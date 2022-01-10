Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value

-
Philadelphia, Miss.
What they're saying: "Enjoyed the Oaks 18 today. Course in overall good condition." - jayspiller
-
Omaha, Nev.
What they're saying: "This course is in absolutely amazing shape! I was in town for a wedding and have not played this course in 17 years, what a gem they have turned this into. Pace was great and greens were perfect!" - toddleonard
-
Axtell, Neb.
What they're saying: "Awarii Dunes needs to be on your list of courses to play if you're driving through or around the West/Central part of Nebraska. Great look, great layout, wide fairways and some tricky greens!" - Kstgb
-
Ashland, Ohio
What they're saying: "Extremely inviting weekend price....well worth the hour drive....keep up the great job." - Ulike28
-
Campbellsport, Wis.
What they're saying: "Great course. Been going here for the last three years. I love the staff and the course is good enough for the price." - GrizzlyAdams
-
Cumberland, Wis.
What they're saying: "Good value! Nice, pretty layout. Good pace of play. Friendly staff." - golfer review
-
Caledonia, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Great layout with tough greens and lots of elevation…. Very friendly staff and a nicely situated bar placed overlooking #s 9 and 18. Super value overall and nice course!" - Zebz88
-
Huntley, Mont.
What they're saying: "Played the course many times. Always in good shape and a good value." - Blakejaeger
-
Bridgeport, N.Y.
What they're saying: "This was an excellent course for the price. Everything was very green and the greens rolled true." - golfer review
-
Farwell, Mich.
What they're saying: "Always have a good time. Best course for the price around." - Moneill77
-
Riner, Va.
What they're saying: "Fun and challenging. Good price. Makes you shape your shot both ways. Lots of risk-reward/layup scenarios. Top-shelf, kind staff." - golfer review
-
Lena, Ill.
What they're saying: "The course has a links feel but has soooooo many trees and OB. Well worth the money to play." - golfer review
-
Fort Morgan, Colo.
What they're saying: "Great staff and very affordable. The staff at Quail Dunes is terrific!" - mayes036
-
Waldport, Ore.
What they're saying: "Short, fun nine-holer. Routing is a bit wonky, but conditions are great; especially for a $25 greens fee. Recommend playing if you’re in the area." - golfer review
-
Kewanee, Ill.
What they're saying: "Midland Golf Club has become one of my favorite places to play golf. The course is maintained well and the bang for the buck makes the hour plus drive to get there worth every minute." - Icanhackit
-
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "Can't believe you can play a course like this for this price. It is a very difficult course but in great shape. The course is in a very remote location but it's a beautiful drive if you have the time." - skipwallace
-
Iola, Wis.
What they're saying: "The course is beautiful and it was fun to golf." - golfer review
-
Salem, Ohio
What they're saying: "Their green fees are below almost every course in the area, yet they are somehow able to maintain the course at a level that any private course would be expected to." - Don7590462
-
Geneva, Ohio
What they're saying: "Great value. This course is in good shape and well maintained." - golfer review
-
Montague, Mich.
What they're saying: "Nice course for the value. First time playing. Greens were slow. Roughs were super thick, hard to find your ball if you don’t drive the fairway. Great design." - Howey87
-
Rifle, Colo.
What they're saying: "This is one of the best values in the area and the course and all the surrounding views are fantastic (especially the back nine)." - Captainbadger
-
Colorado City, Colo.
What they're saying: "The entire staff are always friendly and courteous, the restaurant is fine for a small town course, the food is good and just as reasonably priced as a round of golf is on this nice course" - golfer review
-
Longview, Wash.
What they're saying: "Great course at a great price. The course is in great shape and the staff was friendly and professional." - rosplace
-
Freehold, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Nice layout and beautiful Scenery. Good value for the green fee." - golfer review
-
New Vienna, Ohio
What they're saying: "Drove an hour to play and it was worth it. Challenging and beautiful course." - nicksnider
