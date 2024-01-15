Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

The rise in the popularity of golf since 2020 has caused a wave of investment into the game. Golf courses, clubhouses and infrastructure that was ignored or neglected in years prior has finally gotten the attention they deserve at facilities around the country.

The result is a rising tide of public golf clubs that are improving their customer experiences - and in turn their GolfPass ratings - thanks to improved conditions and updated amenities.

Often times, new ownership and/or management or a renovation project can elevate a club to new heights. Other times, a new superintendent, new maintenance equipment or better weather can also play a big part in a turn around. Whatever the case, these courses proved they're on the upswing heading into 2024 and worthy of your next tee time.