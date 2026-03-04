Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2026

Few states have improved their reputation for great golf over the past decade like Nebraska.
Cornfields still dot the landscape, but so do compelling, windswept layouts with prairie views for miles. The golf in Nebraska's Sand Hills region has become the stuff of legend.
GolfPass releases a Top 15 Public Golf Courses in Nebraska every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Wild Horse Golf Club and the Pines Course at The Prairie Club missed the cut with only one-four star review apiece.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nebraska or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Nebraska golf courses reviewed in 2025: 45
Reviews of Nebraska golf courses in 2025: 278
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 280 reviews of Nebraska golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Nebraska
-
Tatanka Golf Club
Green fee: $90-$95
What they're saying: "We came from Michigan to play this course, and it didn't disappoint! Greens, fairways, everything was in perfect condition. We will definitely play again!" - Ryan7621942
-
Willow Lakes Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$60
What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Nice course for 3 wood! Loved the planes taking off right over us." - Moco25
-
Oakland Golf Club
Green fee: $53-$83
What they're saying: "Everything was very well maintained! The greens were fast and challenging. I would highly recommend playing it." - RyanWarrick
-
Sky View Golf Course
Green fee: $34-$52
-
Four Winds Golf Course

Green fee: $35-$55
Green fee: $35-$55
What they're saying: "Course was in beautiful shape considering it’s late November. Best part is you get a long run out if you hit the fairway. Temperature was in the mid 50’s and only 4 of us were on the course." - RanFly15
-
Eldorado Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $30-$55
What they're saying: "Overall Eldorado Hills is a GREAT Course. The Layout was not hard to follow. The Tee Boxes were marked Great. Fairways were in Great shape. A few Greens looked to have been recently sanded but overall nice shape. Will definitely return again and recommend to others." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Hillside Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$48
What they're saying: "First time playing here and found an unexpected gem. Course had well kept greens, tees, and fairways. Carts are state-of-the-art. Front nine traverses a ravine and both nines have many elevation changes. Really beautiful course." - Kristin6715777
-
North Bend Golf Course
Green fee: $36-$60
What they're saying: "The greens and Fairways are always so well taken care of. It’s an open course meaning there’s not a lot of trees and even if you miss the fairway, you can get to the green." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Johnny Goodman Golf Course

Green fee: $33-$60
Green fee: $33-$60
What they're saying: "Perfection day for golf and met two gents that made play even better. Didn't score great but worth the 5 hours at the course." - Afulcher
-
River Wilds Golf Club
Green fee: $30-$54
What they're saying: "A challenging but enjoyable course. Definitely better to hit it slightly short than over on a majority of the holes. You pay a hefty penalty for hitting it long. But that’s part of the game and what makes this course so fun. The staff is extremely nice. And everything on the property is very well kept." - Mikpi
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Nebraska
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Nebraska not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

Green fee: $30-$55
Green fee: $30-$55
What they're saying: "Course is cut into the rolling hills with great elevation changes. The fairways are well kept and the rough is challenging! The greens were in great shape too. Fun design, will play again." - Nicklisle1
-
Tiburon Golf Club - Hammerhead Course

Green fee: $40-$77
Green fee: $40-$77
What they're saying: "I really had fun for the most part. It was challenging but playable. The only downfall was the pace of play. The group in front of us had trouble staying in the short grass and then would drop multiple balls before they would get one that was playable." - Elking111
-
Riverview Country Club
Green fee: $30-$48
What they're saying: "Great staff. Friendly players. Well-groomed fairways. This course is a good reason to stop in Scottsbluff." - Meverett27
-
Woodland Hills Golf Course
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Very nice setting for golf on a former tree nursery. Gently rolling hills, well-placed ponds & bunkers, and many trees make the place a treat visually. The bent fairways are immaculate, as are the greens. Fall is a wonderful time to play Woodland Hills. And if you live in Lincoln, it’s really convenient now that Old Cheney Rd. is paved all the way from town. This course is a gem." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Lake Maloney Golf Club

Green fee: $42-$75
Green fee: $42-$75
What they're saying: "Another great round of golf. (The) course was excellent. (The) greens were fast and true." - Bryansweet
