Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

The rise in the popularity of golf since 2020 has caused a wave of investment into the game. Golf courses, clubhouses and infrastructure that was ignored or neglected in years prior has finally gotten the attention they deserve at facilities around the country.
The result is a rising tide of public golf clubs that are improving their customer experiences - and in turn their GolfPass ratings - thanks to improved conditions and updated amenities.
Often times, new ownership and/or management or a renovation project can elevate a club to new heights. Other times, a new superintendent, new maintenance equipment or better weather can also play a big part in a turn around. Whatever the case, these courses proved they're on the upswing heading into 2024 and worthy of your next tee time.
Lakeview Golf Resort - Mountainview CourseMorgantown, West VirginiaResort3.3236647059226
Green fee: $20-$45
What they're saying: "I've played here a few times now, and each time the conditions have improved drastically. Management is doing a great job taking better care of the course, and it's great to see!" - ryangerney5258
Nutters Chapel Golf & Country ClubConway, ArkansasSemi-Private3.665917647171
Green fee: $21-$26
What they're saying: "With sand in the bunkers and new drainage schemes, the course is much improved. The staff are friendly guys, fun to visit with. I like this challenging course." - RGA8275132854DD3E47
Paradise Valley Athletic Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "The course is challenging with many tree-lined fairways to entice risk and reward shot-making. Pin placements were in interesting positions. Almost impossible to stop putts above many of the holes." - donwwfd22
Timberlake Country ClubChapin, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.7287176471361
Green fee: $60-$70
What they're saying: "Haven't played here in 2 years due to conditions deteriorating & then the required repairs. Well, it was worth the wait!!! From tee to green, simply marvelous conditions, especially for this time of year." - frankmitchell
Olde Mill Golf Course
Green fee: $19-$44
What they're saying: "While there are many courses in Michigan, there are not too many that offer some challenge, redemption and beauty at the price found at Olde Mill. No, not the most challenging but will give you a chance to shape a shot, 2nd guess your hitting length and realize why you love this game ... and hate it at the same time. I highly recommend this course." - RG69745156633BC3EE03
Broken Arrow Golf ClubLockport, IllinoisPublic3.7454588235606
Green fee: $20-$68
What they're saying: "Last time I gave this place a bad review because greens were so bad. They really weren’t greens: it was mud on a quarter of them. But really they made changes and course couldn’t be in better condition. I’m happy they’re really taking care of this place. (I) still hate the double greens on the North (nine) but all three 9s are fun and challenging." - u438805234
Kings Creek Country Club
Green fee: $25-$45
What they're saying: "Course is under new management. Noticeable signs of improvement: the greens are much improved, fairways are in better condition than in the past." - Barthel
Morningstar Golf ClubIndianapolis, IndianaSemi-Private2.658682352979
Green fee: $15-$37
What they're saying: "This course is very walkable. Carts were provided in pricing though. Some fairways are a bit narrow, but I didn’t lose a lot of balls. Finished round in 3.5 hours, so good pace. Fairways have some crabgrass but greens were fine. Good course for beginners, or more experienced player who just wants to get out, without spending a fortune. Overall we enjoyed it and would go back." - joannematthews
Northwood Hills Golf CourseBlanchard, LouisianaSemi-Private3.3068294118108
Green fee: $20-$54
What they're saying: "Course has improved tremendously since last year. They have invested a great deal of money and time in the greens and they are very fast. Best value in golf in the area." - u314163833720
Glade Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $20-$45
What they're saying: "This course has always been a solid course. Not too difficult, but still a lot of fun. They have been making some very nice improvements, especially for not increasing their prices. The golf carts now have gps, and I’ve even seen some new carts in rotation. Carts that even have ball and club cleaners." - bstuart15
Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan - Oak GlenEl Cajon, CaliforniaResort3.6580705882608
Green fee: $45-$125
What they're saying: "Course in much better shape than last year. Greens were mowed nicely." - MHogle
Primm Valley Golf Club - Desert CoursePrimm, NevadaResort2.8049705882606
Green fee: $65-$89
What they're saying: "The Desert course is in WAY better condition. They are really working hard to get this course back to what it has been before the last few years. There are still a few rough spots, and #2 has a temporary green, but overall I was pleased, because I came in very wary. As a side note, the Lakes course is set to reopen, and it looks like it's in pristine condition, I plan on playing it soon!" - jeffrispin
Bent Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $36-$59
What they're saying: "This course is in great shape. Carts are new. Staff is fantastic. Our Forty Plus Golf League has been playing this course on Sundays and it is ALWAYS ENJOYABLE!!" - OldDuffer53
Primm Valley Golf Club - Lakes CoursePrimm, NevadaResort3.2937411765528
Green fee: $65-$89
What they're saying: "After reading some of the negative feedback I must say the course was good! Rough in a few spots but you can see the progress being made. Hats off to the hard-working people making it better. The course is very playable! I've played here before. The layout is great." - barrybevans
Trophy Club of ApalacheeDacula, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.4877882353329
Green fee: $30-$70
What they're saying: "I’ve played this course several times and this summer the course is in the best condition I’ve ever seen. Greens and Fairways are in excellent condition." - mrjtjones
Whispering Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $18-$48
What they're saying: "Had played this course multiple times over the years and really enjoyed the layout. A few years ago, It seemed that lack of maintenance had taken a toll on the greens and tee boxes. Yesterday I was really impressed with how pure/clean the greens rolled. Keep in mind, it’s currently December. The staff has always been great!!! I would recommend this course for any skill level." - Anthony1905461
Lake of the WoodsColumbia, MissouriPublic/Municipal3.926782352940
Green fee: $13-$30
What they're saying: "The course is in good shape considering it's still late winter. There were not any noticeable issues with fairways, greens or tee boxes." - TheQManAce
Pine Lakes Golf Club
Green fee: $30-54
What they're saying: "In the past, I have written more than a few reviews of Pine Lakes. They were not good. Well, I played it again and what a change. Whomever is taking care of the golf course, awesome job. The greens and fairways were a 9. The bunkers were consistent. It's great to see it looking good again. Keep up the good work. I will be back and I think Arnold is resting a little better knowing what you have done." - mollie1950
Glen Ivy Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$105
What they're saying: "Great round for the price. Course needs more work but it looks like they’re investing. Loads of potential." - ozzy4bogey
Winnapaug Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $25-$45
What they're saying: "Having played there in the past, the new owners and management have done an outstanding job, (with) the fairways and in particular the greens. Bringing back to life a Donald Ross course should be commended." - champlin
The Arnold Palmer Signature Course At Stonewall ResortWalkersville, West VirginiaResort4.068594117650
Green fee: $49-$94
What they're saying: "Awesome views and beautiful scenery all around at this course. Greens are immaculate, true and fast! I’ve played many courses around the world and this one is in the top few. Already planning a trip back." - David1231017
Tumwater Valley Golf ClubTumwater, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.1605764706141
Green fee: $15-$55
What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Great course. Huge beautiful driving range and practice greens." - scottamus
Los Lagos Golf Club
Green fee: $30-$65
What they're saying: "Great job. Course looks great and I really appreciate all the work in bringing back the course to great condition." - u000002932695
Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander CourseJekyll Island, GeorgiaResort3.6694411765247
Green fee: $40-$75
What they're saying: "The course was in great 👍shape. The pace of play was excellent. No one pushing us. No one was holding us up. Beautiful scenery 👍 with the lakes and rivers. We will return. 😀 Thanks for a wonderful round." - leroypennamon
Highlands Reserve Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$109
What they're saying: "We had a 1 p.m. tee time. Was a gorgeous Florida afternoon. Changes in the course is really paying dividends. Greens are great. Course is getting better every time I play it. Keep up the good work!" - bayhillbilly