Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in California

Our community of reviewers determine California's best public golf courses.
A view over the water of a hole at La Purisima Golf Course.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weighs newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

California golf courses reviewed in 2022: 463
Reviews of California golf courses in 2022: 40,437

  1. La Purisima Golf Course

    Lompoc

  2. Old Greenwood Golf Course

    Truckee

  3. Journey at Pechanga

    Temecula

  4. Tahoe Donner Golf Club

    Truckee

  5. Heritage Palms Golf Club

    Indio

  6. Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course

    Indian Wells

  7. Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek

    Brooks

  8. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Mountain View

    Palm Desert

  9. Paso Robles Golf Club

    Paso Robles

  10. Half Moon Bay Golf Links - Ocean Course

    Half Moon Bay

  11. Pebble Beach Golf Links™

    Pebble Beach

  12. Soule Park Golf Club

    Ojai

  13. The Classic Club

    Palm Desert

  14. Coronado Golf Course

    Coronado

  15. Maderas Golf Club

    Poway

  16. Coyote Moon Golf Course

    Truckee

  17. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course

    Palm Desert

  18. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club

    Carmel

  19. Plumas Pines Golf Resort

    Blairsden-Graeagle

  20. Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course

    Groveland

  21. Rancho Solano Golf Course

    Fairfield

  22. Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course

    Indian Wells

  23. Cinnabar Hills Golf Club

    San Jose

  24. Nakoma Golf Resort - Dragon Course

    Clio

  25. Trump National Golf Club

    Rancho Palos Verde

Golfers' Choice 2023
Golfers' Choice
Golfer's Choice rankings are determined by our community of reviewers.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2022
View all the Golfers' Choice 2022 lists, including all 50 states.
golfers-choice-2022-top-50-hero.png
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
18 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Omni Tucson National Resort - Catalina golf course - hole 2
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
Golfers loved the lack of congestion at these popular golf courses in 2021.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Poipu Bay Golf Course - 16th
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions
Kudos to the grounds crews for providing excellent course conditions in 2021.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
4 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
1 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
More from the author
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 13th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Wyoming
January 17, 2023
These are the best public golf courses in Wyoming according to our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
The GC At Glen Mills
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Pennsylvania
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers showcase the best public golf courses in Pennsylvania.
By Golfers' Choice
The Prairie Club - Pines golf course
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Nebraska
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers identify the best public golf courses in Nebraska.
By Golfers' Choice
The Meadows at Mystic Lake: #14
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Minnesota
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers loved these 25 courses in Minnesota in 2022.
By Golfers' Choice
Manele - views
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Hawaii
January 17, 2023
Seek out Hawaii's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
harbor-shores-5.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Michigan
January 17, 2023
The competition was fierce to rank among Michigan's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Popular
Eagle Vines - vineyard views
18 Images
2022 GolfPass Photos of the Year
December 19, 2022
The best of your golf games from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course - cart path
17 Images
December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
December 26, 2022
Gorgeous shots close out the year with your final rounds from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 16
Photo Galleries
19 Images
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground
January 3, 2023
Austin's a hub of innovation, and the perfect place to launch Driftwood, which feels like the country club of the future.
By Jason Scott Deegan
pga-frisco-fields-ranch-east-1-preview.jpg
Articles
10 Min Read
23 brand-new golf courses expected to open in 2023
December 27, 2022
A new 'Golden Age' of golf course architecture charges forward with several exciting new courses worldwide.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in California
Search Near Me