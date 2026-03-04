Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2026

When the snow melts and the spring emerges from winter, Vermont's mountains come to life with golf.
The sweeping mountain views provide some of New England's best golf experiences. Just be ready for a few of those challenging sidehill or downhill lies.
GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak (which hasn't been reviewed since 2020) wasn't eligible.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Vermont or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Vermont golf courses reviewed in 2025: 11
Reviews of Vermont golf courses in 2025: 102
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 100 reviews of Vermont golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Vermont
-
Jay Peak Golf Course
Green fee: $74-$94
What they're saying: "Fabulous course in great condition. Lots of forced carries off the tee. Bad ball striking will incur lots of penalty strokes & lost balls. Lots of elevation change." - Robert9226702Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in VermontLooking for the best public golf courses in Vermont? Check out the top picks for 2025 and start planning your next golf adventure.Our reviewers help determine Vermont's most popular public golf courses.These are the best public golf courses in the Green Mountain State according to our community of reviewers.These are the best public golf courses in the Green Mountain State according to our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Stratton Mountain Country ClubStratton Mountain, VermontResort4.9057377049126
Green fee: $99-$259
What they're saying: "Resort course (3 separate 9s). You can't go wrong with whichever 9s they put you on. Conditions excellent. Hope to get back soon." - Golf45fw
-
Ralph Myhre Golf Course
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Ralph Myhre Golf Course is in great shape again this year. Greens are rolling true. (With) many trees gone, (that is) giving it a very open feel." - Nlaberge
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Vermont
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Vermont not featured in Golfers' Choice:Manchester, VermontResort4.4985652798200
-
Woodstock Country Club
Green fee: $79-$175
What they're saying: "Early morning tee time, great pace of play! Greens and fairways in excellent condition! Starter Peter was amazingly friendly and offered some great course management advice! Definitely will be back to play again!" - Dean3342
-
Crown Point Country ClubSpringfield, VermontSemi-Private4.549256189215
Green fee: $40-$95
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Light rain off and on for the 1st 9 holes. Slightly windy for the 2nd 9 holes. Greens were fast and tough to read." - Randy2908653
Comments (0)