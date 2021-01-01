Merseyside Golf Guide
Merseyside Golf Courses
Aintree, SeftonSemi-Private3.16666666672
Mossley Hill, LiverpoolMunicipal3.203911764720
Southport, SeftonMunicipal2.52
Birkenhead, WirralMunicipal1.85714285713
Birkenhead, WirralMunicipal
Rainford, St HelensPublic3.960823529499
Rainford, St HelensPublic
Wallasey, WirralPrivate4.343147058827
Rainhill, St HelensSemi-Private
Litherlan, SeftonSemi-Private3.52
Huyton, KnowsleyMunicipal3.624411764768
Bebington, WirralMunicipal2.05
Bromborough, WirralPrivate4.83333333334
Caldy, WirralPrivate
Gateacre, LiverpoolPrivate
Eastham, WirralPrivate4.090147058868
Formby, SeftonPublic
Freshfield, SeftonResort
Southport, SeftonResort4.96666666676
Southport, SeftonResort
Formby, SeftonPrivate
St. Helens, St. HelensPrivate
Newton-le-Willows, St HelensPrivate4.638916666732
Southport, SeftonPrivate3.66676
Gayton, WirralPrivate4.71428571432
Hillside, SouthportSemi-Private4.91666666673
St Helens, St HelensSemi-Private4.609557142918
Hoylake, WirralMunicipal3.05882352943
Huyton, KnowsleyPrivate
Moreton, WirralPrivate4.317647058823
Gateacre, LiverpoolSemi-Private4.754905882442
Kirkby, KnowsleyMunicipal
Widnes, HaltonSemi-Private2.553370588233
Moreton, WirralPublic
Prenton, WirralPrivate4.522317647130
Southport, SeftonResort
Hoylake, WirralPrivate
St Helens, St HelensMunicipal2.180388235326
Ainsdale, SeftonPrivate
Southport, SeftonPrivate4.52
Liverpool, LiverpoolPublic
Blundellsands, SeftonPrivate5.02
Wallasey, WirralPrivate4.03
Wallasey, WirralMunicipal
West Derby, LiverpoolPrivate3.922447058850
Prenton, WirralSemi-Private4.673129411838
Woolton, LiverpoolSemi-Private4.92857142869
Golf Courses Near Merseyside
Little Sutton, Cheshire West and ChesterMunicipal3.856223529430
Bickerstaffe, West LancashirePublic4.492229411828
Widnes, HaltonPrivate4.319947058841
Holywell, FlintshirePublic
Runcorn, HaltonSemi-Private4.461323529465
Flint, FlintshirePublic
Bridge Trafford, Cheshire West and ChesterPublic
Whitford, FlintshirePublic4.558823529417
Upton by Chester, Cheshire West and ChesterSemi-Private4.050423529420
Holywell, FlintshirePublic4.859464705918
