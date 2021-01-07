Customer service at the golf course took on a different meaning in 2020. It wasn't just about attending the bag drop and making sure the beverage cart was making the rounds. Suddenly, as of March, golf course operators had to figure out how to operate socially distant and provide a safe environment for guests. As states debated which businesses should be permitted to operate as COVID-19 surged this spring, how the staff managed their course could mean the difference between governments allowing them to operate or not.
Reading over the 265,000 reviews submitted by our community in 2020, it's quite clear that golfers noticed the efforts golf course staff made in order to operate safely. Yocha Dehe Golf Club in California was one of the courses that managed to exceed expectations. Not only did they rank highly on this list, but they managed to be the number one course in the U.S. this year according to our reviewer community. In the video above, Will Foust, General Manager of Yocha Dehe, explains what it was like operating a golf course and managing a staff at a top resort course in Northern California.
We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2020 by our review community. Courses must be public access and have received at least 10 reviews in 2020 to qualify.
If you have a great experience with a staff member during your next round of golf, you can thank them and their whole team in review. Get started right here.
-
Granby, Colo.
What they're saying: "First time playing this course and has a great time. The staff was excellent and the course was in good shape considering it's October in the mountains during a drought." - ryanwrightphoto
-
Erin, Wisc.
What they're saying: "From the design to the challenge and the quality of the overall experience 2nd to none. The stay was well worth the cost customer service and attention to detail is fantastic." - Paul5040062
-
What they're saying: "Yocha Dehe never disappoints. The course, facilities, staff, and amenities are all top notch. I always enjoy my visit to play." - patkilmer
-
Knightstown, Ind.
What they're saying: "Each time we play this course we collectively are amazed at the quality of the condition of the course, the carts and the friendliness of the staff." - Stransam123
-
Red Wing, Minn.
What they're saying: "The greens were quick and fairways had most of the leaves cleared, so very playable. The staff was very cordial and accommodating.. Enjoyed our round, thanks!" - goobgolfer
-
Twin Lake, Mich.
What they're saying: "First time on a whim. Glad we did. Very nice. Great shape and the layout was very good and challenging to boot. Staff was friendly and food was great. Headed back in a week or so." - jeffwhelan
-
Charlevoix, Mich.
What they're saying: "The young man at the counter was a pleasure to deal with and the course was gorgeous and definitely challenging." - zainman
-
Manchester, Vt.
What they're saying: "My wife Cathy and I joined another couple for a fun day of golf. Course was in excellent shape and played in 4 hours." - lynchjaj
-
Graeagle, Calif.
What they're saying: "Course was fun, easy to get around, and everyone at the course was very nice and helpful. We'd play here again." - claryjok
-
Kalkaska, Mich.
What they're saying: "WOW! What a pleasant surprise! Undulating, picturesque, and affordable. Great staff. A must play." - Hhottrod
-
Luck, Wisc.
What they're saying: "This is a great community golf course. They support local community businesses, organizations and veterans prices are set so that everybody can pay and have a good time. Hospitality can't be beat." - everett42
-
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "Class all the way...could not ask for more..." - BostonBeans
-
Seneca, Kan.
What they're saying: "What an awesome course, always leave there pleased! Excellent course, enjoy the open layout. Staff is excellent, super friendly." - corch25
-
What they're saying: "The staff was really friendly and it’s a fun course to play." - realasudxgift
-
Burkesville, Ky.
What they're saying: "I’ve played some of the best courses in 23 countries. I’d put this one up against any of them. A fine gentleman in the pro shop welcomed me even though I was an hour early. He gave me the overall layout of the place and sent us on our way." - ernieboy
-
Tewksbury, Mass.
What they're saying: "Thanks Mike and team, first outing this year and with Covid restrictions, still had a great round." - djkinne51
-
Rockford, Tenn.
What they're saying: "Greens were perfect and fairways beautiful. GPS in carts was very nice. Greens fee included a warm-up bucket of range balls. Staff extremely friendly and helpful. Nice people!" - SamuelKnisley
-
Frankenmuth, Mich.
What they're saying: "Great staff allowed me to tee off early because of light play. Only one group in front and was waved thru. After that was no one ahead." - golfcolo
-
Brownwood, Texas
What they're saying: "I went for the second time yesterday with a member and thoroughly enjoyed the round. This is quickly becoming one of my favorite courses to play on and that’s saying a lot as I live in NC where there are some beautiful courses. They have a super friendly staff to help with any needs and a nice pro shop that’s not too big but has a great selection of gear." - Viper99
-
Yantis, Texas
What they're saying: "Layout is pretty straight forward so trust what you see. If the wind is up, I’m sure this course will give you all you can handle. Several greens extend out into the lake on peninsulas. Shop staff was pleasant and helpful." - Thrill13
-
Montverde, Fla.
What they're saying: "Great course. Fairways are in excellent conditions. Pace of play was quite slow but staff was on top of it. Overall excellent experience. This is one of the best golf courses in Florida." - Rookiepr
-
Rockford, Ill.
What they're saying: "This course is relatively flat with large greens. Each green has some casual breaks for the putting. Staff was very friendly. We will play again." - edrader
-
Gilbertsville, Ky.
What they're saying: "Very wet, but course still in great shape, greens rolled true and challenging! Great value, staff very friendly and helpful" - javaborgia1
-
De Pere, Wisc.
What they're saying: "Scenic course, lots of trees but still not too tight. Course was in good shape, greens were pretty difficult! Older facility but a nice bar/restaurant with friendly staff. Would definitely play again!" - SplitAces11
-
Borrego Springs, Calif.
What they're saying: "Played in the first annual Ramateur tournament, and couldn’t have been more impressed with the course. We also stayed at a condo on-site and Will Mayo took amazing care of us for our round and stay." - syonks11