Top 10 Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2024

The island green, par-5 15th at English Turn in New Orleans.

What are the top public golf courses in Louisiana?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Louisiana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Louisiana golf courses reviewed in 2023: 41
Reviews of Louisiana golf courses in 2023: 1,673

The 10 best public golf courses in Louisiana

  TPC Louisiana
    TPC Louisiana: #14
    View Tee Times
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6856235294
    190
    Write Review

    Green fee: $299
    What they're saying: "One the best TPCs. ... This was an excellent experience that I wouldn't mind paying for the course and employee courtesy. I have played TPC Cromwell and it was (a) horrible experience. It felt like like mad max movie at Cromwell. But TPC Louisiana and English Turn and Country Club are must play in the area." - silverbackster

  English Turn Golf & Country Club
    English Turn GCC: #15
    View Tee Times
    English Turn Golf & Country Club
    New Orleans, Louisiana
    Semi-Private
    4.6882352941
    480
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "The staff and starter are extremely welcoming and friendly. Great course with memorable holes." - BryanStinnett1

  Koasati Pines At Coushatta
    Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
    View Tee Times
    Koasati Pines At Coushatta
    Kinder, Louisiana
    Resort
    4.7586176471
    311
    Write Review

    Green fee: $109
    What they're saying: "I love to play this course whenever I visit Louisiana. The layout makes for some challenging holes. The tee boxes, fairways, rough and greens are in great shape for this time of year. The pace of play is excellent. I finished 18 holes in 3 hours as a single player. Highly recommend this course." - SYEGolfNut

  Carter Plantation
    Carter Plantation
    View Tee Times
    Carter Plantation
    Springfield, Louisiana
    Resort
    4.5592352941
    333
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Played this course many times and it's always a pleasure to play a course that (is) ran so well from the staff to the amenities. This place is top notch every time I've played here." - u000004947912

  Beaver Creek Golf Course
    Beaver Creek GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Beaver Creek Golf Course
    Zachary, Louisiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.6481176471
    549
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46
    What they're saying: "The greens and fairways were excellent for this time of the year. This is the best golf course in 100 miles radius that is public." - GolfPass reviewer

  Oakwing Golf Club
    Oakwing GC
    View Tee Times
    Oakwing Golf Club
    Alexandria, Louisiana
    Public
    4.5185647059
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "The course is very well taken care of with extremely friendly staff. Brand new golf carts with gps for ease of reading yardages." - u000004366494

  Grand Ridge Golf Club
    Grand Ridge GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Grand Ridge Golf Club
    Luling, Louisiana
    Semi-Private
    4.4001117647
    368
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Great day for a round of golf. Greens were very good, fairways cut, middle of the day on a Tuesday with very few golfers on the course. We were able to finish our 18 in 3 hours! Thanks Grand Ridge, keep up the good work!" - u314159841435

  Cypress Bend Golf Resort
    Cypress Bend Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Cypress Bend Golf Resort
    Many, Louisiana
    Resort
    4.0688235294
    92
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "The course was enjoyable before being renovated. It is even better since they reopened. The course has some challenging par 5's and beautiful views of Toledo Bend." - u314159707659

  Contraband Bayou Golf Club At L'Auberge Du Lac
    Contraband Bayou GC At L'Auberge Du Lac
    View Tee Times
    Contraband Bayou Golf Club At L'Auberge Du Lac
    Lake Charles, Louisiana
    Public/Resort
    4.2744176471
    323
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66
    What they're saying: "This a great resort style course. You can have your best round ever or your worst round at any time." - thomasbreaux95

  Santa Maria Golf Club
    Santa Maria GC
    View Tee Times
    Santa Maria Golf Club
    Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.2633
    385
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "I really enjoyed playing this course for the first time and will definitely go back soon." - u314163645901

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
