Tournament Tested: 10 munis that have hosted premier professional golf events

There are typically two types of municipal golf facilities.

You've got your garden variety, city-, county- or state-owned golf courses that are generally pleasant, if not a little rough around the edges.

Then there's the Super munis - the famous foursome that have hosted a major championship. Torrey Pines South, site of this week's Farmers Insurance Open, is one of those headliners along with Bethpage Black, Chambers Bay and TPC Harding Park. But these aren't the only munis that have hosted big professional golf events. There are a handful of others that have proven they are good enough for elite players but playable enough to cater to everyday golfers.

I've played all but two of these 10. I can vouch that they're all worth your time and money. Here's a look: