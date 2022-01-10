Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value

Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
The Oaks is one of two fine courses at Dancing Rabbit in Mississippi.
  1. Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks

    Philadelphia, Miss.
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed the Oaks 18 today. Course in overall good condition." - jayspiller

  2. Benson Park Golf Club

    Omaha, Nev.
    What they're saying: "This course is in absolutely amazing shape! I was in town for a wedding and have not played this course in 17 years, what a gem they have turned this into. Pace was great and greens were perfect!" - toddleonard

  3. Awarii Dunes Golf Club
    Awarii Dunes in Kearney is the newest golf course in the state of Nebraska.

    Axtell, Neb.
    What they're saying: "Awarii Dunes needs to be on your list of courses to play if you're driving through or around the West/Central part of Nebraska. Great look, great layout, wide fairways and some tricky greens!" - Kstgb

  4. Brookside Golf Course

    Ashland, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Extremely inviting weekend price....well worth the hour drive....keep up the great job." - Ulike28

  5. Auburn Bluff Golf Course

    Campbellsport, Wis.
    What they're saying: "Great course. Been going here for the last three years. I love the staff and the course is good enough for the price." - GrizzlyAdams

  6. Cumberland Golf Course

    Cumberland, Wis.
    What they're saying: "Good value! Nice, pretty layout. Good pace of play. Friendly staff." - golfer review

  7. Caledonia Country Club

    Caledonia, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Great layout with tough greens and lots of elevation…. Very friendly staff and a nicely situated bar placed overlooking #s 9 and 18. Super value overall and nice course!" - Zebz88

  8. Pryor Creek Golf Club

    Huntley, Mont.
    What they're saying: "Played the course many times. Always in good shape and a good value." - Blakejaeger

  9. Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club - East Course

    Bridgeport, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "This was an excellent course for the price. Everything was very green and the greens rolled true." - golfer review

  10. Eagle Glen Golf Course

    Farwell, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Always have a good time. Best course for the price around." - Moneill77

  11. Auburn Hills Golf Club

    Riner, Va.
    What they're saying: "Fun and challenging. Good price. Makes you shape your shot both ways. Lots of risk-reward/layup scenarios. Top-shelf, kind staff." - golfer review

  12. Wolf Hollow

    Lena, Ill.
    What they're saying: "The course has a links feel but has soooooo many trees and OB. Well worth the money to play." - golfer review

  13. Quail Dunes Golf Course at Fort Morgan

    Fort Morgan, Colo.
    What they're saying: "Great staff and very affordable. The staff at Quail Dunes is terrific!" - mayes036

  14. Crestview Golf Club

    Waldport, Ore.
    What they're saying: "Short, fun nine-holer. Routing is a bit wonky, but conditions are great; especially for a $25 greens fee. Recommend playing if you’re in the area." - golfer review

  15. Midland Golf Club

    Kewanee, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Midland Golf Club has become one of my favorite places to play golf. The course is maintained well and the bang for the buck makes the hour plus drive to get there worth every minute." - Icanhackit

  16. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain
    The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain is a scenic gem in West Virginia.

    Franklin, W.V.
    What they're saying: "Can't believe you can play a course like this for this price. It is a very difficult course but in great shape. The course is in a very remote location but it's a beautiful drive if you have the time." - skipwallace

  17. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Iola, Wis.
    What they're saying: "The course is beautiful and it was fun to golf." - golfer review

  18. Flying B Golf Course

    Salem, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Their green fees are below almost every course in the area, yet they are somehow able to maintain the course at a level that any private course would be expected to." - Don7590462

  19. Hemlock Springs Golf Club

    Geneva, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Great value. This course is in good shape and well maintained." - golfer review

  20. Old Channel Trail Golf Course

    Montague, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Nice course for the value. First time playing. Greens were slow. Roughs were super thick, hard to find your ball if you don’t drive the fairway. Great design." - Howey87

  21. Rifle Creek Golf Course
    A view from a tee at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

    Rifle, Colo.
    What they're saying: "This is one of the best values in the area and the course and all the surrounding views are fantastic (especially the back nine)." - Captainbadger

  22. Hollydot Golf Course

    Colorado City, Colo.
    What they're saying: "The entire staff are always friendly and courteous, the restaurant is fine for a small town course, the food is good and just as reasonably priced as a round of golf is on this nice course" - golfer review

  23. Mint Valley Golf Course

    Longview, Wash.
    What they're saying: "Great course at a great price. The course is in great shape and the staff was friendly and professional." - rosplace

  24. Thunderhart Golf Course

    Freehold, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Nice layout and beautiful Scenery. Good value for the green fee." - golfer review

  25. Snow Hill Country Club

    New Vienna, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Drove an hour to play and it was worth it. Challenging and beautiful course." - nicksnider

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
