna hate life lol I loved playing the links style course because even when I hit an errant tee shot I still could find the ball and have a shot. Looking forward to playing again soon." - Outflying1

  19. Honeywell Golf Course

    Honeywell GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Honeywell Golf Course
    Wabash, Indiana
    Public
    4.3695378151
    61
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$45
    What they're saying: "Everything you need in a golf course. Friendly staff. Challenging holes. Driving range." - Nash1963

  20. Chesapeake Run Golf Club

    Chesapeake Run GC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Chesapeake Run Golf Club
    North Judson, Indiana
    Public
    4.5
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$46
    What they're saying: "Always enjoy courses designed by the Kerns! Course has a wonderful layout designed over rolling wooded terrain. The greens are some of the best modern greens in northern Indiana." - Hornedwoodchuck

  21. Swan Lake Resort - Silver Course

    Swan Lake Resort - Silver: #17
    View Tee Times
    Swan Lake Resort - Silver Course
    Plymouth, Indiana
    Resort
    4.6043956044
    59
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$75
    What they're saying: "Course was again in great condition. Greens were fantastic. Staff and pro shop people are friendly and helpful." - Dsr1966

  22. Elbel Park Golf Course

    Elbel Park GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Elbel Park Golf Course
    South Bend, Indiana
    Municipal
    4.4971361494
    374
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$59
    What they're saying: "Course is in great condition. Greens were fast. Enough trouble to keep your attention. I have played this course over 4 decades, still one of my favorites in the area." - Smithgolf29

  23. White Hawk Country Club

    White Hawk CC - Silver Hawk Nine: #2
    View Tee Times
    White Hawk Country Club - Silver Hawk Nine
    Crown Point, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.4548250673
    190
    Write Review

    Green fee: $64-$87
    What they're saying: "We played the Black and Silver courses. Black was challenging but if you made good golf shots, you could score well. The Silver course was exceptionally challenging, especially for first time playing it. Most of the holes contain marshy areas you have to hit over either off the tee or your approach shot, sometimes both. Having experience may make the course easier." - Jfenton64

  24. Lost Marsh Golf Course

    Lost Marsh GC
    View Tee Times
    Lost Marsh Golf Course
    Hammond, Indiana
    Public
    4.5764482094
    551
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47-$73
    What they're saying: "Great course has some challenging holes. Friendly staff and senior rate at $45 worth it. Pace can slow up at times. Driving range, chipping and putting available." - Mikebender66

  25. Belterra Casino Golf Club

    Belterra Casino GC
    View Tee Times
    Belterra Casino Golf Club
    Florence, Indiana
    Resort
    4.5551594871
    568
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$130
    What they're saying: "My favorite course I’ve played in the area. Great bang for your buck. Highly recommend." - Jwfesler2

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

