Course conditions are one of six subcategories that reviewers can rate 1-5 in a golf course review at GolfPass. Many might argue that conditions are the most important part of the experience. 14 golf courses that made our Top 25 Course Conditions for 2021 also made our Top 50 U.S. Courses this year, more than any other subcategory list.
Carmel, Calif.
What they're saying: "This is a great golf course with pristine layout, meticulously groomed fairways and very fast greens. Weather was perfect and the staff was great. I loved every hole" - malhi
Indio, Calif.
What they're saying: "Course was in pristine condition. The greens were 11 on the stimp and rolled perfect. Very forgiving and fun course to play." - shell22
Las Vegas
What they're saying: "I have played this course a couple dozen times and it doesnt matter wich of the 3 courses i play as they are all in excellent shape every time I play here...the course is in the best shape ever." - Corstone
Stateline, Nev.
What they're saying: "A true gem right on Lake Tahoe... Just kept saying “WOW” - chanyman
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "Once again the course was in excellent condition from tee to green. The greens were very consistent and they held as well. You can’t go wrong with either course at Pinehills but if you want a bit of a tougher test then Jones is the course for you." - BostonGolfTraveler
Kinder, La.
What they're saying: "Emaculate fairways, and pristine greens. Very challenging at 7600 from the tips. Beautiful course. Serene, and peaceful. Amazing layout , and I would definitely play again.. Staff was very friendly, and helpful." - amartin44
Yantis, Texas
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and the deer were out in full force. The views of Lake Fork were amazing on a calm, sunny afternoon...greens were in great shape and had decent speed." - Thrill13
Bronx, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Beautifully maintained facility, cool views and extremely friendly staff. Fairways and greens were well maintained... if you are a NYC resident definitely take advantage of this course with cheaper rates." - jbertolino27
Fort Meade, Fla.
What they're saying: "After playing Streamsong Black one thing became apparent to me, this is like no other course you have ever played both visually and strategically. The course is sculpted into the sand dunes of central Florida with sand guarding each fairway and green." - PinnacleStaffer
Laconia, Ind.
What they're saying: "Beautiful links style course in excellent shape. There are a few blind tee-off shots, but the high tech GPS system in the carts tell you where other golfers are on the course! Greens in great shape but did not break as much as I anticipated." - kweingand
Clemson, S.C.
What they're saying: "Well managed course from tee to green. Firm fairway grass and immaculate green condition. First nine holes are park style, not much to see but the back nine has spectacular views." - dadbrian
Dalton, Mass.
What they're saying: "Lovely course in excellent condition. Tee boxes, fairways and greens all in very good order, bunkers were raked and hazards marked. Nice easy to follow layout, and a good variety of holes." - thomsonkenny
Erin, Wisc.
What they're saying: "This course is majestic. It is my favorite non-links course I have ever played along with Bandon Trails. Every hole is great and the conditions the fairways and greens were in were perfect." - hogan555
Gaylord, Mich.
What they're saying: "What a hidden gem... course was in incredible shape and the best greens I have played all year. Great value and something you will enjoy. Lots of fun and challenging holes." - mckibben108
Chandler, Ariz.
What they're saying: "Devil’s Claw is hands down one of the best tracks anywhere in the valley. The practice area is incredible and perfectly maintained year round. The course itself is always in fantastic shape and offers a great but fair challenge from each of the 4 sets of tees. This place is worth every penny and then some." - zgutenson
Red Wing, Minn.
What they're saying: "Can't say enough about a great golf course in fabulous condition...By the way, if you are putting from above the hole, be careful!" - JF7GF
Las Vegas
What they're saying: "The new revamped Wynn blew past my expectations... the waterfall behind the new par-3 18th has roared back to life, just like the course. The bucket list is back on the Las Vegas Strip." - JasonDeeganGA
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
What they're saying: "The fairways are massive and in perfect condition. Huge bunkers well maintained and soft and the views and layout are fantastic." - ddatlga
Bedford, Pa.
What they're saying: "Nicest people operating the greatest course, and maintained like none other. Totally OUTSTANDING." - John711
Saint Germain, Wisc.
What they're saying: " Front 9 is breathtaking and the course conditions are immaculate." - Brandon4087172
Truckee, Cali.
What they're saying: "Beyond beauty. Pristine conditions. The course is adventurous, carving through a gorgeous landscape. Couldn't ask for a better experience, can't wait to play it again." - Hmblees
Southern Pines, N.C.
What they're saying: "Really love this course. Excellent value for the money. Spacious tee boxes which are important to navigate the angles on the many doglegs. Possibly the finest bunkers I’ve ever played out of... we drove an hour from Durham but it was WELL worth it." - jtharris18
Scottsdale, Ariz.
What they're saying: "Just an amazing course, amazing conditions, and a pretty decent bargain... it was a special treat for me, and it felt special. It looks, feels, and plays like a regular PGA tour stop." - DJSlider
Las Vegas
What they're saying: "The course layout is excellent with many memorable holes .Tees, fairways and greens were in excellent shape. There is a great driving range with practice chipping and bunker areas. Overall a must play." - John6319461
Poway, Cali.
What they're saying: "Beautiful course in excellent condition at a bargain price. Thanks to Golfpass, got a deal at $65. Didn’t play well, but the course and surrounding scenery are beautiful and that alone makes it a great venue." - gregorio10