Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value

A lot of golfers don't play certain golf courses because they love them. They play because they can afford them.
Only a select few courses make golfers feel like they played a great course and got a good deal. Our community of reviewers have helped identify 25 of the best "value" courses in 2022 thanks to their reviews. To quality, courses had to get at least 10 reviews and offer some type of public access.
-
Cold Spring, Minn.
What they're saying: "Rich Spring Golf Course is a gem in the St Cloud area of Minnesota. Beautiful course with walkable layout. Many grounds keepers always working to maintain and improve the course. Better green management than courses we played when living in Raleigh NC. The restaurant - Shady's - provides great food at affordable rates with superb outdoor seating on the Chain of Lakes. Well worth the experience!" - R5S9OD4bHKtMwBXCm226
-
Village Mills, Texas
What they're saying: "I’m not the one to give reviews, but this course is flawless. Great atmosphere, perfect conditions, and overall just great. All for a great price. Highly recommend." - u314163127974
-
Florence, S.C.
What they're saying: "As good a course as I have played for the cost. Excellent condition." - benyahdaveed
-
Maryville, Mo.
What they're saying: "Definitely a hidden gem! Great value for the money and probably some of the best greens and tee boxes I’ve seen in the Midwest on a public course. Definitely recommend." - Joe6287365
-
Oneida, Wis.
What they're saying: "Always enjoy playing this course...great condition even on this day in November. In the summer it is always in immaculate shape...nice practice area with sand traps too...new owner in restaurant and the food was fantastic." - bettyhgolfergmail
-
Findlay, Ill.
What they're saying: "Eagle Creek is the most challenging track in central Illinois. Look past the occasional rough spot and you'll find all you can handle in challenge and shotmaking. Bring extra balls because a wayward shot will be eaten by any number of dangers.......and the views? Best around. Would be a $100+ course if the greens were a bit faster, but then putting would be an even more difficult experience. Awesome .....Awesome!!!" - tomgreenwood
-
Lena, Ill.
What they're saying: "Staff was unbelievably friendly, course was in great condition. People in front of us were slow but let us play through. For the price, absolutely can't beat this course. Plus the clubhouse had unreal price for their golf gear. If you're heading out west in Illinois you have to give this a shot" - Camron3809247
-
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "Fantastic course at an unbelievable price! I have no idea how they keep this course in such awesome shape. Congratulations to the staff for the pristine greens fairways and even rough." - wccc6020
-
Greensboro, N.C.
What they're saying: "Every visit I make to Forest Oaks makes me and my game better. The atmosphere, conditions and layout will bring out the best in your game no matter if you play once a week or once a month. Fantastic greens and tee boxes along with well groomed fairways. Always a great experience. Thank you." - Geno7176732
-
McNabb, Illinois
What they're saying: "Nice course for the price. Interesting layout with challenging greens. Worth the drive." - Mark4044124
-
Hamilton, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Seven oaks is a great golf course, beautiful fairways big greens and a great layout. Challenging for every level and a real bargain in the fall especially." - clydeoh
Read more about the difficult greens at Colgate University's home course here
-
Moweaqua, Ill.
What they're saying: "This course provides the recreational gofer the best value in a friendly environment. It offers a nice driving range along with all necessary clubhouse amenities you should expect. Brad, along with his staff, provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere sure to provide all with a positive experience!" - mcushing
-
Huntley, Mont.
What they're saying: "I am not a great golfer (double-digit handicap), but I have played Pryor Creek twice and have thoroughly enjoyed it each time. The course is not very long (5,900 yards from the whites), but is balanced out by elevation changes, frequent water hazards, sand traps, and tricky dog-legs... The best way to describe this course is that it's challenging, but it's not frustrating. Oh yeah, it's also far and away the cheapest option out here. I will definitely be going back" - u174076279
-
Elwood, Ind.
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. Front nine is the perfect warmup for the back nine. The back nine is what makes this course so great. Excellent stretch from 12-14 in terms of challenge and layout. For the price, you cannot ask for a better course." - kalmjohn
-
Lompoc, Calif.
What they're saying: "Having driven 4 hours from the San Francisco Bay area my expectations were high and La Purisima did not disappoint! It is a true test of golf from any of the tee boxes with great course conditions and one of the best layouts on the coast that I have seen... For the price of a round of golf here I would say why play anywhere else?!" - u000006693337
-
Tallahassee, Fla.
What they're saying: "Always fun playing this course when I’m in Tallahassee. Built in 1908 and has that old school golf club feel. It’s a good deal for the price." - EcoDonnie
-
Eagle Point, Ore.
What they're saying: "Just beautiful, and excellent golf. Good amenities, new carts, good care during our extended heat spell, greens true as ever, tees for any skill level...and it's a bargain." - jaho22000
-
Quincy, Fla.
What they're saying: "First I want to say this course is great. I enjoyed playing 18 so much I am playing again (soon). I am new to the Tallahassee area and love golf. I am looking for a new course to call home. I am willing to drive 20 minutes for the game I love. This course is worth every penny." - nickrohde64
-
Wheeling, W.V.
What they're saying: "It was a hot day and we had the course to ourselves. The online rate was a great value for this challenging and well-maintained course." - jdipiero
-
Coldwater, Mich.
What they're saying: "I was a little suspect of the online reviews on Bella Vista but after playing it for the first time, it’s all true.
A.) It’s a gem of a course in the middle of nowhere
B.) It’s a great value for what you pay
C.) It’s challenging but fair
D.) Well maintained
E.) There are few straight, level putts
F.) Very friendly staff plus they have house dogs who are very friendly!
G.) Electric carts with GPS" - Pendy923
-
Cheraw, S.C.
What they're saying: "For a state park course, this should be near the top of the list. Excellent greens and fairways and layout. Lots of pine trees and needles. This time of year the greens had a lot of debris, but overall conditions were excellent. For the price, it can't be beat." - ncgolfer03
-
Burkesville, Ky.
What they're saying: "There are very few of the 350 courses (I've) played that provide as much value. Can’t wait to come back. The Lodge is a great place to stay and eat." - u288164102
-
Apalachin, N.Y.
What they're saying: "One of the best courses dollar for dollar I’ve ever played. Lots of variety, challenging but not punitive. Greens and fairways were in great shape, particularly given the dry summer. I always look forward to playing here every year." - Michael7428275
-
North Fort Myers, Fla.
What they're saying: "This was a great experience playing here for the first time. We will definitely be back. The friendliness off the staff was way above average. Starting from the gate. Even residents were super nice. The course was in great shape, even after a heavy rainfall. Not the most challenging course, but still very fun to play. But again. If I could give six stars to the staff, I would." - lovrun
-
Chewelah, Wash.
What they're saying: "Chewelah G&CC is one of my favorite courses to play. The course is always in great shape and the scenery is beautiful, and the staff is always friendly. I would highly recommend this course!" - Steve1786362