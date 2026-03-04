Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Delaware - Golfers' Choice 2026

Play the best public golf courses in Delaware thanks to our reviewers and their rankings.
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club

Don't overlook golf in Delaware.

There are some very solid public golf courses in the state, despite its small stature.

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Delaware every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Delaware or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Delaware golf courses reviewed in 2025: 22
Reviews of Delaware golf courses in 2025: 1,011

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 1,000 reviews of Delaware golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Delaware

  1. Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club

    Kodiak at Bear Trap Dunes: #5
    Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Kodiak/Black Bear Course
    Ocean View, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $39-$110
    What they're saying: "Your (course) was in excellent shape. Greens were perfect, bunkers had good sand and tees were fine. 5 sets of tees for any level. Course was fairly open. Even though there were water areas and water, they didn't come into play if you hit reasonably straight. Clubhouse was nice too." - Phil1118

  2. Maple Dale Country Club

    Maple Dale Country Club
    Dover, Delaware
    Private
    Green fee: $35-$40
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape especially with dry conditions. Pace of play was also good & staff were very friendly & accommodative." - Eaglegreen

  3. Odessa National Golf Club

    Odessa National Golf Club
    Townsend, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $55-$75
    What they're saying: "Played a round today. Course was in great condition. Staff was super friendly. Definitely challenging for the first time playing here. Really had a great time and will be back!!" - Stevenvoegele

  4. Heritage Shores Golf

    Heritage Shores Golf
    Bridgeville, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "We played the Sunday before Memorial Day and it was fairly quiet so pace of play was good. Greens had been aerated within a few weeks and were running fast and smooth. Tee boxes and fairways were in good shape. Rough was playable. Overall very nice for this time of year. Best course in a 30 mile radius for the money." - Eschwarz53237

  5. Bayside Resort Golf Club

    Bayside Resort Golf Club
    Bethany Beach, Delaware
    Resort/Public
    Green fee: $71-$98
    What they're saying: "Course is well maintained and in pristine condition. Very scenic views of the bay, and abundant wildlife, including deer, fox, turkey and resident bald eagles." - Rgrooman

  6. Baywood Greens

    Baywood Greens
    Long Neck, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $49-$195
    What they're saying: "Fantastic layout and very well kept. Caught an afternoon deal and enjoyed my round. Staff seems to be top notch. Practice area too. Range balls being included in the green fee is a big plus. I will be back on the lookout for more afternoon deals" - ForeLeft96

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Delaware

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here is a top public golf course in Delaware that was not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club
    Millsboro, Delaware
    Semi-Private
  7. Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club

    Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club
    Newark, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $42-$80
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course, very challenging for a newer golfer. We really enjoyed playing there and will be back." - BigJim734

  8. The Rookery South

    The Rookery South
    Milton, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $50-$99
    What they're saying: "We have played this course once or twice a year for the last five years. I have to say today was the finest condition I’ve ever witnessed. This course gets a lot of play and yet the tee boxes, fairways and greens were in excellent condition. Also nice to see the extra touches with the landscaping around the course. The pace of play although not fast was acceptable. Al in all a very enjoyable round." - Cojohnsonjr

  9. Frog Hollow Golf Club

    Frog Hollow Golf Club
    Middletown, Delaware
    Public
    Green fee: $35-$55
    What they're saying: "Awesome day course was in great shape… greens hilly and challenging…staff was great… made for a good 68 degree day in November… will definitely be back!" - Bmcglashen

  10. Southern Delaware Golf Club

    Southern Delaware Golf Club
    Milford, Delaware
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $44-$79
    What they're saying: "Love this course great pricing and the course is laid out well. T boxes needed some work but it’s also end of season and to be expected." - Rhur1321

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

