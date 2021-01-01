San Antonio Golf Guide
The most popular tourist city in the Lone Star State also has become one of Texas' best golf destinations. With the addition of the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and the TPC San Antonio, the Alamo City offers a wide range of golf options.
San Antonio Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near San Antonio
San Antonio Golf Resorts
-
San Antonio, TexasLocated just north of downtown San Antonio off the Highway 1604 loop is the La Cantera Resort, home to two 18-hole golf courses, the Resort and Palmer courses. The Resort Course, designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf, is a former host of the PGA Tour's Texas Open, while the Palmer Course is located about a mile away at a separate facility and…
-
San Antonio, TexasLocated just north of San Antonio is the largest golf resort hotel in Texas, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill County Resort & Spa. Opened in 2010, the resort features 1,002 rooms and suites and is adjacent to the TPC San Antonio, home to the AT&T Oaks and AT&T Canyons courses. The Oaks hosts the PGA Tour's Texas Open, and the Canyons has served as…
-
San Antonio, TexasHyatt Regency Hill Country Resort is located just north of San Antonio, a 20-minute drive from downtown, Alamo and Riverwalk. The resort sits on 300 acres of peaceful ranch land and features a 27-hole golf course. Beyond golf, there are biking and walking trails, sand volleyball, tennis and evening s'mores around the campfire. For water sports,…
San Antonio Driving Ranges
See Also
Travel Deals
