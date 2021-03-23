For the first time in what feels like forever, maybe it's time to start planning that next golf trip.

When we posted our annual "Top 10 destinations to visit" list last year, it came just a week before COVID-19 caused the world to hit the brakes. Travel planning became the last thing on any of our minds.

This spring brings optimism. Although caution still abounds, progress against the pandemic has been made and many local and state governments in the U.S. are lightening restrictions. Vaccine programs continue to ramp up and bring COVID-19 cases down from coast-to-coast.

In what's become an annual tradition, we reveal our editor's picks for the 10 best golf destinations to visit in 2021. We've determined the 10 based on new or renovated courses and big events bringing buzz to the destination. Considering many borders remain closed, it's mostly U.S.-based, but there's great variety, even perhaps close to your home. Links golf. Island golf. Ocean golf. Desert golf. Mountain Golf. Let's go play.

Are you planning to get back on the road for a golf trip in 2021? Let us know in the comments below.