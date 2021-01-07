We all love a comeback story, especially in a dizzying 2020. As businesses everywhere adjusted to a new normal and COVID-19 restrictions, some golf course operators were able to not just stay open but thrive. The following 25 courses earned higher ratings in 2020 than they did in 2019. By reading your course reviews, we can see clues as to what was the spark that caused the turnaround. In some cases, the improvement is thanks to new ownership or management. Other times, new greens or a clubhouse is to thank. Sometimes it's as simple as better weather helping a course thrive. Regardless, we love seeing signs of positivity.

If you play a course in your hometown that has improved significantly over the years, be sure to tell your fellow golfers they have their mojo back. Write Review