Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities

A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
Mistwood's 29,000-square foot clubhouse includes a restaurant and bar, banquet facility, golf shop and underground cart facility.

Having a great course is one thing, but having the full package of amenities takes things next level.

Only the best facilities offer a nice driving range, pro shop, restaurant, bar and locker rooms in a comfortable clubhouse, and then extend these luxuries out onto the course with the beverage cart and clean bathrooms during the round. If you're truly lucky, there's a comfort station with free food and drink available.

We've analyzed your ratings and reviews from 2021 to find the clubs with the best marks for these off-course amenities. The vast majority of our top-rated courses for off-course amenities are multi-course properties or are located in resort areas. These places are trying to sell an "experience" instead of just a round of golf.

  1. Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa

    Tucson, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "Great course and well maintained. I have played many courses in the Tucson and Oro Valley areas and this is clearly the best of them all." - golfer review

  2. Mistwood Golf Club

    Romeoville, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Great course layout and staff & amenities are 5 stars." - golfer review

  3. Miacomet Golf Club

    Nantucket, Mass.
    What they're saying: "This is a beautiful course...challenging throughout but fun to play. The Staff is great and the amenities are just right." - golfer review

  4. Cumberland Trail Golf Course

    Pataskala, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Everything about this golf course was 5 Stars - The Pro shop checking in, the starter, the course layout, tees, greens and fairways were in excellent condition as well as the pace of play." - Mbmorris2010

  5. Tiburon Black Course
    Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course has just received a meticulous "remastering" in the wake of a similar project at its sister Gold Course.

    Naples, Fla.
    What they're saying: "The facilities and setting are beautiful and to a high standard. Very good service. In general, the course is in great conditions." - Tripa78

  6. Lakewood National Golf Club - Commander Course

    Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Amenities are top of the line and staff very friendly. Practice facility is the nicest I’ve ever seen. Cart girl always around and several water stations." - Rayslow

  7. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course

    Plymouth, Mass.
    What they're saying: "Very impressive from the clubhouse to the courses. I had no idea a public golf course of this caliber could be accessible to all." - shubauer

  8. Mystic Creek Golf Club

    El Dorado, Ark.
    What they're saying: "The staff is always friendly and helpful. Nice pro shop and a beautiful course! Favorite course to play!" - golfer review

  9. Journey at Pechanga

    Temecula, Calif.
    What they're saying: "Hidden gem which doesn’t get much attention. Course is partnered with casino and everything was first rate . The clubhouse was clean, had great breakfast choices. The staff in the Proshop and starter were first class. The course itself was in outstanding shape." - simerm

  10. The Club at Lac La Belle

    Oonomowoc, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "The Clubhouse is super neat with historical references and showcasing of the old clubs, balls, photos, and trophy memorabilia all over the building. The Rivalry Bar & Grill opens up on 2 sides with full retractable walls providing a feel of being outside. The outdoor patio is totally decked out with premium tables, chairs, firepits by Sister Bay brand and overlooks their roller coaster 18-cup Practice Green area." - Yzzo

  11. Spirit Hollow Golf Course

    Burlington, Iowa
    What they're saying: "Lambo’s restaurant offers cut-above options and I wound up staying for dinner. In addition to the regular range, the course offers Top Tracer bays that provide a Topgolf experience." - BrandonWebb

  12. Sandy Pines Golf Course

    DeMotte, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Golfing Bliss. This course is the best layout in the area with all the amenities of a private course." - tim9643624

  13. The Resort Course at La Cantera
    La Cantera Resort and its courses offer the best in amenities.

    San Antonio, Texas
    What they're saying: "Both driving range and resort course are very well mainted. It is not only people friendly; also wildlife friendly. We saw three deers at the hole 17." - xzhanms

  14. Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club

    Lewiston, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape! Great golf experience." - golfer review

  15. Bolingbrook Golf Club

    Bolingbrook, Ill.
    What they're saying: "This course rates five stars in most categories. One of the largest clubhouses you will ever see, massive pro shop, and a huge plus that the restaurant is actually open after a late round (closes 9 pm weekends)." - cenagle

  16. Caledonia Country Club

    Caledonia, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Great layout with tough greens and lots of elevation…. Very friendly staff and a nicely situated bar placed overlooking #s 9 and 18." - Zebz88

  17. TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course

    Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Great course and venue." - Tonga

  18. The Royal Club

    Lake Elmo, Minn.
    What they're saying: "This course was extremely challenging and it forced me to step my game up while still having a blast!" - golfer review

  19. Wynn Golf Club
    The entrance to the Wynn Golf Club leads to the pro shop for check in and a host of amenities.

    Las Vegas, Nev.
    What they're saying: "Sometimes in life you have to splurge. I did get the summer rate, which made this a great value. The Wynn staff know how to treat customers right. The facilities are world class at the resort." - Phillygolfguy13

  20. Sugarbush Golf Club

    Davison, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Hesitant to review Sugarbush as I believe it is the best kept quickly becoming unkept secret in Genesee County. Far and away the best public course I’ve played in the area. With the improvements and updates made to the clubhouse and the condition of the course itself, you won’t be disappointed with anything." - mgmendio

  21. Granite Links Golf Club At Quarry Hills

    Quincy, Mass.
    What they're saying: "It’s one of my favorite hangout spots as well. Great food and drinks with great atmosphere." - blam558

  22. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course

    Palm Desert, Calif.
    What they're saying: "Nice GPS on upgraded carts that have ports for electronics. The all grass driving range is included and is excellent with a nice practice chipping area. Drink cart around several times. Ice/water stations every few holes. Excellent and very fun layout to play. Recommended. IMO the best public course in the Greater Palm Springs area." - nickesquire

  23. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

    Stateline, Nev.
    What they're saying: "We play golf all (over) the country and many places internationally and few courses can compare to the beauty at Edgewood! It is a fantastic challenging layout with no 2 holes alike." - IBJPJM

  24. Cantigny

    Wheaton, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Always a good time. Challenging and good condition. Friendly staff and good amenities." - golfer review

  25. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms

    Sylacauga, Ala.
    What they're saying: "If you want to play one of the best in Alabama, make sure to ADD FarmLinks to your List." - glopjo

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2021
View all the Golfers' Choice 2021 lists, including all 50 states.
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 College Golf Courses
Best campus and collegiate-affiliated public golf courses according to our reviews community.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Vaaler Creek Golf Club - No. 17
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Texas
Best public-access courses in the Lone Star state based on reviews from our community of golfers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Winter Park (Short Course) sunset.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 Short Courses
The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
4 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Turning Stone - Shenendoah
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in New York
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Ballyhack GC: #15
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Virginia
Best public courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Lake of Isles North hole 18
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Connecticut
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
More from the author
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Nefyn
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
January 10, 2022
A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
pelican hill golf
Golfers' Choice
18 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
January 10, 2022
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Minor Hills - flowers
Photo Galleries
16 Images
GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
December 16, 2021
We pick the best photos our community sent us from more than 300,000 reviews, our biggest year ever thanks to you!
By GolfPass Staff
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
union-league-national-aerial.jpeg
Articles
8 Min Read
22 notable golf course renovations to be unveiled in 2022
January 6, 2022
Creative approaches to golf course remodeling and authentic restoration efforts continue apace.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cypress Point Club
Articles
6 Min Read
What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?
December 27, 2021
If money and private club access were no issue, we've found the 10 destinations to live out your golf dreams.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
Search Near Me