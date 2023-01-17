Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value

Every golfer loves a good deal, and these courses delivered in 2022.
A view of a hole protected by tricky bunkers at La Purisima Golf Course

A lot of golfers don't play certain golf courses because they love them. They play because they can afford them.

Only a select few courses make golfers feel like they played a great course and got a good deal. Our community of reviewers have helped identify 25 of the best "value" courses in 2022 thanks to their reviews. To quality, courses had to get at least 10 reviews and offer some type of public access.

  1. Rich Springs Golf Club

    Cold Spring, Minn.
    What they're saying: "Rich Spring Golf Course is a gem in the St Cloud area of Minnesota. Beautiful course with walkable layout. Many grounds keepers always working to maintain and improve the course. Better green management than courses we played when living in Raleigh NC. The restaurant - Shady's - provides great food at affordable rates with superb outdoor seating on the Chain of Lakes. Well worth the experience!" - R5S9OD4bHKtMwBXCm226

  2. Wildwood Golf Course

    Village Mills, Texas
    What they're saying: "I’m not the one to give reviews, but this course is flawless. Great atmosphere, perfect conditions, and overall just great. All for a great price. Highly recommend." - u314163127974

  3. The Traces Golf Club

    Florence, S.C.
    What they're saying: "As good a course as I have played for the cost. Excellent condition." - benyahdaveed

  4. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course

    Maryville, Mo.
    What they're saying: "Definitely a hidden gem! Great value for the money and probably some of the best greens and tee boxes I’ve seen in the Midwest on a public course. Definitely recommend." - Joe6287365

  5. Brown County Golf Course

    Oneida, Wis.
    What they're saying: "Always enjoy playing this course...great condition even on this day in November. In the summer it is always in immaculate shape...nice practice area with sand traps too...new owner in restaurant and the food was fantastic." - bettyhgolfergmail

  6. Eagle Creek Golf Course

    Findlay, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Eagle Creek is the most challenging track in central Illinois. Look past the occasional rough spot and you'll find all you can handle in challenge and shotmaking. Bring extra balls because a wayward shot will be eaten by any number of dangers.......and the views? Best around. Would be a $100+ course if the greens were a bit faster, but then putting would be an even more difficult experience. Awesome .....Awesome!!!" - tomgreenwood

  7. Wolf Hollow Golf Club

    Lena, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Staff was unbelievably friendly, course was in great condition. People in front of us were slow but let us play through. For the price, absolutely can't beat this course. Plus the clubhouse had unreal price for their golf gear. If you're heading out west in Illinois you have to give this a shot" - Camron3809247

  8. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain

    Franklin, W.V.
    What they're saying: "Fantastic course at an unbelievable price! I have no idea how they keep this course in such awesome shape. Congratulations to the staff for the pristine greens fairways and even rough." - wccc6020

  9. Forest Oaks Country Club

    Greensboro, N.C.
    What they're saying: "Every visit I make to Forest Oaks makes me and my game better. The atmosphere, conditions and layout will bring out the best in your game no matter if you play once a week or once a month. Fantastic greens and tee boxes along with well groomed fairways. Always a great experience. Thank you." - Geno7176732

  10. Edgewood Park Golf Club

    McNabb, Illinois
    What they're saying: "Nice course for the price. Interesting layout with challenging greens. Worth the drive." - Mark4044124

  11. Seven Oaks Golf Club
    Seven Oaks Golf Club, the host course of the Colgate University golf team, boasts lightning-fast greens.

    Hamilton, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Seven oaks is a great golf course, beautiful fairways big greens and a great layout. Challenging for every level and a real bargain in the fall especially." - clydeoh

    Read more about the difficult greens at Colgate University's home course here

  12. Moweaqua Golf Course

    Moweaqua, Ill.
    What they're saying: "This course provides the recreational gofer the best value in a friendly environment. It offers a nice driving range along with all necessary clubhouse amenities you should expect. Brad, along with his staff, provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere sure to provide all with a positive experience!" - mcushing

  13. Pryor Creek Golf Club - Johnny Walker Course
    A view of a hole at Johnny Walker Course from Pryor Creek Golf Club

    Huntley, Mont.
    What they're saying: "I am not a great golfer (double-digit handicap), but I have played Pryor Creek twice and have thoroughly enjoyed it each time. The course is not very long (5,900 yards from the whites), but is balanced out by elevation changes, frequent water hazards, sand traps, and tricky dog-legs... The best way to describe this course is that it's challenging, but it's not frustrating. Oh yeah, it's also far and away the cheapest option out here. I will definitely be going back" - u174076279

  14. Elwood Golf Links

    Elwood, Ind.
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. Front nine is the perfect warmup for the back nine. The back nine is what makes this course so great. Excellent stretch from 12-14 in terms of challenge and layout. For the price, you cannot ask for a better course." - kalmjohn

  15. La Purisima Golf Course

    Lompoc, Calif.
    What they're saying: "Having driven 4 hours from the San Francisco Bay area my expectations were high and La Purisima did not disappoint! It is a true test of golf from any of the tee boxes with great course conditions and one of the best layouts on the coast that I have seen... For the price of a round of golf here I would say why play anywhere else?!" - u000006693337

  16. Capital City Country Club

    Tallahassee, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Always fun playing this course when I’m in Tallahassee. Built in 1908 and has that old school golf club feel. It’s a good deal for the price." - EcoDonnie

  17. Eagle Point Golf Course

    Eagle Point, Ore.
    What they're saying: "Just beautiful, and excellent golf. Good amenities, new carts, good care during our extended heat spell, greens true as ever, tees for any skill level...and it's a bargain." - jaho22000

  18. The Golf Club of Quincy

    Quincy, Fla.
    What they're saying: "First I want to say this course is great. I enjoyed playing 18 so much I am playing again (soon). I am new to the Tallahassee area and love golf. I am looking for a new course to call home. I am willing to drive 20 minutes for the game I love. This course is worth every penny." - nickrohde64

  19. Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Resort - Palmer Course

    Wheeling, W.V.
    What they're saying: "It was a hot day and we had the course to ourselves. The online rate was a great value for this challenging and well-maintained course." - jdipiero

  20. Bella Vista Golf Course

    Coldwater, Mich.
    What they're saying: "I was a little suspect of the online reviews on Bella Vista but after playing it for the first time, it’s all true.
    A.) It’s a gem of a course in the middle of nowhere
    B.) It’s a great value for what you pay
    C.) It’s challenging but fair
    D.) Well maintained
    E.) There are few straight, level putts
    F.) Very friendly staff plus they have house dogs who are very friendly!
    G.) Electric carts with GPS" - Pendy923

  21. Cheraw State Park Golf Course

    Cheraw, S.C.
    What they're saying: "For a state park course, this should be near the top of the list. Excellent greens and fairways and layout. Lots of pine trees and needles. This time of year the greens had a lot of debris, but overall conditions were excellent. For the price, it can't be beat." - ncgolfer03

  22. Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course
    A sunny day view of a tee at Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course.

    Burkesville, Ky.
    What they're saying: "There are very few of the 350 courses (I've) played that provide as much value. Can’t wait to come back. The Lodge is a great place to stay and eat." - u288164102

  23. The Links at Hiawatha Landing

    Apalachin, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses dollar for dollar I’ve ever played. Lots of variety, challenging but not punitive. Greens and fairways were in great shape, particularly given the dry summer. I always look forward to playing here every year." - Michael7428275

  24. Heron's Glen Golf & Country Club

    North Fort Myers, Fla.
    What they're saying: "This was a great experience playing here for the first time. We will definitely be back. The friendliness off the staff was way above average. Starting from the gate. Even residents were super nice. The course was in great shape, even after a heavy rainfall. Not the most challenging course, but still very fun to play. But again. If I could give six stars to the staff, I would." - lovrun

  25. Chewelah Golf & Country Club
    A view of a hole at Chewelah Golf & Country Club.

    Chewelah, Wash.
    What they're saying: "Chewelah G&CC is one of my favorite courses to play. The course is always in great shape and the scenery is beautiful, and the staff is always friendly. I would highly recommend this course!" - Steve1786362

Golfers' Choice 2023
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2022
View all the Golfers' Choice 2022 lists, including all 50 states.
golfers-choice-2022-top-50-hero.png
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
18 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Omni Tucson National Resort - Catalina golf course - hole 2
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
Golfers loved the lack of congestion at these popular golf courses in 2021.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Poipu Bay Golf Course - 16th
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions
Kudos to the grounds crews for providing excellent course conditions in 2021.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
4 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
1 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
More from the author
Vicars Cross GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers identify the local English favorites of golfers.
By GolfPass Staff
Dundonald Links - hole 9
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Scotland
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers call out these top courses in Scotland.
By GolfPass Staff
Wickenburg Ranch golf course - no. 3
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top U.S. Golf Courses (Nos. 11-25)
January 17, 2023
These 15 courses delivered consistently excellent golf experiences for thousands of discerning golfers in 2022.
By GolfPass Staff
Eagle Mountain Golf Club
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Most Improved Courses
January 17, 2023
Everybody loves a good comeback story, especially when it involves their favorite golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
Ridge at Pole Creek GC: #4
Golfers' Choice
6 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Course Layouts
January 17, 2023
Superior golf course design means a superior experience, period. These courses spoke strongly to our community of reviewers in 2022.
By GolfPass Staff
Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Championship Course - 17th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers Choice: 2023: 25 hidden gem golf courses of the United Kingdom & Ireland
January 17, 2023
Local favorites, plus a few famous golf courses, show up among the UK and Irish courses recognized by our community or reviewers.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Eagle Vines - vineyard views
18 Images
2022 GolfPass Photos of the Year
December 19, 2022
The best of your golf games from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course - cart path
17 Images
December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
December 26, 2022
Gorgeous shots close out the year with your final rounds from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 16
Photo Galleries
19 Images
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground
January 3, 2023
Austin's a hub of innovation, and the perfect place to launch Driftwood, which feels like the country club of the future.
By Jason Scott Deegan
pga-frisco-fields-ranch-east-1-preview.jpg
Articles
10 Min Read
23 brand-new golf courses expected to open in 2023
December 27, 2022
A new 'Golden Age' of golf course architecture charges forward with several exciting new courses worldwide.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value
Search Near Me