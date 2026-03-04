Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2026

When the snow melts and the spring emerges from winter, Vermont's mountains come to life with golf.

The sweeping mountain views provide some of New England's best golf experiences. Just be ready for a few of those challenging sidehill or downhill lies.

GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak (which hasn't been reviewed since 2020) wasn't eligible.

Vermont golf courses reviewed in 2025: 11

Reviews of Vermont golf courses in 2025: 102

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed more than 100 reviews of Vermont golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.