10 stay-and-play golf packages you should consider for a golf vacation in 2024

In the wake of devastating fires in the nearby town of Lahaina, Kapalua Resort is a place where visiting golfers can have a great experience while helping the local economy get going again.

The whole golf industry has been hot the last couple of years, but golf travel, in particular, is on fire. People with disposable income are looking more toward experiences than material possessions as a way to enjoy their hard-earned dollars, and golfers are reaping the benefits - as are golf courses, resorts and destinations.

As 2024 looms, it's never too early to start pondering your big golf trip - or trips - for the coming year. GolfPass' travel department continues to add value-loaded stay-and-play packages to hundreds of courses across the world, including numerous PGA Tour host venues and the site of the thrilling 2023 Solheim Cup. Other world-famous resorts and hidden-gem destinations alike are offering packages through GolfPass, and GolfPass+ members can save up to $100 on certain packages as a perk of their membership (click here to join GolfPass+ for $99).

Our travel department offers an extensive menu of stay-and-plays, but to inspire you for the year ahead, here are 10 packages I find particularly compelling.

7 great golf vacation packages in and around the United States

17 Mile (Pebble Beach) Stay & Play

The 18th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the world's finest finishing holes.

Pebble Beach Resorts hardly needs any introduction. Its three big courses - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Links at Spanish Bay - comprise one of the world's most sought-after golf destinations, meandering through scenic cypress forests and dramatic coastal dunescapes on California's Monterey Peninsula.

Pebble Beach golf courses
17-Mile™ Stay & Play Package
FROM $957 (USD)
PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay™ and 3 rounds of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™.

Scottsdale North Swing

Whether it's a premium Scottdale course like Troon North (above) or you're working more on a budget, enlisting a golf packager for a trip to the Arizona Valley is good move.

The Phoenix/Scottsdale area is one of America's great vacation golf playgrounds. The game's recent boom has driven green fees up across the Valley of the Sun, making it more important than ever to parlay rounds of golf and lodging, as opposed to going a la carte for everything. This popular package includes rounds at Scottsdale's iconic Troon North Golf Club and The Boulders Resort, with accommodations at the hip Westin Kierland Resort.

Kierland_Acacia09E_2-22_HighResImage.jpg
Scottsdale North Swing Package
FROM $287 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Westin Kierland Golf Club, & Boulders Golf Club.
Troon North Pinnacle Course
Arizona Golf Packages
March 21, 2019
GolfPass offers a wide variety of Arizona golf vacation packages, both to the Phoenix/Scottsdale area and Tucson as well. Browse more than 20 stay-and-play packages here.

Best of Maui

The forest fire-driven devastation of the Maui town of Lahaina put a brief pause on tourism to this Hawaiian island. But things are opening back up, and there is an unprecedented opportunity for visitors to enjoy themselves and have a deep sense that they are helping the local economy get back up and running after a natural disaster. The flames spared the resort and golf courses at Kapalua, which have been open since October and will host the PGA Tour once again in January. There has never been a more important time for golfers to flock to Maui.

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course - Hole 18
Best of Maui Golf Package
FROM $577 (USD)
MAUI | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and 3 rounds of golf at the newly refined Kapalua Resort Plantation Course, Kapalua Resort Bay Course, and King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Wilderness Club Stay & Play

A view of the 12th green at Wilderness Club.

Golfers are increasingly open to off-the-beaten-track experiences, and The Wilderness Club fits that description perfectly. It's one of America's best one-course destinations, home to Montana's top-ranked public course, designed by Sir Nick Faldo. Visitors can stay in suites or cottages on the 550-acre property less than 15 miles from the Canadian border. Booming real-estate sales have led to the on-going construction of a main lodge and more.

Wilderness Club - hole 6
Articles
Exploring The Wilderness Club in Montana
The Wilderness Club
Wilderness Club Stay & Play Package
FROM $227 (USD)
EUREKA, MT | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort and 2 rounds of golf at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana).

Mystic Creek Experience

Drawing inspiration from Augusta National and some other famous courses, Mystic Creek Golf Club brings compelling, high-end accessible golf to remote southern Arkansas.

Much like Montana's Wilderness Club, Mystic Creek, tucked into the southwest corner of Arkansas, is one of America's most worthy one-off golf destinations you might not have heard of. The Ken Dye-designed course is kept in immaculate shape and hosts the Epson Tour every year. The hilly terrain reminds some golfers of a certain perennial major championship host golf course in Georgia.

mystic-creek-12.JPG
Articles
Mystic Creek: One of America's last hidden-gem golf destinations
Mystic Creek Golf Course, El Dorado
Mystic Creek Experience Stay & Play Package
FROM $197 (USD)
EL DORADO, AR | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Haywood El Dorado, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and 2 rounds of golf at Mystic Creek Golf Club.

PGA National Golf Golf Experience

Architect Andy Staples drew on C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor's "Short" template hole, complete with a "thumbprint" green feature, on The Match's tiny second hole.

New ownership has poured more than $100 million into updating virtually every square inch of PGA National in West Palm Beach, Fla. - including the golf courses. Perhaps the biggest improvement on this front: The Match, a quirky and addictive course where match-play is the house game. The Staple, a new 9-hole short routing, is a must-play, too.

pga-national-staple-alice-hero.JPG
Articles
Trip dispatch: One little golf course changes the complexion of Florida's PGA National Resort
PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses
PGA National Gold Golf Experience Package
FROM $367 (USD)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at PGA National Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Stay & Play

Puerto Rico is the only Caribbean getaway where no passport is required for Americans. Rio Mar Country Club is home to two acclaimed courses - the Ocean (designed by George and Tom Fazio) and the River (designed by Greg Norman). The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar resort is coming off of a multi-million-dollar renovation project.

RM1.1.jpg
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Stay & Play Package
FROM $217 (USD)
PUERTO RICO | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Rio Mar Country Club - Ocean & River Courses.

3 eye-catching international golf vacation packages to consider

Best of Puntacana

The 13th hole at Punta Espada Golf Club is a stunning par 3.

The Dominican Republic is home to some of the Caribbean's best resort golf. This package lodges guests at the all-inclusive Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and includes golf at La Cana, Corales Golf Club (home of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship) and the spectacular, Jack Nicklaus-designed Punta Espada Golf Club.

Punta Espada Golf Club
Best of Puntacana Package
FROM $427 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club (All-Inclusive) and 4 rounds of golf at Punta Espada Golf Club, La Cana Golf Club and Corales Golf Club (home of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship).

Finca Cortesin Golf Experience

The 2023 Solheim Cup, the first to be held in Spain, will play out at Finca Cortesin, a beloved resort on the Costa del Sol.

If you caught any of the 2023 Solheim Cup - likely the most thrilling professional golf event of the year - you probably were captivated by the stunning Andalusian scenery and beguiling host course, Finca Cortesin. So why not book a trip to Spain to see it for yourself?

Finca Cortesin Golf Club
Finca Cortesin Golf Experience Package
FROM $657 (USD)
Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Finca Cortesin Resort and up to 3 rounds of golf at Finca Cortesin Golf Club (host of the 2023 Solheim Cup).

Costa Navarino Golf Experience

GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan was able to experience this 72-hole resort first-hand in 2022 and considers it one of Europe's greatest golf experiences, from the property's four hotels to its four golf courses, designed by Bernhard Langer, Jose Maria Olazabal and Robert Trent Jones II. Greece is not historically a golf-focused country, but this growing resort is helping to put it on the map.

Navarino Hills - International Olympic Academy Golf Course - hole 12
Articles
Is Greece's Costa Navarino the world's next great golf destination?
CN4.1.1.jpg
Costa Navarino Golf Experience Package
FROM $267 (USD)
Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino and up to 5 rounds of golf at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course.
Golf Packages
March 21, 2019
Let GolfPass' travel concierges help you build unique golf packages to world-class destinations for your buddy trip, family getaway or couples golf vacation.

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
