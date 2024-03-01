Top 15 Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Nebraska?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nebraska or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Nebraska golf courses reviewed in 2023: 34
Reviews of Nebraska golf courses in 2023: 272
The 15 best public golf courses in Nebraska
-
Meadowlark Hills Golf CourseKearney, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.775917647197
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "Played with two foursomes and everyone loved the course. Several interesting holes and greens were excellent." - u314164557083
-
Tatanka Golf Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Our friends told us about this course over in Niobrara, NE, so we decided to check it out. Wow! What a nice surprise! Beautiful vistas, rolling hills, lush fairways, carpet greens - we loved it! We also took two traveling golf pros with us who were in town for a pro-am tournament and they loved it too. They both said it made their all Top 10 list of best golf courses they’ve ever played - and they’ve played ALOT of different courses! Even though the rate is a bit high, it is well worth it! You’d pay over $100/round for a course like this in a Texas or California. Give it a try - you’ll love it!" - dongog
-
Elmwood Park Golf CourseOmaha, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.780476470649
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "Elmwood is kept in good shape; greens are nice. The course is perfect for taking my 2 boys out because it's just the right length, between par 3 course and traditional championship course. 135.00 for 3 of us was a little pricey but oh well" - tmcfadden81
-
Hillside Golf Club
Green fee: $37
What they're saying: "Played this course while passing through the area and am really glad we did. Nice clubhouse and friendly staff, pro shop was well appointed. The course was in really great shape, greens held well and were really fast. Course layout was great with unique holes and elevation changes. Beautiful setting with great views. Overall this was a really fun course to play and I highly recommend!" - u6387413
-
Riverview Country Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "The greens are immaculate, fairways in great shape, rough is challenging and the course is great for beginners and veteran golfers! Never crowded, always a reasonable pace of play!" - u314162462879
-
Woodland Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "This course was absolutely a great course to play!!! Only reason it didn't (get) all 5 stars on everything is because a couple of the greens were kind of beat up. But overall in my top 5 courses I've ever played." - Justin1818292
-
Meadowlark Hills Golf CourseKearney, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.775917647197
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "Played with two foursomes and everyone loved the course. Several interesting holes and greenss were excellent." - u314164557083
-
Eagle Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "Nice fairways and greens. Electric golf carts are very Great. Challenging course with nice views." - Gchipps263
-
Lake Maloney Golf CourseNorth Platte, NebraskaSemi-Private4.720588235313
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "While traveling cross-country we stopped to play on a Wednesday afternoon. Course was wide open, staff was helpful, fairways were like carpet, rough was deep, greens were true and not super fast. Played in 3 hours. Saw only one snake. Some blind shots make it hard for the first-timer. Had a great time!" - CNemets
-
North Bend Golf Course
Green fee: $20
What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing here so much we just got a membership. The course is very well kept and worth the drive. Only downside is no driving range." - bfoxhoven23
-
Benson Park Golf CourseOmaha, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.445952941248
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "First time playing Benson this year. The course was in amazing condition. The greens fast as always. The rough was extremely thick and long so missing the fairway made things very challenging. I always enjoy playing this course." - jdheffer
-
Bay Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $24
What they're saying: "Very nice course and neighborhood. Very easy most holes being par 3 or 4. Very convenient for beginner golfers like me." - martinm135
-
Tiburon Golf ClubOmaha, NebraskaSemi-Private4.4771705882198
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "Excellent conditions and challenging course layout. Lots of fun. Good pace of play." - u314159534088
-
Awarii Dunes Golf Club
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Overall an excellent experience. They were getting course ready for winter which we were aware of so the greens had just been cut a week or so before. Fairways were in excellent shape and the staff was very friendly. I want to add that the pro shop hats were an excellent price! We will definitely be returning." - Justina2017
-
Oakland Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Didn’t have great past experiences at this course due to some flooding that had occurred from a nearby creek. Conditions were exceptional this time out. Greens were especially well managed. Some strange hole layouts but challenging overall." - tuckerhappy