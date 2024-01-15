Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

These golf facilities turned their fortunes around in a big way in 2023.
A view over the water from Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan.

The rise in the popularity of golf since 2020 has caused a wave of investment into the game. Golf courses, clubhouses and infrastructure that was ignored or neglected in years prior has finally gotten the attention they deserve at facilities around the country.

The result is a rising tide of public golf clubs that are improving their customer experiences - and in turn their GolfPass ratings - thanks to improved conditions and updated amenities.

Often times, new ownership and/or management or a renovation project can elevate a club to new heights. Other times, a new superintendent, new maintenance equipment or better weather can also play a big part in a turn around. Whatever the case, these courses proved they're on the upswing heading into 2024 and worthy of your next tee time.

  1. Lakeview Golf Resort - Mountainview Course
    Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa - Mountainview: #1
    Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa - Mountainview
    Morgantown, West Virginia
    Resort
    3.3236647059
    226
    Green fee: $20-$45
    What they're saying: "I've played here a few times now, and each time the conditions have improved drastically. Management is doing a great job taking better care of the course, and it's great to see!" - ryangerney5258

  2. Nutters Chapel Golf & Country Club
    Nutters Chapel GCC: Clubhouse
    Nutters Chapel Golf & Country Club
    Conway, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    3.6659176471
    71
    Green fee: $21-$26
    What they're saying: "With sand in the bunkers and new drainage schemes, the course is much improved. The staff are friendly guys, fun to visit with. I like this challenging course." - RGA8275132854DD3E47

  3. Paradise Valley Athletic Club
    Paradise Valley
    Paradise Valley
    Fayetteville, Arkansas
    Private
    3.9197705882
    58
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "The course is challenging with many tree-lined fairways to entice risk and reward shot-making. Pin placements were in interesting positions. Almost impossible to stop putts above many of the holes." - donwwfd22

  4. Timberlake Country Club
    Timberlake GC: #2
    Timberlake Golf Course
    Chapin, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    3.7287176471
    361
    Green fee: $60-$70
    What they're saying: "Haven't played here in 2 years due to conditions deteriorating & then the required repairs. Well, it was worth the wait!!! From tee to green, simply marvelous conditions, especially for this time of year." - frankmitchell

  5. Olde Mill Golf Course
    Olde Mill GC
    Olde Mill Golf Course
    Schoolcraft, Michigan
    Public
    3.2958882353
    86
    Green fee: $19-$44
    What they're saying: "While there are many courses in Michigan, there are not too many that offer some challenge, redemption and beauty at the price found at Olde Mill. No, not the most challenging but will give you a chance to shape a shot, 2nd guess your hitting length and realize why you love this game ... and hate it at the same time. I highly recommend this course." - RG69745156633BC3EE03

  6. Broken Arrow Golf Club
    Broken Arrow GC
    Broken Arrow Golf Club - East/North
    Lockport, Illinois
    Public
    3.7454588235
    606
    Green fee: $20-$68
    What they're saying: "Last time I gave this place a bad review because greens were so bad. They really weren’t greens: it was mud on a quarter of them. But really they made changes and course couldn’t be in better condition. I’m happy they’re really taking care of this place. (I) still hate the double greens on the North (nine) but all three 9s are fun and challenging." - u438805234

  7. Kings Creek Country Club
    Kings Creek GC: Aerial
    Kings Creek Country Club
    Kemp, Texas
    Semi-Private
    3.2800941176
    217
    Green fee: $25-$45
    What they're saying: "Course is under new management. Noticeable signs of improvement: the greens are much improved, fairways are in better condition than in the past." - Barthel

  8. Morningstar Golf Club
    Morningstar GC: #9
    Morningstar Golf Club
    Indianapolis, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    2.6586823529
    79
    Green fee: $15-$37
    What they're saying: "This course is very walkable. Carts were provided in pricing though. Some fairways are a bit narrow, but I didn’t lose a lot of balls. Finished round in 3.5 hours, so good pace. Fairways have some crabgrass but greens were fine. Good course for beginners, or more experienced player who just wants to get out, without spending a fortune. Overall we enjoyed it and would go back." - joannematthews

  9. Northwood Hills Golf Course
    Northwood Hills GC
    Northwood Hills Golf Course
    Blanchard, Louisiana
    Semi-Private
    3.3068294118
    108
    Green fee: $20-$54
    What they're saying: "Course has improved tremendously since last year. They have invested a great deal of money and time in the greens and they are very fast. Best value in golf in the area." - u314163833720

  10. Glade Valley Golf Club
    Glade Valley GC: #9
    Glade Valley Golf Club
    Walkersville, Maryland
    Public
    3.942
    940
    Green fee: $20-$45
    What they're saying: "This course has always been a solid course. Not too difficult, but still a lot of fun. They have been making some very nice improvements, especially for not increasing their prices. The golf carts now have gps, and I’ve even seen some new carts in rotation. Carts that even have ball and club cleaners." - bstuart15

  11. Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan - Oak Glen
    Oak Glen at Sycuan: #2
    Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan - Oak Glen
    El Cajon, California
    Resort
    3.6580705882
    608
    Green fee: $45-$125
    What they're saying: "Course in much better shape than last year. Greens were mowed nicely." - MHogle

  12. Primm Valley Golf Club - Desert Course
    Primm Valley GC - Desert
    Primm Valley Golf Club - Desert Course
    Primm, Nevada
    Resort
    2.8049705882
    606
    Green fee: $65-$89
    What they're saying: "The Desert course is in WAY better condition. They are really working hard to get this course back to what it has been before the last few years. There are still a few rough spots, and #2 has a temporary green, but overall I was pleased, because I came in very wary. As a side note, the Lakes course is set to reopen, and it looks like it's in pristine condition, I plan on playing it soon!" - jeffrispin

  13. Bent Creek Golf Course
    Bent Creek: #9
    Bent Creek Golf Course
    Jacksonville, Florida
    Public
    3.9396588235
    979
    Green fee: $36-$59
    What they're saying: "This course is in great shape. Carts are new. Staff is fantastic. Our Forty Plus Golf League has been playing this course on Sundays and it is ALWAYS ENJOYABLE!!" - OldDuffer53

  14. Primm Valley Golf Club - Lakes Course
    Primm Valley GC - Lakes
    Primm Valley Golf Club - Lakes Course
    Primm, Nevada
    Resort
    3.2937411765
    528
    Green fee: $65-$89
    What they're saying: "After reading some of the negative feedback I must say the course was good! Rough in a few spots but you can see the progress being made. Hats off to the hard-working people making it better. The course is very playable! I've played here before. The layout is great." - barrybevans

  15. Trophy Club of Apalachee
    Trophy Club of Apalachee
    The Trophy Club of Apalachee
    Dacula, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    3.4877882353
    329
    Green fee: $30-$70
    What they're saying: "I’ve played this course several times and this summer the course is in the best condition I’ve ever seen. Greens and Fairways are in excellent condition." - mrjtjones

  16. Whispering Pines Golf Club
    Whispering Pines: #15
    Whispering Pines
    Pinckney, Michigan
    Public
    3.3792117647
    254
    Green fee: $18-$48
    What they're saying: "Had played this course multiple times over the years and really enjoyed the layout. A few years ago, It seemed that lack of maintenance had taken a toll on the greens and tee boxes. Yesterday I was really impressed with how pure/clean the greens rolled. Keep in mind, it’s currently December. The staff has always been great!!! I would recommend this course for any skill level." - Anthony1905461

  17. Lake of the Woods
    Lake of the Woods GC: #12
    Lake of the Woods Golf Course
    Columbia, Missouri
    Public/Municipal
    3.9267823529
    40
    Green fee: $13-$30
    What they're saying: "The course is in good shape considering it's still late winter. There were not any noticeable issues with fairways, greens or tee boxes." - TheQManAce

  18. Pine Lakes Golf Club
    Pine Lakes GC
    Pine Lakes Golf Club
    Palm Coast, Florida
    Semi-Private
    3.0084941176
    668
    Green fee: $30-54
    What they're saying: "In the past, I have written more than a few reviews of Pine Lakes. They were not good. Well, I played it again and what a change. Whomever is taking care of the golf course, awesome job. The greens and fairways were a 9. The bunkers were consistent. It's great to see it looking good again. Keep up the good work. I will be back and I think Arnold is resting a little better knowing what you have done." - mollie1950

  19. Glen Ivy Golf Club
    Glen Ivy GC
    Glen Ivy Golf Club
    Glen Ivy, California
    Semi-Private
    3.3240470588
    1153
    Green fee: $35-$105
    What they're saying: "Great round for the price. Course needs more work but it looks like they’re investing. Loads of potential." - ozzy4bogey

  20. Winnapaug Golf & Country Club
    Winnapaug CC
    Winnapaug Country Club
    Westerly, Rhode Island
    Public
    3.7075705882
    132
    Green fee: $25-$45
    What they're saying: "Having played there in the past, the new owners and management have done an outstanding job, (with) the fairways and in particular the greens. Bringing back to life a Donald Ross course should be commended." - champlin

  21. The Arnold Palmer Signature Course At Stonewall Resort
    The Arnold Palmer Signature At Stonewall Resort
    The Arnold Palmer Signature Course At Stonewall Resort
    Walkersville, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.0685941176
    50
    Green fee: $49-$94
    What they're saying: "Awesome views and beautiful scenery all around at this course. Greens are immaculate, true and fast! I’ve played many courses around the world and this one is in the top few. Already planning a trip back." - David1231017

  22. Tumwater Valley Golf Club
    Tumwater Valley GC
    Tumwater Valley Golf Club
    Tumwater, Washington
    Public/Municipal
    4.1605764706
    141
    Green fee: $15-$55
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Great course. Huge beautiful driving range and practice greens." - scottamus

  23. Los Lagos Golf Club
    Los Lagos GC
    Los Lagos Golf Club
    Fort Mohave, Arizona
    Public
    3.2423058824
    91
    Green fee: $30-$65
    What they're saying: "Great job. Course looks great and I really appreciate all the work in bringing back the course to great condition." - u000002932695

  24. Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
    Jekyll Island GC - Oleander
    Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
    Jekyll Island, Georgia
    Resort
    3.6694411765
    247
    Green fee: $40-$75
    What they're saying: "The course was in great 👍shape. The pace of play was excellent. No one pushing us. No one was holding us up. Beautiful scenery 👍 with the lakes and rivers. We will return. 😀 Thanks for a wonderful round." - leroypennamon

  25. Highlands Reserve Golf Club
    Highlands Reserve GC
    Highlands Reserve Golf Club
    Davenport, Florida
    Public
    3.8401470588
    3140
    Green fee: $39-$109
    What they're saying: "We had a 1 p.m. tee time. Was a gorgeous Florida afternoon. Changes in the course is really paying dividends. Greens are great. Course is getting better every time I play it. Keep up the good work!" - bayhillbilly

