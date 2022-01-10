Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales

These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
Nefyn and District is one of the most scenic courses in the world.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 10 in Wales. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Rhuddlan Golf Club

    Rhuddlan

  2. Carmarthen Golf Club

    Carmarthen

  3. Porthmadog Golf Club

    Morfa Bychan

  4. Machynys Peninsula Golf & Country Club

    Llanelli

  5. Nefyn and District

    Nefyn

  6. Llandrindod Wells Golf Club

    Llandrindod Wells

    The views from the Llandridod Wells Golf Course.

  7. Neath Golf Club

    Neath

  8. Woodlake Park Golf and Country Club

    Pontypool

  9. Tenby Golf Club

    Tenby

  10. Glynhir Golf Club

    Ammanford

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2021
View all the Golfers' Choice 2021 lists, including all 50 states.
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 College Golf Courses
Best campus and collegiate-affiliated public golf courses according to our reviews community.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Vaaler Creek Golf Club - No. 17
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Texas
Best public-access courses in the Lone Star state based on reviews from our community of golfers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Sugarloaf 10th hole.jpg
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Maine
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Winter Park (Short Course) sunset.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 Short Courses
The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
4 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Turning Stone - Shenendoah
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in New York
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Ballyhack GC: #15
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Virginia
Best public courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
More from the author
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
January 10, 2022
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
By GolfPass Staff
lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
January 10, 2022
A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
pelican hill golf
Golfers' Choice
18 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
January 10, 2022
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Most Improved Courses
January 10, 2022
Courses with updated conditions and amenities made nice comebacks.
By GolfPass Staff
cgt-project-golf-pga-hope-grad.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This weekly military veterans meet-up is a Cool Golf Thing
December 17, 2021
Golftown, U.S.A. gives back.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
landmand-aerial-ben-vigil.jpg
Articles
9 Min Read
20 brand-new golf courses opening in 2022
January 3, 2022
From Utah to Iraq, exciting original designs by architecture's biggest names are set to debut.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Blue Top Ridge At Riverside: #17
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Iowa
January 10, 2022
Some of the Heartland's best golf courses are represented in this top-10 list.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
Search Near Me