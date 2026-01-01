South Yorkshire Golf Guide
South Yorkshire Golf Courses
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Dore, SheffieldPrivate5.02
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Barnsley, BarnsleyMunicipal
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Austerfield, DoncasterSemi-Private2.692307692313
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Sheffield, SheffieldMunicipal
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Birley, SheffieldMunicipal
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Sheffield, SheffieldPublic3.338426279628
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Conisborough, DoncasterMunicipal3.5750379643218
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Bessacarr, DoncasterPrivate
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Belle Vue, DoncasterSemi-Private4.2040880012115
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Sheffield, SheffieldPrivate3.888888888918
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Kimberworth, RotherhamPublic3.7132932743249
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Sheffield, SheffieldPrivate
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Hickleton, DoncasterPrivate4.576168929184
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Wombwell, BarnsleyPublic3.790005841949
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Worrall, SheffieldPrivate4.116755793256
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Hatfield, DoncasterSemi-Private2.777777777837
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Sheffield, SheffieldPrivate4.66207759756
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Lindrick Common, WorksopPrivate
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Owston, DoncasterResort4.2105635005316
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Carcroft, DoncasterPublic4.01
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Brinsworth, RotherhamSemi-Private4.392769607862
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Sheffield, SheffieldSemi-Private4.1853499064239
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Sheffield, SheffieldSemi-Private4.352941176511
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Thrybergh, RotherhamPrivate5.06
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Rawmarsh, RotherhamSemi-Private
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Little Houghton, BarnsleySemi-Private4.4869213236156
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Silkstone, BarnsleyPrivate4.690397184579
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Rotherham, RotherhamPrivate4.607151095793
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Deepcar, SheffieldSemi-Private4.450825389457
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Doncaster, DoncasterPrivate3.859477124237
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High Green, SheffieldPrivate4.793744273391
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Thorne, DoncasterSemi-Private4.02
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Owston, DoncasterSemi-Private4.02
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Darnall, SheffieldMunicipal
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Wath Upon Dearne, RotherhamSemi-Private4.15130090551
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Rawmarsh, RotherhamSemi-Private4.368024132732
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Doncaster, DoncasterSemi-Private
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Wortley, BarnsleyPrivate/Resort4.477080021284
Golf Courses Near South Yorkshire
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Renishaw, North East DerbyshirePrivate4.55555555569
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Whitwell, BolsoverSemi-Private2.01
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Whitwell, BolsoverSemi-Private4.3088519741420
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Serlby, BassetlawPrivate4.251557479265
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Barlborough, BolsoverSemi-Private3.04
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Worksop, BassetlawPublic4.1739940833153
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Dronfield, North East DerbyshireSemi-Private4.416666666712
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Woolley, City of WakefieldSemi-Private
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Unstone, North East DerbyshirePublic
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Woolley, City of WakefieldSemi-Private5.01
See Also
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