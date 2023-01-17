Golfers' Choice 2023: 20 hidden golf course gems of England

Our community of reviewers identify the local English favorites of golfers.
A view of rainbow over Vicars Cross Golf Club

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 hidden gems and local favorites of England. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2021 and five all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Vicars Cross Golf Club

    Great Barrow

  2. Headingley Golf Club

    Adel

  3. Ogbourne Downs Golf Club

    Marlborough

  4. Heacham Manor Hotel

    Heacham

  5. Redditch Golf Club

    Callow Hill

  6. Crosland Heath Golf Club

    Crosland Heath

  7. Oswestry Golf Club

    Oswestry

  8. Horsley Lodge Golf Club

    Horsley

  9. Northcliffe Golf Club

    Shipley

  10. Isle of Purbeck Golf Club - Purbeck Course

    Swanage

  11. Bellingham Golf Club

    Bellingham

  12. Stratford Oaks Golf Club

    Snitterfield

  13. Elsham Golf Club

    Elsham

  14. Pleasington Golf Club

    Blackburn

  15. Manchester Golf Club

    Middleton

  16. West Herts Golf Club

    Rickmansworth

  17. Oakmere Park Golf Club - Admirals Course

    Oxton

  18. Lancaster Golf Club

    Lancaster

  19. Shipley Golf Club

    Bingley

  20. Garforth Golf Club

    Garforth

