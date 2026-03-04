Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2026

Forget basketball (IU's a football school now, isn't it?). Teeing up a little white ball is the sport of choice for many in Indiana.
The Hoosier state features more top public and resort golf courses than most realize. Look at the state's major universities. All three of them are home to premier golf courses that anyone can play - the Warren Course at Notre Dame, the Birck Boilermaker courses at Purdue University and the Pfau Course at Indiana University. French Lick Resort is one of the Midwest's best golf resorts, and Indianapolis is virtually surrounded by excellent public tracks.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Indiana golf courses reviewed in 2025: 113
Reviews of Indiana golf courses in 2025: 1,963
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 2,000 reviews of Indiana golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Indiana
-
Sandy Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$95
What they're saying: "Beautiful concept and layout. Very well run course. Super polite and kind employees all around from the bar to the rangers to the cart kids. Beautiful scenery and seems super secluded from the rest of the world." - Mattyy
-
Covered Bridge Golf ClubSellersburg, IndianaSemi-Private4.7720997214406
Green fee: $75-$85
What they're saying: "Very nice course with great views. Some of the best fairways I’ve played on. Greens were a little rough. A lot of divets and bumps but that won’t deter me from coming back. Would recommend!" - Bgonos
-
Glendarin Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$110
What they're saying: "Glendarin Hills has a strong reputation, and it lived up to it today. Staff was very friendly despite a frost delay at the outset. As for the course itself it is in great shape for April, and the greens were fast. Do. Not. Get. Above. The. Hole. The starter said the greens were not up to the usual speed they keep them at, and if he was telling the truth then yikes as they were quite fast and freshly rolled." - DrOldSchool
-
Swan Lake Resort - Black CoursePlymouth, IndianaResort4.837114845949
Green fee: $45-$75
What they're saying: "Played both courses, great shape, some tough, some easy, some short ones that can get ya. Loved it, will be back." - BFerrari90
-
Harrison Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$65
What they're saying: "Very nice course with old stately trees, large greens. It was hot so we were the only idiots on the course, hence, play was uninterrupted. Friendly bar tender and good food choices after the round. Worth the trip." - Bradley9305761
-
Battle Ground Golf Club
Green fee: $37-$47+
What they're saying: "This course is in my top 3. The condition on the fairways and greens were top notch. The pace of play to the joking of the Marshall at the 1st tee box was top notch. Definitely one of my favorite courses." - Jpayne34
-
Maxwelton Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$69
What they're saying: "Course is very well kept, nice greens! Golf carts are new and nice! Enjoyable, pace was good! Will definitely visit play there again!" - PSedlacek
-
Bear Slide Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$107
What they're saying: "This track has always been a treasure. The greens are firm and fast. There are at lease 4 par 4's that are a good challenge and 2 par 3's that are an equal challenge so look at the card and choose your poison carefully for an enjoyable round. if you do, you will be rewarded with a great layout and get a good test of your game. Long but fair." - Drusso1958
-
Pebble Brook Golf Club - North CourseNoblesville, IndianaPublic4.4131862535318
Green fee: $55-$75
What they're saying: "This course continues to get nicer. Great work by the staff." - Nrzuniga
-
Warren Golf Course At Notre DameNotre Dame, IndianaPublic/University4.6389619883129
Green fee: $65-$120
What they're saying: "Love playing Warren always a challenge but just overall great time. Staff is awesome from club house to ranger. Grounds crew needs a shout out November golf and not a single leaf ball was taken. Greens rolled great" - KevinKelley1988
-
Blackthorn Golf Club
Green fee: $44-$125
What they're saying: "We travel up to ND games every few years and have played a few other courses. This one is so much fun! I highly recommend it. It was a little more expensive than usual, but It was still worth it. Great layout and so many fun holes. Amazing condition." - Matthew5302243
-
Legacy Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $31-$58
What they're saying: "I drive 45 minutes with my friend to this course. Its worth the drive. This Course is perfect for the amount we both play. The pace is always perfect, and the staff is always friendly. Legacy has it together." - JohnyRod
-
Hickory Stick Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition and a lot of fun. Customer service at the course was awesome." - Rbbeall
-
Heron Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $18-$44
What they're saying: "Wasn’t expecting much for the value and was shocked to find the best managed public course I’ve played in the area. Staff are always very friendly. I typically go out early and can finish a round comfortably under 2.5 hours" - MatthewSas
-
Chestnut Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $44-$62
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition. Greens faster than I have played in a while and cost me several strokes. Nice course and definitely recommended." - BenGriswold
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Indiana
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Indiana not featured in Golfers' Choice:Lebanon, IndianaPublic4.4842998473564Noblesville, IndianaPublic4.4533057912554Carmel, IndianaPublic4.1791191976237French Lick, IndianaResort4.883928571433Jasper, IndianaPublic4.4204104719145
-
Erskine Park Golf ClubSouth Bend, IndianaPublic/Municipal4.5598900928318
Green fee: $30-$59
What they're saying: "Erskine is always in great shape, fairways and greens. With golf now, they always have a great value of golf. Definitely a treasure as a city course. Surprisingly hilly and enough trees to make you keep your drives straight. Wish there were more water coolers on the course for those hot days." - Smithgolf29
-
Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis ResortBloomington, IndianaResort4.5984251969154
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "This course was nice, but it’s tough and tight. Fairways are narrow and you have houses to your left and ob on your right (on) most holes. Greens were fast and tough. Overall I liked the course a lot. Layout was good and everything was maintained very well. Nice course, it was just really tough." - Natetroutman
-
The Links at Heartland Crossing
Green fee: $37-$55
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course and I want to start off by saying the staff was AWESOME, super helpful and friendly. The course is a fun and challenging course, it was in pretty good shape considering we haven’t had rain in a month!! Don’t hit it in the bunkers or you’re gonna hate life lol I loved playing the links style course because even when I hit an errant tee shot I still could find the ball and have a shot. Looking forward to playing again soon." - Outflying1
-
Honeywell Golf Course
Green fee: $18-$45
What they're saying: "Everything you need in a golf course. Friendly staff. Challenging holes. Driving range." - Nash1963
-
Chesapeake Run Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$46
What they're saying: "Always enjoy courses designed by the Kerns! Course has a wonderful layout designed over rolling wooded terrain. The greens are some of the best modern greens in northern Indiana." - Hornedwoodchuck
-
Swan Lake Resort - Silver CoursePlymouth, IndianaResort4.604395604459
Green fee: $45-$75
What they're saying: "Course was again in great condition. Greens were fantastic. Staff and pro shop people are friendly and helpful." - Dsr1966
-
Elbel Park Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$59
What they're saying: "Course is in great condition. Greens were fast. Enough trouble to keep your attention. I have played this course over 4 decades, still one of my favorites in the area." - Smithgolf29
-
White Hawk Country ClubCrown Point, IndianaSemi-Private4.4548250673190
Green fee: $64-$87
What they're saying: "We played the Black and Silver courses. Black was challenging but if you made good golf shots, you could score well. The Silver course was exceptionally challenging, especially for first time playing it. Most of the holes contain marshy areas you have to hit over either off the tee or your approach shot, sometimes both. Having experience may make the course easier." - Jfenton64
-
Lost Marsh Golf Course
Green fee: $47-$73
What they're saying: "Great course has some challenging holes. Friendly staff and senior rate at $45 worth it. Pace can slow up at times. Driving range, chipping and putting available." - Mikebender66
-
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$130
What they're saying: "My favorite course I’ve played in the area. Great bang for your buck. Highly recommend." - Jwfesler2
