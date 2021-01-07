Customer service at the golf course took on a different meaning in 2020. It wasn't just about attending the bag drop and making sure the beverage cart was making the rounds. Suddenly, as of March, golf course operators had to figure out how to operate socially distant and provide a safe environment for guests. As states debated which businesses should be permitted to operate as COVID-19 surged this spring, how the staff managed their course could mean the difference between governments allowing them to operate or not.

Reading over the 265,000 reviews submitted by our community in 2020, it's quite clear that golfers noticed the efforts golf course staff made in order to operate safely. Yocha Dehe Golf Club in California was one of the courses that managed to exceed expectations. Not only did they rank highly on this list, but they managed to be the number one course in the U.S. this year according to our reviewer community. In the video above, Will Foust, General Manager of Yocha Dehe, explains what it was like operating a golf course and managing a staff at a top resort course in Northern California.

We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2020 by our review community. Courses must be public access and have received at least 10 reviews in 2020 to qualify.

If you have a great experience with a staff member during your next round of golf, you can thank them and their whole team in review. Get started right here.