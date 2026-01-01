San Antonio, Texas

Located just north of San Antonio is the largest golf resort hotel in Texas, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill County Resort & Spa. Opened in 2010, the resort features 1,002 rooms and suites and is adjacent to the TPC San Antonio, home to the Oaks and Canyons courses. The Oaks hosts the PGA Tour's Texas Open, and the Canyons has served as a…