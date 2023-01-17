Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Massachusetts

Some of New England's best golf courses, as determined by our community of reviewers in 2022, reside in Massachusetts.
A sunny day view from Miacomet Golf Club

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass review community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weighs newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Massachusetts golf courses reviewed in 2022: 105
Reviews of Massachusetts golf courses in 2022: 3,518

  1. Miacomet Golf Club

    Nantucket

  2. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course

    Plymouth

  3. George Wright Golf Course

    Hyde Park

  4. Taconic Golf Club

    Williamstown

  5. Widow's Walk Golf Course

    Scituate

  6. Crumpin-Fox Club

    Bernardston

  7. The Ranch Golf Club

    Southwick

  8. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course

    Plymouth

  9. Westover Golf Club

    Granby

  10. Crosswinds Golf Club

    Plymouth

  11. Highfields Golf & Country Club

    Grafton

  12. Cranberry Valley Golf Course

    Harwich

  13. The Brookside Club

    Bourne

  14. Granite Links Golf Club At Quarry Hills

    Quincy

  15. Waverly Oaks Golf Club

    Plymouth

  16. Ledges Golf Club

    South Hadley

  17. South Shore Country Club

    Hingham

  18. Olde Scotland Links at Bridgewater

    Bridgewater

  19. Chicopee Country Club

    Chicopee

  20. Segregansett Country Club

    Taunton

