Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Scotland

Our community of reviewers call out these top courses in Scotland.
Golfers putt out on the ninth green at Dundonald Links.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 hidden gems and local favorites of Scotland. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2022 and five all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Championship Course

    Dornoch

  2. Panmure Golf Club

    Barry

  3. Dundonald Links

    Gailes

  4. Macdonald Hotels - Spey Valley

    Aviemore

  5. Woll Golf Course

    Ashkirk

  6. Ladybank Golf Club

    Ladybank

  7. The West Kilbride Golf Club

    West Kilbride

  8. East Renfrewshire Golf Club

    Newton Mearns

  9. Golspie Golf Club

    Golspie

    A view of Golspie Golf Club.

  10. Peebles Golf Club

    Peebles

  11. Crieff Golf Club - Ferntower Course

    Crieff

  12. Dunfermline Golf Club

    Dunfermline

  13. Tulliallan Golf Club

    Tulliallan

  14. Hilton Park Golf Club - The Hilton Course

    Milngavie

  15. Forres Golf Club

    Forres

  16. The Hirsel Golf Club

    Coldstream

  17. Trump International Golf Links Scotland

    Balmedie

  18. Belleisle Park - Belleisle

    Ayr

  19. Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce Course

    Turnberry

  20. Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club

    Fortrose

    A view of the 3rd green at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club.

