Top 10 fall golf trips in 2021

Fall can bring out the best of golf travel.

Families are gone with the kids back in school. Hotels and tee sheets are generally a little more accessible, and that means discounts to lure you to visit. Plus, if you time it right, the changing of the leaves can be a sight to behold.

But there are risks. The weather can turn on you in an instant. Hurricanes are a concern from the Gulf Coast in Texas all the way up the East Coast. Aeration and overseed schedules in popular vacation stops like California's Coachella Valley and Las Vegas can impact conditions. Shorter days leave fewer tee times.

Using our story on the World Top 100 Golf Destinations as a guide, we can steer you in the right direction. The pandemic has created unique challenges this fall for certain destinations that we might normally recommend:

- California's Monterey Peninsula would normally be a perfect choice, but Pebble Beach Resorts are booked solid until Christmas.

- Hawaii's governor has asked tourists to stay away through October.

- The Ryder Cup's 2020 postponement means Whistling Straits will be busy hosting golf's grandest stage this fall, likely taking Kohler and Milwaukee out of consideration for many travelers.

- Delta variant outbreaks are happening in various areas of the Sun Belt.

So with the unique dynamics of travel in 2021 in mind, here are 10 worthy places across America, all from our list: