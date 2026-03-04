Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2026

Vermont's mountains and ski slopes make for great backdrops for top public golf courses.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jay Peak - views
Jay Peak features wonderful mountain scenery.

When the snow melts and the spring emerges from winter, Vermont's mountains come to life with golf.

The sweeping mountain views provide some of New England's best golf experiences. Just be ready for a few of those challenging sidehill or downhill lies.

GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak (which hasn't been reviewed since 2020) wasn't eligible.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Vermont or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Vermont golf courses reviewed in 2025: 11
Reviews of Vermont golf courses in 2025: 102

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 100 reviews of Vermont golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Vermont

  1. Jay Peak Golf Course

    Jay Peak GC
    View Tee Times
    Jay Peak Golf Course
    North Troy, Vermont
    Resort
    4.9327731092
    16
    Write Review

    Green fee: $74-$94
    What they're saying: "Fabulous course in great condition. Lots of forced carries off the tee. Bad ball striking will incur lots of penalty strokes & lost balls. Lots of elevation change." - Robert9226702

    Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in Vermont
    GC at Equinox
    Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Looking for the best public golf courses in Vermont? Check out the top picks for 2025 and start planning your next golf adventure.
    Woodstock CC
    Top 5 Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Our reviewers help determine Vermont's most popular public golf courses.
    GC at Equinox
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Vermont
    These are the best public golf courses in the Green Mountain State according to our community of reviewers.
    Jay Peak GC
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Vermont
    These are the best public golf courses in the Green Mountain State according to our community of reviewers.
    GC at Equinox
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Vermont
    Best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
    Stowe Country Club.jpeg
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Vermont golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.

  2. Stratton Mountain Country Club

    Stratton Mountain CC
    View Tee Times
    Mountain/Forest at Stratton Mountain Country Club
    Stratton Mountain, Vermont
    Resort
    4.9057377049
    126
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$259
    What they're saying: "Resort course (3 separate 9s). You can't go wrong with whichever 9s they put you on. Conditions excellent. Hope to get back soon." - Golf45fw

  3. Ralph Myhre Golf Course

    Ralph Myhre GC
    Ralph Myhre Golf Course
    Middlebury, Vermont
    Public
    4.9470588235
    23
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Ralph Myhre Golf Course is in great shape again this year. Greens are rolling true. (With) many trees gone, (that is) giving it a very open feel." - Nlaberge

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Vermont

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Vermont not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Stowe Mountain Club
    The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak
    Stowe, Vermont
    Resort/Private
    4.7222222222
    18
    Write Review
    GC at Equinox
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Equinox
    Manchester, Vermont
    Resort
    4.4985652798
    200
    Write Review

  4. Woodstock Country Club

    Woodstock CC
    View Tee Times
    Woodstock Country Club
    Woodstock, Vermont
    Resort
    4.8194880584
    200
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$175
    What they're saying: "Early morning tee time, great pace of play! Greens and fairways in excellent condition! Starter Peter was amazingly friendly and offered some great course management advice! Definitely will be back to play again!" - Dean3342

  5. Crown Point Country Club

    Crown Point CC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Crown Point Country Club
    Springfield, Vermont
    Semi-Private
    4.549256189
    215
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$95
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Light rain off and on for the 1st 9 holes. Slightly windy for the 2nd 9 holes. Greens were fast and tough to read." - Randy2908653

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me