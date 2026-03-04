Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2026

Much like the impact of Bandon Dunes in Oregon, the emergence and rapid development Big Cedar Lodge has put Missouri, and Branson, on the map for traveling golfers.
But, like Oregon, there are other fine public and resort courses in the 'Show Me' state beyond the kingdom of Johnny Morris.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
Missouri golf courses reviewed in 2025: 80
Reviews of Missouri golf courses in 2025: 2,071
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 2,100 reviews of Missouri golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Missouri
-
Branson Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $175-$225
Green fee: $175-$225

What they're saying: "Top notch course! Excellent track - challenging course but very fair. If you miss greens it's very penal! Fairways generous landing areas." - Mbv169
-
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf CourseMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8064916275154
Green fee: $27-$37
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66
-
Creekmoor Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$80
What they're saying: "Overall the course is pretty nice. Tee boxes, fairways, greens, bunkers all were very clean and great to play from. Only complaint is the aeration made a lot of chips and puts bump away but everything else was stellar." - Jhungerford
-
LedgeStone Country Club
Green fee: $70-$160
What they're saying: "I’ve played LedgeStone before and it never disappoints. Absolutely love playing the course. (It is) very challenging and well maintained." - Kerry73luke
-
Rolling Hills Country ClubVersailles, MissouriSemi-Private4.4968169086217
Green fee: $25-$38
What they're saying: "This course is fantastic. It is worth the drive, pace of play here is fast. I will be back" - Westy11
-
Tanglewood Golf Course
Green fee: $55-$65
What they're saying: "This course is always well maintained, you can tell the ground maintenance takes pride in their work." - Jdlind73
-
Bear Creek Valley Golf ClubOsage Beach, MissouriPublic4.4908813793562
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "Very good course conditions. A lot of blind shots from the tips but overall for the price was a really good course." - Golfermu1
-
Wolf Hollow Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$45
What they're saying: "Wolf Hollow is a beautiful course with some very challenging and scenic holes. This year it has quickly become one of my favorites places to play a round of golf." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Crystal Highlands Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$47+
What they're saying: "Played 9 with my wife. We were paired with a single. The course is absolutely beautiful, dogwoods & redbuds everywhere. The zoysia isn't in yet so there are some bare spots but other than that it is awesome. The lady at the pro desk was very nice." - Mriemer01
-
Woods Fort Golf Course
Green fee: $52+
What they're saying: "This course has generous fairways, which is nice for a high handicap player like myself. Fairways are in great shape, greens are challenging and consistent. This is a beautiful course." - Markbeckmann
-
Payne's Valley
Green fee: $200-$215
What they're saying: "Really good players will find it boring because it's wide open with a lot of room in the fairways. Every hole is a postcard. The 19th hole might be a gimmick but it was fun to play and the ride after that was extraordinary. Very winding the day we played so it added a little more challenge but I didn't feel it needed any more of a challenge." - Pizazz84
-
Oak Hills Golf Center
Green fee: $28-$53
What they're saying: "First time playing, and had three friends in town who joined. We all were pleasantly surprised with the quality of the course, and are already planning a return visit." - Wmmcdowell1
-
Pevely Farms Golf Club
Green fee: $52-$62
What they're saying: "The course and staff were awesome. I would definitely recommend this to anyone" - Timothy88
-
Eagle Knoll Golf Club
Green fee: $85-$155
What they're saying: "This course is one of the best in central MO. The greens are maintained well. (The) fairways are tight and the staff is very friendly and great. Highly recommend to anyone who visit. The price is worth every penny. They do need to upgrade the carts soon. Other than that, I love this course." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Forest Park Golf ClubSaint Louis, MissouriPublic4.3003795066316
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Interesting layout. Don’t pull driver unless you are very accurate. Course in great shape and staff was very excellent!" - Raymond4979288
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Missouri
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Missouri not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Incline Village Golf Course
Green fee: $47+
What they're saying: "Fairways are beautiful, greens are great. Not one thing I would say bad about Incline Village! I’ll be back real soon." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Crescent Farms Golf Course
Green fee: $50-$60
What they're saying: "Course is very well taken care of and is in great condition. Would play here time and time again." - CrCham35
-
Innsbrook Resort Golf Course & ClubhouseInnsbrook, MissouriPublic/Resort4.4203612479468
Green fee: $26-$38+
What they're saying: "This area had been beset with rain for several days. Innsbrook drains well so the course was in good shape. The round was cart path only but the pace of play was good. Fun round on a great course." - Rcarrothers1
-
Sullivan Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$40
What they're saying: "We had a lot of fun. (The) course was very nice. They were very nice (people on staff), and there are some fun holes. Course was in great shape. It was a challenging on some holes but very fun. (I) will play again." - DJHouse
-
Arthur Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $22-$30+
What they're saying: "Zoysia fairways, challenging greens in very nice condition. Danielle and crew do a great job." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Sun Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $26-$40
What they're saying: "First time ever that I have played this course and I will be back. Little bit of a haul from Chesterfield, but worth the drive. A few of the greens were a little shaggy but overall the course was in great shape." - JimNDboy
-
Duncan Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$45
What they're saying: "As to be expected, this is a really fun course, the greens and fairways are in good condition, great off course amenities. Highly recommend playing a few rounds here." - Finn361
-
St. Genevieve Golf ClubSainte Genevieve, MissouriSemi-Private4.4501831502190
Green fee: $34-$52
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Fairways are in great shape, the rough is well maintained and the greens are excellent and challenging." - Pgresh01
-
Tapawingo National Golf ClubSunset Hills, MissouriPublic4.2219672404354
Green fee: $50-$81
What they're saying: "Always enjoy Tapawingo. Just an awesome layout—-although I’ve still never played the par 5 ending the nine which is narrow and then downhill to the green. Eats my kind every time." - Gfuray
-
Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf CourseCape Girardeau, MissouriPublic4.1943697479120
Green fee: $34-$43
What they're saying: "I play this course every time I’m in town (nice greens, super elevated boxes, hills, water etc)! Definitely not as easy as you might expect as there’s plenty of slope to challenge even advanced golfers. Current conditions are dry as the area needs rain badly but it’s tolerable. Staff is friendly and the scenery is nice … get out and play!" - GolfPass Reviewer
