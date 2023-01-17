Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities

For some golfers, having the full package of amenities - a nice clubhouse, restaurant and practice area - is almost as important as the golf course.
Even simple things like clean restrooms and a beverage cart make golfers feel welcome.
We've analyzed your ratings and reviews from 2022 to find the clubs with the best marks for these off-course amenities. Many of these courses to be honored by our reviewers show up on this list year after year because their facilities are top-notch and just can't be matched by the competition. Having it all sells a "golf experience" as much as it does a round of golf.
-
Midlothian, Va.
What they're saying: "This golf course is better than most private courses in the state. Fantastic conditions, great practice facilities and always a joy to play!" - Richard7770669
-
Temecula, Calif.
What they're saying: "The staff was extremely friendly and helpful, the practice area is top notch, and the course was immaculate. The views from some of the tee boxes were incredible. If you’re in the San Diego area and are lucky enough to have a rental car, I cannot recommend 'Journey' enough. It was well worth the hour drive." - u669681694
-
Silvis, Ill.
What they're saying: "I was lucky enough to play here a few times this year. Every time it was awesome. The course is in amazing condition with great views. The staff is extremely courteous & helpful. More importantly they are always beyond pleasant to deal with. Overall the course & the experience is phenomenal!" - ajsharer9
-
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
What they're saying: "Excellent staff, course, pace, amenities, you name it. It’s a lavish golf destination." - brightidea02
-
El Dorado, Ark.
What they're saying: "I have never played at a golf course as pristine as Mystic Creek. It was beautiful. Everything about it was immaculate: the rough, the tree line, the greens, the bathrooms…I could go on and on. The staff was super friendly and helpful and the food at the grill was also tasty. I will definitely be returning." - u314159939101
-
Ojai, Calif.
What they're saying: "Great facility overall and staff was super hospitable and helpful. Range is one of the nicer ones around." - James4497073
-
Cold Spring, Minn.
What they're saying: "Great course, and great amenities. It's a great course but what really does it for me is the Finn scooters. Just icing on the cake." - AnimalMuther
-
Romeoville, Ill.
What they're saying: "First, the staff is very friendly. Great to see smiling faces. The staff is very quick and attentive. Love the environment. Next practice facilities can’t be beat. Round of golf is great and is always a challenge." - Cubsbears08
-
Carmel, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Great conditions and beautiful scenery. Was worth the time to travel." - stolzedrew
-
Saucier, Miss.
What they're saying: "I would play here as many times as possible! Best staff, amenities, and the course is challenging and beautiful!" - ToddGolf504
-
Coldwater, Mich.
What they're saying: "I have to say this was a great course. It was in great shape, the food was wonderful, the staff was happy to see me. Best greens I have been on all year by far. I will definitely find time to drive up and play again. Well done." - rstar00
-
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "Outstanding facility with 2 championship-level courses and a full practice facility to work on your game before your round. Excellent full-service restaurant and bar too. Make a full day/night of it here." - billcorr67
-
Lake Geneva, Wis.
What they're saying: "The trees that line the fairways and beyond are beautiful old growth and nice to see. Also saw few deer and turkey wandering around. Greens are fast and hard to read but such a beautiful golf course." - baginses
-
Greensboro, N.C.
What they're saying: "Going to the course excited… clubhouse great!!! Staff in the pro shop 5 of 5." - aswystun
-
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "It’s a great golfing facility , very nice driving range, short game area and putting greens. The courses are always in top notch condition with great greens. Great 19th hole also. If you want to play a very nice course in Plymouth, Pinehills is it." - u089872003
-
Broken Arrow, Okla.
What they're saying: "Food here is terrific and staff are very nice." - killer481
-
Sylacauga, Ala.
What they're saying: "I played a lot of nice courses and this is hands-down the best overall experience I’ve had between the quality of the range, the course itself and the friendliness of the staff." Golftrav1
-
Greensboro, N.C.
What they're saying: "Every visit I make to Forest Oaks makes me and my game better. The atmosphere, conditions and layout will bring out the best in your game no matter if you play once a week or once a month. Fantastic greens and tee boxes along with well groomed fairways. Always a great experience." - Geno7176732
-
Erie, Colo.
What they're saying: "Beautiful day in the Rockies. Course was in great shape from tee box to greens. Views to the west were very nice. Our second time here and will return." - GolfgirlCO
-
Crown Point, Ind.
What they're saying: "Very nice country club… nice bar, restaurant & food was delicious." - sheenadop
-
Prior Lake, Minn.
What they're saying: "Every experience here was top shelf; friendly staff in the pro shop and on the course. Sparkling gem from GPS golf carts to lush fairways and greens. Pick one of 5 tee boxes at your own risk - water lurks everywhere. Enjoy a bite and a beverage after golf as you challenge the casino." - Chirogolfer1
-
DeMotte, Ind.
What they're saying: "The grounds are spectacular, tons of staff working to keep it nice. Refreshment cart came by 5 times on our full round. Luxury quality golf carts." - jkram85
-
Henderson, Nev.
What they're saying: "Not far outside the strip and a fantastic all-around facility from the curb to 18th green. Great pro shop, challenging holes, and all-around great experience." - rich4par
-
Jasper, Ind.
What they're saying: "Course is one of my favorite Time Liddy courses. It has the 'Wow Factor' for sure. Wild land, terrific layout, undulating greens and typically perfect conditions." - hornedwoodchuck
-
Brooks, Calif.
What they're saying: "Stunning course that offers challenges but is also forgiving. Amenities are great including fancy golf carts with blue tooth and virtual play/scorecard." - u314163482996