Golfers' Choice 2022: Top U.S. Military Courses

Not many golfers realize that they might have access to military courses wherever they live or when they're on vacation.

Access - or the protocol to get it - can be different from facility to facility, but if you do your homework and follow the rules to get on base, you can unlock a tee time at a military course.

Using data from GolfPass reviews in 2021, here's a list of 10 of the most accommodating and enjoyable military courses around the country.