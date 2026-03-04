Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2026

Forget basketball (IU's a football school now, isn't it?). Teeing up a little white ball is the sport of choice for many in Indiana.

The Hoosier state features more top public and resort golf courses than most realize. Look at the state's major universities. All three of them are home to premier golf courses that anyone can play - the Warren Course at Notre Dame, the Birck Boilermaker courses at Purdue University and the Pfau Course at Indiana University. French Lick Resort is one of the Midwest's best golf resorts, and Indianapolis is virtually surrounded by excellent public tracks.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Indiana golf courses reviewed in 2025: 113

Reviews of Indiana golf courses in 2025: 1,963

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 2,000 reviews of Indiana golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.