Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2026

Top golf courses line the prairies and sand belt of Nebraska. Our rankings show golfers where to play.
Tatanka GC: #5
A sunset view of hole #5 at Tatanka Golf Club.

Few states have improved their reputation for great golf over the past decade like Nebraska.

Cornfields still dot the landscape, but so do compelling, windswept layouts with prairie views for miles. The golf in Nebraska's Sand Hills region has become the stuff of legend.

GolfPass releases a Top 15 Public Golf Courses in Nebraska every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Wild Horse Golf Club and the Pines Course at The Prairie Club missed the cut with only one-four star review apiece.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nebraska or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Nebraska golf courses reviewed in 2025: 45
Reviews of Nebraska golf courses in 2025: 278

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 280 reviews of Nebraska golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Nebraska

  Tatanka Golf Club

    Tatanka GC: #14
    Tatanka Golf Club
    Niobrara, Nebraska
    Resort
    4.9663865546
    27
    Green fee: $90-$95
    What they're saying: "We came from Michigan to play this course, and it didn't disappoint! Greens, fairways, everything was in perfect condition. We will definitely play again!" - Ryan7621942

  Willow Lakes Golf Course

    Willow Lakes GC
    Willow Lakes Golf Course
    Bellevue, Nebraska
    Military
    3.7058823529
    4
    Green fee: $35-$60
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Nice course for 3 wood! Loved the planes taking off right over us." - Moco25

  Oakland Golf Club

    Oakland GC: Practice area
    Oakland Golf Club
    Oakland, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.7155462185
    47
    Green fee: $53-$83
    What they're saying: "Everything was very well maintained! The greens were fast and challenging. I would highly recommend playing it." - RyanWarrick

  Sky View Golf Course

    Sky View GC
    Sky View Golf Course
    Alliance, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7941176471
    7
    Green fee: $34-$52

  Four Winds Golf Course

    Four Winds GC
    Four Winds Golf Course
    Kimball, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.9058823529
    7
    Green fee: $35-$55
    What they're saying: "Course was in beautiful shape considering it’s late November. Best part is you get a long run out if you hit the fairway. Temperature was in the mid 50’s and only 4 of us were on the course." - RanFly15

  Eldorado Hills Golf Club

    Eldorado Hills GC
    Eldorado Hills Golf Club
    Norfolk, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.6862745098
    12
    Green fee: $30-$55
    What they're saying: "Overall Eldorado Hills is a GREAT Course. The Layout was not hard to follow. The Tee Boxes were marked Great. Fairways were in Great shape. A few Greens looked to have been recently sanded but overall nice shape. Will definitely return again and recommend to others." - GolfPass Reviewer

  Hillside Golf Course

    Hillside GC: #17
    Hillside Golf Club
    Sidney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.9215686275
    14
    Green fee: $40-$48
    What they're saying: "First time playing here and found an unexpected gem. Course had well kept greens, tees, and fairways. Carts are state-of-the-art. Front nine traverses a ravine and both nines have many elevation changes. Really beautiful course." - Kristin6715777

  North Bend Golf Course

    North Bend GC
    North Bend Golf Course
    North Bend, Nebraska
    Public
    4.7707961973
    121
    Green fee: $36-$60
    What they're saying: "The greens and Fairways are always so well taken care of. It’s an open course meaning there’s not a lot of trees and even if you miss the fairway, you can get to the green." - GolfPass Reviewer

  Johnny Goodman Golf Course

    Johnny Goodman GC
    Johnny Goodman Golf Course
    Omaha, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.6374292689
    99
    Green fee: $33-$60
    What they're saying: "Perfection day for golf and met two gents that made play even better. Didn't score great but worth the 5 hours at the course." - Afulcher

  River Wilds Golf Club

    River Wilds GC
    River Wilds Golf Club
    Blair, Nebraska
    Public
    4.54609071
    220
    Green fee: $30-$54
    What they're saying: "A challenging but enjoyable course. Definitely better to hit it slightly short than over on a majority of the holes. You pay a hefty penalty for hitting it long. But that’s part of the game and what makes this course so fun. The staff is extremely nice. And everything on the property is very well kept." - Mikpi

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Nebraska

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Nebraska not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The Prairie Club - Dunes: #4
    The Prairie Club - Dunes Course
    Valentine, Nebraska
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.9764705882
    12
    The Prairie Club - Pines Course
    Valentine, Nebraska
    Semi-Private/Resort
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.253968254
    10
    Bayside GC: #15
    Bayside Golf Course
    Brule, Nebraska
    Public/Resort
    4.1
    10
    Wild Horse Golf Club in Nebraska - No. 18
    Wild Horse Golf Course
    Gothenburg, Nebraska
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.2330316742
    29
  Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

    Meadowlark Hills GC
    Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Kearney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.6480539877
    125
    Green fee: $30-$55
    What they're saying: "Course is cut into the rolling hills with great elevation changes. The fairways are well kept and the rough is challenging! The greens were in great shape too. Fun design, will play again." - Nicklisle1

  Tiburon Golf Club - Hammerhead Course

    Tiburon GC: Aerial
    Tiburon Golf Club - Hammerhead Course
    Omaha, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.4985639717
    244
    Green fee: $40-$77
    What they're saying: "I really had fun for the most part. It was challenging but playable. The only downfall was the pace of play. The group in front of us had trouble staying in the short grass and then would drop multiple balls before they would get one that was playable." - Elking111

  Riverview Country Club

    Riverview CC
    Riverview Country Club
    Scottsbluff, Nebraska
    Public
    4.3921568627
    21
    Green fee: $30-$48
    What they're saying: "Great staff. Friendly players. Well-groomed fairways. This course is a good reason to stop in Scottsbluff." - Meverett27

  Woodland Hills Golf Course

    Woodland Hills GC
    Woodland Hills Golf Course
    Eagle, Nebraska
    Public
    4.4252136752
    43
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Very nice setting for golf on a former tree nursery. Gently rolling hills, well-placed ponds & bunkers, and many trees make the place a treat visually. The bent fairways are immaculate, as are the greens. Fall is a wonderful time to play Woodland Hills. And if you live in Lincoln, it’s really convenient now that Old Cheney Rd. is paved all the way from town. This course is a gem." - GolfPass Reviewer

  Lake Maloney Golf Club

    Lake Maloney GC
    Lake Maloney Golf Club
    North Platte, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.5201106083
    36
    Green fee: $42-$75
    What they're saying: "Another great round of golf. (The) course was excellent. (The) greens were fast and true." - Bryansweet

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

    • Search Near Me