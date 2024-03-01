Top 15 Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Nebraska's most popular public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view of a green at Tatanka Golf Club

What are the top public golf courses in Nebraska?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nebraska or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Nebraska golf courses reviewed in 2023: 34
Reviews of Nebraska golf courses in 2023: 272

The 15 best public golf courses in Nebraska

  1. Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Meadowlark Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Kearney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7759176471
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "Played with two foursomes and everyone loved the course. Several interesting holes and greens were excellent." - u314164557083

  2. Tatanka Golf Club
    Tatanka GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Tatanka Golf Club
    Niobrara, Nebraska
    Resort
    4.9628470588
    21
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "Our friends told us about this course over in Niobrara, NE, so we decided to check it out. Wow! What a nice surprise! Beautiful vistas, rolling hills, lush fairways, carpet greens - we loved it! We also took two traveling golf pros with us who were in town for a pro-am tournament and they loved it too. They both said it made their all Top 10 list of best golf courses they’ve ever played - and they’ve played ALOT of different courses! Even though the rate is a bit high, it is well worth it! You’d pay over $100/round for a course like this in a Texas or California. Give it a try - you’ll love it!" - dongog

  3. Elmwood Park Golf Course
    Elmwood Park GC: #15
    View Tee Times
    Elmwood Park Golf Course
    Omaha, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7804764706
    49
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Elmwood is kept in good shape; greens are nice. The course is perfect for taking my 2 boys out because it's just the right length, between par 3 course and traditional championship course. 135.00 for 3 of us was a little pricey but oh well" - tmcfadden81

  4. Hillside Golf Club
    Hillside GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Hillside Golf Club
    Sidney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.8823529412
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37
    What they're saying: "Played this course while passing through the area and am really glad we did. Nice clubhouse and friendly staff, pro shop was well appointed. The course was in really great shape, greens held well and were really fast. Course layout was great with unique holes and elevation changes. Beautiful setting with great views. Overall this was a really fun course to play and I highly recommend!" - u6387413

  5. Riverview Country Club
    Riverview CC
    View Tee Times
    Riverview Country Club
    Scottsbluff, Nebraska
    Public
    4.9047666667
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "The greens are immaculate, fairways in great shape, rough is challenging and the course is great for beginners and veteran golfers! Never crowded, always a reasonable pace of play!" - u314162462879

  6. Woodland Hills Golf Course
    Woodland Hills GC: #9
    Woodland Hills Golf Course
    Eagle, Nebraska
    Public
    4.5914117647
    39
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "This course was absolutely a great course to play!!! Only reason it didn't (get) all 5 stars on everything is because a couple of the greens were kind of beat up. But overall in my top 5 courses I've ever played." - Justin1818292

  7. Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Meadowlark Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Kearney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7759176471
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "Played with two foursomes and everyone loved the course. Several interesting holes and greenss were excellent." - u314164557083

  8. Eagle Hills Golf Course
    Eagle Hills GC: driving range
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Hills Golf Course
    Papillion, Nebraska
    Municipal
    4.6903647059
    138
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Nice fairways and greens. Electric golf carts are very Great. Challenging course with nice views." - Gchipps263

  9. Lake Maloney Golf Course
    Lake Maloney GC
    View Tee Times
    Lake Maloney Golf Course
    North Platte, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.7205882353
    13
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "While traveling cross-country we stopped to play on a Wednesday afternoon. Course was wide open, staff was helpful, fairways were like carpet, rough was deep, greens were true and not super fast. Played in 3 hours. Saw only one snake. Some blind shots make it hard for the first-timer. Had a great time!" - CNemets

  10. North Bend Golf Course
    North Bend GC
    View Tee Times
    North Bend Golf Course
    North Bend, Nebraska
    Public
    4.7182823529
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20
    What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing here so much we just got a membership. The course is very well kept and worth the drive. Only downside is no driving range." - bfoxhoven23

  11. Benson Park Golf Course
    Benson Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Benson Park Golf Course
    Omaha, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.4459529412
    48
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "First time playing Benson this year. The course was in amazing condition. The greens fast as always. The rough was extremely thick and long so missing the fairway made things very challenging. I always enjoy playing this course." - jdheffer

  12. Bay Hills Golf Course
    Bay Hills GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Bay Hills Golf Course
    Plattsmouth, Nebraska
    Public
    4.4254764706
    166
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24
    What they're saying: "Very nice course and neighborhood. Very easy most holes being par 3 or 4. Very convenient for beginner golfers like me." - martinm135

  13. Tiburon Golf Club
    Tiburon GC
    View Tee Times
    Tiburon Golf Club - Mako Course
    Omaha, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.4771705882
    198
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "Excellent conditions and challenging course layout. Lots of fun. Good pace of play." - u314159534088

  14. Awarii Dunes Golf Club
    Awarii Dunes GC: #13
    View Tee Times
    Awarii Dunes Golf Club
    Axtell, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.2458235294
    74
    Write Review

    Green fee: NA
    What they're saying: "Overall an excellent experience. They were getting course ready for winter which we were aware of so the greens had just been cut a week or so before. Fairways were in excellent shape and the staff was very friendly. I want to add that the pro shop hats were an excellent price! We will definitely be returning." - Justina2017

  15. Oakland Golf Club
    Oakland GC: Practice area
    View Tee Times
    Oakland Golf Club
    Oakland, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    4.6096
    35
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Didn’t have great past experiences at this course due to some flooding that had occurred from a nearby creek. Conditions were exceptional this time out. Greens were especially well managed. Some strange hole layouts but challenging overall." - tuckerhappy

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 13th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Rancho San Lucas - hole 3
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
sand creek station.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Mauna Lani Resort - South Course - 7th
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Winter Park GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Dorado Beach Resort - East golf course - 4th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

More from the author

Stonelick Hills Golf Course - hole 9
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
reserve-vineyards-north-triple-green.jpg
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Sultan's Run GC: #18
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Spooky Brook GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Lake Region GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

Popular

Royal County Down - 2015 Irish Open
Articles
6 Min Read
Grass Clippings - night golf
Articles
2 Min Read
2024-new-irons.jpg
Articles
6 Min Read
Capital One's The Match IX
Articles
4 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 15 Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me