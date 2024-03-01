Top 10 Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Louisiana?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Louisiana golf courses reviewed in 2023: 41
Reviews of Louisiana golf courses in 2023: 1,673
The 10 best public golf courses in Louisiana
-
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $299
What they're saying: "One the best TPCs. ... This was an excellent experience that I wouldn't mind paying for the course and employee courtesy. I have played TPC Cromwell and it was (a) horrible experience. It felt like like mad max movie at Cromwell. But TPC Louisiana and English Turn and Country Club are must play in the area." - silverbackster
-
English Turn Golf & Country ClubNew Orleans, LouisianaSemi-Private4.6882352941480
Green fee: $100
What they're saying: "The staff and starter are extremely welcoming and friendly. Great course with memorable holes." - BryanStinnett1
-
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Green fee: $109
What they're saying: "I love to play this course whenever I visit Louisiana. The layout makes for some challenging holes. The tee boxes, fairways, rough and greens are in great shape for this time of year. The pace of play is excellent. I finished 18 holes in 3 hours as a single player. Highly recommend this course." - SYEGolfNut
-
Carter Plantation
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "Played this course many times and it’s always a pleasure to play a course that (is) ran so well from the staff to the amenities. This place is top notch every time I’ve played here." - u000004947912
-
Beaver Creek Golf CourseZachary, LouisianaPublic/Municipal4.6481176471549
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "The greens and fairways were excellent for this time of the year. This is the best golf course in 100 miles radius that is public." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Oakwing Golf Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "The course is very well taken care of with extremely friendly staff. Brand new golf carts with gps for ease of reading yardages." - u000004366494
-
Grand Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Great day for a round of golf. Greens were very good, fairways cut, middle of the day on a Tuesday with very few golfers on the course. We were able to finish our 18 in 3 hours! Thanks Grand Ridge, keep up the good work!" - u314159841435
-
Cypress Bend Golf Resort
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "The course was enjoyable before being renovated. It is even better since they reopened. The course has some challenging par 5’s and beautiful views of Toledo Bend." - u314159707659
-
Contraband Bayou Golf Club At L'Auberge Du LacLake Charles, LouisianaPublic/Resort4.2744176471323
Green fee: $66
What they're saying: "This a great resort style course. You can have your best round ever or your worst round at any time." - thomasbreaux95
-
Santa Maria Golf ClubBaton Rouge, LouisianaPublic/Municipal4.2633385
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "I really enjoyed playing this course for the first time and will definitely go back soon." - u314163645901