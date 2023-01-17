Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities

For some golfers, having the full package of amenities - a nice clubhouse, restaurant and practice area - is almost as important as the golf course.

Even simple things like clean restrooms and a beverage cart make golfers feel welcome.

We've analyzed your ratings and reviews from 2022 to find the clubs with the best marks for these off-course amenities. Many of these courses to be honored by our reviewers show up on this list year after year because their facilities are top-notch and just can't be matched by the competition. Having it all sells a "golf experience" as much as it does a round of golf.