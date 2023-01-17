Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Scotland

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 hidden gems and local favorites of Scotland. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2022 and five all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.