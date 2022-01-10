Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities

Having a great course is one thing, but having the full package of amenities takes things next level.
Only the best facilities offer a nice driving range, pro shop, restaurant, bar and locker rooms in a comfortable clubhouse, and then extend these luxuries out onto the course with the beverage cart and clean bathrooms during the round. If you're truly lucky, there's a comfort station with free food and drink available.
We've analyzed your ratings and reviews from 2021 to find the clubs with the best marks for these off-course amenities. The vast majority of our top-rated courses for off-course amenities are multi-course properties or are located in resort areas. These places are trying to sell an "experience" instead of just a round of golf.
Tucson, Ariz.
What they're saying: "Great course and well maintained. I have played many courses in the Tucson and Oro Valley areas and this is clearly the best of them all." - golfer review
Romeoville, Ill.
What they're saying: "Great course layout and staff & amenities are 5 stars." - golfer review
Nantucket, Mass.
What they're saying: "This is a beautiful course...challenging throughout but fun to play. The Staff is great and the amenities are just right." - golfer review
Pataskala, Ohio
What they're saying: "Everything about this golf course was 5 Stars - The Pro shop checking in, the starter, the course layout, tees, greens and fairways were in excellent condition as well as the pace of play." - Mbmorris2010
Naples, Fla.
What they're saying: "The facilities and setting are beautiful and to a high standard. Very good service. In general, the course is in great conditions." - Tripa78
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
What they're saying: "Amenities are top of the line and staff very friendly. Practice facility is the nicest I’ve ever seen. Cart girl always around and several water stations." - Rayslow
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "Very impressive from the clubhouse to the courses. I had no idea a public golf course of this caliber could be accessible to all." - shubauer
El Dorado, Ark.
What they're saying: "The staff is always friendly and helpful. Nice pro shop and a beautiful course! Favorite course to play!" - golfer review
Temecula, Calif.
What they're saying: "Hidden gem which doesn’t get much attention. Course is partnered with casino and everything was first rate . The clubhouse was clean, had great breakfast choices. The staff in the Proshop and starter were first class. The course itself was in outstanding shape." - simerm
Oonomowoc, Wisc.
What they're saying: "The Clubhouse is super neat with historical references and showcasing of the old clubs, balls, photos, and trophy memorabilia all over the building. The Rivalry Bar & Grill opens up on 2 sides with full retractable walls providing a feel of being outside. The outdoor patio is totally decked out with premium tables, chairs, firepits by Sister Bay brand and overlooks their roller coaster 18-cup Practice Green area." - Yzzo
Burlington, Iowa
What they're saying: "Lambo’s restaurant offers cut-above options and I wound up staying for dinner. In addition to the regular range, the course offers Top Tracer bays that provide a Topgolf experience." - BrandonWebb
DeMotte, Ind.
What they're saying: "Golfing Bliss. This course is the best layout in the area with all the amenities of a private course." - tim9643624
San Antonio, Texas
What they're saying: "Both driving range and resort course are very well mainted. It is not only people friendly; also wildlife friendly. We saw three deers at the hole 17." - xzhanms
Lewiston, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Course is in great shape! Great golf experience." - golfer review
Bolingbrook, Ill.
What they're saying: "This course rates five stars in most categories. One of the largest clubhouses you will ever see, massive pro shop, and a huge plus that the restaurant is actually open after a late round (closes 9 pm weekends)." - cenagle
Caledonia, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Great layout with tough greens and lots of elevation…. Very friendly staff and a nicely situated bar placed overlooking #s 9 and 18." - Zebz88
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
What they're saying: "Great course and venue." - Tonga
Lake Elmo, Minn.
What they're saying: "This course was extremely challenging and it forced me to step my game up while still having a blast!" - golfer review
Las Vegas, Nev.
What they're saying: "Sometimes in life you have to splurge. I did get the summer rate, which made this a great value. The Wynn staff know how to treat customers right. The facilities are world class at the resort." - Phillygolfguy13
Davison, Mich.
What they're saying: "Hesitant to review Sugarbush as I believe it is the best kept quickly becoming unkept secret in Genesee County. Far and away the best public course I’ve played in the area. With the improvements and updates made to the clubhouse and the condition of the course itself, you won’t be disappointed with anything." - mgmendio
Quincy, Mass.
What they're saying: "It’s one of my favorite hangout spots as well. Great food and drinks with great atmosphere." - blam558
Palm Desert, Calif.
What they're saying: "Nice GPS on upgraded carts that have ports for electronics. The all grass driving range is included and is excellent with a nice practice chipping area. Drink cart around several times. Ice/water stations every few holes. Excellent and very fun layout to play. Recommended. IMO the best public course in the Greater Palm Springs area." - nickesquire
Stateline, Nev.
What they're saying: "We play golf all (over) the country and many places internationally and few courses can compare to the beauty at Edgewood! It is a fantastic challenging layout with no 2 holes alike." - IBJPJM
Wheaton, Ill.
What they're saying: "Always a good time. Challenging and good condition. Friendly staff and good amenities." - golfer review
Sylacauga, Ala.
What they're saying: "If you want to play one of the best in Alabama, make sure to ADD FarmLinks to your List." - glopjo