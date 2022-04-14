The five-star golf courses of GolfPass

Only a select group of courses have received solely five-star reviews since launching our platform nearly a decade ago.
Does it get any prettier than the fourth hole at Pacific Dunes?

Giving a five-star rating to a golf course on GolfPass has always been a bit of a conundrum for reviewers.

A five-star golf experience to one golfer might not be to another. For a golfer who's never played a course costing more than $50, a $100 course might be the pinnacle of his or her career and warrant a glowing review no matter what. For me, I only give a five-star rating for the best courses I've ever played among more than 1,000 in my career. I may nitpick a course because of one hole or if I perceive that it costs too much for what golfers should pay. A five-star course for 95 percent of golfers might merit four stars to me. Even so, I still might give a muni or some other "regular" course five stars after a great round that surprises me by checking all the boxes: good pace, fun layout, strong conditioning, excellent service and a nice setting.

Given all those scenarios, I find it remarkable that more than 50 courses have never been given anything except five-star ratings since we launched GolfPass, which originated as Golf Advisor in 2013. That's almost a decade of perfect scores. There's actually more than that, but I didn't want courses with only 1 or 2 five-star reviews to be included among the best of the best. All of the following courses boast at least six five-star reviews. It's an incredibly diverse collection of bucket-list places to play with a fair share of surprises, too. Take a look:

10 five-star heavyweights anybody can play

North Berwick Golf Club - hole 4
Check out the view from the fourth green at The North Berwick Golf Club. North Berwick Golf Club
Old Course at St. Andrews - 1st hole
A burn crosses in front of the first green on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Old Head Golf Links - stone monuments
Large stone monuments are located throughout the Old Head Golf Links, telling players stories about the history of the location and the dramatic cliff-side course in Ireland. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle Stuart Golf Links - hole 4
The castle frames the par-3 fourth hole at Castle Stuart Golf Links in the Scottish Highlands. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course - no. 5 Dell hole
A white rock on the dune is the only clue where the flag might be hiding on the Dell hole, the par-3 fifth on the Old Course at Lahinch. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Championship Course
Royal Dornoch's Championship Course, a legendary Scottish links, will be closed to visitors in 2022, due to heavy demand. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Yas Links Golf Club - hole 12
The 12th hole at Yas Links is one of many special holes. Courtesy photo
The Mid Ocean Club - hole 5
Mid Ocean Club, designed by the legendary C.B. Macdonald, features a famous Cape Hole where Babe Ruth once made a big number. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Pacific Dunes golf course - No. 13
The approach shot on No. 13 at Pacific Dunes is up there with the eighth at Pebble Beach in terms of test and treachery. Matt Ginella/GolfPass
Ocean Club aerial - Bahamas
Atlantis guests enjoy access to Tom Weiskopf's stunning Ocean Club layout. Johansen Krause

Some courses are so good that I'd be shocked if they ever get anything less than a five-star review. It happens, though: Pebble Beach Golf Links (two four-stars and one three-star review) and Shadow Creek (one four star) didn't make the cut for this story. Who gives these epic rounds less than five stars? Shameful.

These are the 10 best publicly accessible courses (in my opinion) that have earned only five-star reviews. They're not in any order, other than the number of reviews. Maybe the fact that Pacific Dunes is the only Bandon course to qualify will finally end the debate about the best course at the resort. The other four - Bandon Dunes, Old MacDonald, Sheep Ranch, Bandon Trails - combine for 68 five-star and 16 four-star reviews and four "others". If you study the full list, it's easy to see what captures every golfer's fancy: 9 of the 10 are in foreign countries, and all 10 are on the water. A scenic course on a golf vacation triggers the feels every time.

1. Pacific Dunes (32) at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
"I loved the layout a mixture of by the ocean and a little bit in the trees. The infinity greens at the ocean are breath taking every time you see them." - dahlryan
2. Old Course at St. Andrews (23), St. Andrews, Scotland
"Hallowed Ground. Standing on the 1st tee, the R&A behind me, the valley of sin to my left, and that very wide fairway in front of me. I can't find the words. If you have the means, you must stand there." - IPlayGolfUSA
3. North Berwick Golf Club (21), East Lothian, Scotland
"It is a "Bucket-List" golf experience. Every hole plays alongside the sea, and the course navigates over and around, dunes, valleys, and even ancient stone walls. Holes 12-18 are the best stretch of holes I have ever played." - dward28
4. Lahinch Golf Club – Old Course (12), Lahinch, Ireland
"The course is wild, windy, quirky, and insanely fun. Our caddy was great and the course was extremely fair; bad shots brutally punished, great shots rewarded, and marginal shots almost always still findable and playable." - JDNJTX
5. Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Championship Links (11), Dornoch, Scotland
"My round at Royal Dornoch will always go down for me as an all time golf experience. The condition of the course is top notch. The coastal environment lends itself to very lush conditions." - Dan8275330
6. Old Head Golf Links (9), Kinsale, Ireland
"There aren't enough superlatives available to describe this course. It doesn't matter where you stand, you run the risk of sustaining a whiplash injury as you try to take in all the views that this location provides." - David168485
7. Castle Stuart (7), Inverness, Scotland
"No question, the best course in Scotland, if not the UK." - cbkfoto
8. The Ocean Club (7), Paradise Island, Bahamas
"This is a dream ocean course. I’m a 5 handicap and my brother is a 15 handicap and we both absolutely loved playing this course. The views were stunning. The course was in great shape, and the staff at Ocean Club was amazing." - GolferMarcoM
9. Mid Ocean Club (6), Tuckers Town, Bermuda
"Outstanding in all respects! The setting, the views, the property, the excellent strategy and variety of holes are all excellent. The course is right on the ocean with beautiful views, and plays through valleys and elevations wonderfully." - LICC
10. Yas Links (6), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
"Yas has the feel of a good Scottish links with shot values and green undulations to match." - DUDE

Other five-star public courses
Pheasant Glen Golf Resort (16), Qualicum Beach, B.C., Canada
Sugarloaf Golf Club and Resort (11), Kingfield, Me.
Sweetgrass Golf Club (9), Harris, Mich.
The Links at Rolling Hills (9), Corning, Calif.
Champions Retreat Golf Club (8), Evans, Ga.
The Links Golf Club, Post Falls (7), Idaho
Bovey Castle, Devon, United Kingdom (7)
St. Mellion International Resort - Nicklaus Course (7), Cornwall, United Kingdom
Blairhampton Golf Club (6), Minden Hills, Ont., Canada
Galway Bay Golf and Country Club Hotel (6), Galway, Ireland
Belgrade Lakes Golf Club (6) , Belgrade Lakes, Me.
Seven Hills Country Club (6), Hartville, Ohio
The Ridges at Village Creek – North and East nines (6), Wynne, Ark.
Llandudno Maesdu Golf Club (6), Llandudno, Wales
Northcliff Golf Club, Shipley (6), West Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Five-star Private Clubs

Seminole Golf Club hole 16
Seminole's phenomenal closing trio starts with the dogleg par-4 16th, which a forward tee position can turn into a drivable hole. Fred Vuich/USGA Museum
East Lake Golf Club -- no. 18
These days East Lake begins and ends with a par 5. Here's the 551-yard 18th. Mike Bailey/GolfPass
Mountain Lake 11
The 11th at Mountain Lake is one of the great Redan par 3s built by Seth Raynor. Brad Klein/GolfPass
The Olympic Club - Lake Course - hole 6
No. 6 is the last of back-to-back-to-back killer par 4s on the The Olympic Club's Lake Course. Courtesy of the USGA
Kingsley Club Golf Club - No. 17
A big tee shot can finish down a hill, leaving a relatively short approach for an eagle opportunity on the par-5 17th at Kingsley Club in northern Michigan. Mike Bailey/GolfPass
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club - lake
A bird flies over the water on Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Lake Nona GCC
BlueJack National - golfer
A golfer tees off on Bluejack National, Tiger's first course in America. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Yes, there's a few noticeable omissions from this list. Augusta National has five five-star reviews, one short of our cutoff. Anybody want to call up Augusta and give us a review? Yeah right. Still, some other great ones made the list, including a prominent major championship venue, the host of the TOUR Championship and one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.

1. The Olympic Club's Lake Course (9), San Francisco, Calif.
2. Mountain Lake (7), Lake Wales, Fla.
3. East Lake Golf Club (6), Atlanta, Ga.
4. Prairie Dunes Country Club (6), Hutchinson, Kan.
5. Seminole (6), North Palm Beach, Fla.

Other Five-star Country Clubs
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club (8), Orlando, Fla.
Kingsley Club (8), Kingsley, Mich.
Brampton Golf Club (8), Brampton, Ont. Canada
Encanterra Country Club (8), San Tan Valley, Az.
Country Club of the South (7), Alpharetta, Ga.
Hammock Dunes – Rees Jones Creek Course (7), Palm Coast, Fla.
Copper Hill Country Club (6), Ringoes, N.J.
Bluejack National (6), Montgomery, Texas
Stonebridge Ranch Country Club – Dye Course (6), McKinney, Texas
Druid Hills Golf Club (6), Atlanta, Ga.
Goodyear Golf Club (6), Danville, Va.
Yardley Country Club (6), Yardley, Pa.
Highland Country Club (6), London, Ont., Canada

The Five-star Nine-holers

Ballindalloch Castle Golf Course - aerial views
The aerial view of the 3rd and 4th holes at Ballindalloch Castle Golf Course shows why golfers love this little nine-holer. Courtesy photo
Bay Creek Resort & Club - Nicklaus Course - views
A sunny day reveals the beauty of the Nicklaus Course from Bay Creek Resort & Club. Bay Creek Resort & Club
Diadema Golf Club - views
Water comes into play at Diadema Golf Club in Maine. Courtesy photo

Three nine-holers made the cut, which is unique. The Ballindalloch Castle Golf Course in Scotland was designed by Donald Steel and Tom Mackenzie, who took advantage of a nice site along the Avon River. Steel was the R&A's go-to guy for more than a decade to tweak and tinker Open venues, making our list of architects who have most impacted the majors. "A lovely but tricky 9-hole course," reads a review from 2017. "The tees were totally different the second half making it more like 18-hole course. I would recommend this course."

Bay Creek Resort & Club's Nicklaus Course (7) in Cape Charles, Va., was once one of the state's best before nine holes were closed for redevelopment. It's still a scenic test. "The views of the bay are sublime," wrote 'hornedwoodchuck' in a 2021 review. "The layout is tremendous and it has wonderful Nicklaus greens. Prior to the elimination of 9 holes, it was in my top ten of Virginia courses. Still worth a visit to see the bay holes."

The Diadema Golf Club (6) in North Anson, Maine, is only 40 minutes from Sugarloaf (another 5-star-only course), so it is definitely worth finding on Route 16. Golfer 'Trying4Par' calls it a "hidden gem". "The course is just plain beautiful!" he wrote. "Extremely well groomed. Plenty of challenging holes with water and traps in abundance. Everything about this course is superb. From the tee boxes to the fairways to the greens, there is not a finer nine-hole course in Maine."

Five-star Short Courses

Big Easy Ranch
The opening hole on the Big Easy Ranch par-3 course. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
Mountain Top Golf Course
The Mountain Top Golf Course is one of two elite short courses at Big Cedar Lodge. Courtesy photo

I'm a big proponent of giving a strong short-course five stars. Good, strategic executive layouts are tough to create and sometimes even tougher to maintain at a high level. The Big Easy Ranch (18) in Columbus, Texas; The Mountain Top Course (6) at Big Cedar Lodge in Hollister, Mo.; and the Par 3 Course (10) at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club in Atkinson, N.H., have solved that puzzle. I actually like Mountain Top better than Top of the Rock, the Big Cedar Lodge's more celebrated short course that has hosted the PGA Tour Champions.

Review the courses you've played by clicking the links provided in the story. Will their five-star streaks continue?

RoundupsGolfPass News
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
The Masters - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Why we love watching the Masters
April 11, 2022
No matter the leaderboard, Augusta National never disappoints.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sharp Park Golf Course - hole 14
Articles
7 Min Read
Saving Sharp Park, the neglected cousin of Augusta National
April 7, 2022
A treasured Dr. Alister MacKenzie muni in San Francisco awaits a long-overdue return to glory.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ross Memorial - 18th hole
Articles
11 Min Read
America's 10 best replica golf courses
April 4, 2022
Golfers can play Amen Corner, the feared island green at TPC Sawgrass and other famous holes on replica courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sweetens Cove - Shots
Articles
4 Min Read
Tasting Sweetens Cove
April 1, 2022
Golfers can savor Sweetens Cove by playing golf in rural Tennessee or sipping its bourbon.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: April, 2022
April 1, 2022
An island course with a new look and name and an old favorite about to close for a transformation highlight this month's 'Secrets' column.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Lee Trevino - rubber snake at The Open in 1971
Articles
4 Min Read
Best April Fool's Day practical jokes for golfers
March 31, 2022
Playing a joke on your friends during a round can be fun - if done right.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Old Corkscrew - alligator
Articles
4 Min Read
The beginner's guide to Naples golf
April 7, 2022
Naples is a winter golf mecca perfect for snowbirds.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide to the home of the Masters Tournament
April 4, 2022
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Christy O''Connor
Articles
3 Min Read
The 4 essential match play golf shots you must know
March 24, 2022
Every shot is important, but one or more of these could be the difference between winning and losing the next time you're on the golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
astor-creek-new-florida-golf.png
Articles
5 Min Read
New golf course development is booming in Florida again
March 28, 2022
Several major architects have projects in varying stages of construction and design.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
The five-star golf courses of GolfPass
Search Near Me