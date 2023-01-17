Golfers' Choice 2023: Top U.S. Golf Courses (Nos. 26-50)

After analyzing more than 315,000 golfer-submitted reviews, these 25 courses round out our list of the 50 most popular courses of 2022.
The 16th and 17th greens at the Links at Perry Cabin. Can you tell this is a Pete Dye course?

More than 315,000 golf course reviews were processed by GolfPass in 2022. As we continue our annual recognition of the top 50, here are the courses that garnered the 26th through 50th spots. You will recognize several of these names, while others might be a bit of a surprise, but nevertheless impressed their clientele with great service, impeccable conditioning, stunning value, sneaky-fun layout or some combination of factors. There are a lot of hidden gems on this list; don't plan your next golf trip without it!

To start from the beginning and learn about how we assembled this year's top-50 golf course ranking, Click here for the top 10. | See courses 11 through 25 here.

The par-3 fifth hole at Black Lake Golf Club features a waste bunker from tee to green

26. Black Lake Golf Club
Onaway, Mich.
$85
What they're saying: "Course is in great condition, friendly staff all the way around. Would highly recommend playing here if your in the area." - kisselt1967

27. Tiburon Golf Club - Black Course
Naples, Fla.
$500
What they're saying: "This course lived up to its reputation offering a challenging but fair round of golf. The course conditions and the VIP treatment and friendliness of the staff was particularly impressive." - CocoandSue

28. Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course
Indian Wells, Calif.
$255
What they're saying: "Great condition, staff welcoming and amenities all make the round great." - gld491

The Warren Course at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana is one of the more affordable Coore-Crenshaw designs open to the public.

29. Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
Notre Dame, Ind.
$49
What they're saying: "I thought it was an excellent layout and manageable course. The views of the golden dome were awesome, the starter was very friendly and just a great experience. Hope to be back with some friends." - rkeating65

30. Wyncote Golf Club
Oxford, Penn.
$100
What they're saying: "Fall golf at Wyncote on a beautiful day is golfing heaven. Great course, well kept and always set up to challenge. Walking this course is so much better than using a cart. Try it." - rick6604591

31. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino Resort
Brooks, Calif.
$149
What they're saying: "The greens ran true and super smooth and quick. We are definitely coming back. Well done for giving us a true championship course at a good price. Can’t wait to play it again." - Condor19

View of the 16th hole at TPC Deere Run

32. TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
$135
What they're saying: "WOW! What a course!!! Absolutely beautiful- even with some renovations happening on the back 9. Staff, pro shop, and course top notch! So cool to play a TPC where the pros play every year." - JballGolf

33. Miacomet Golf Club
Nantucket, Mass.
$245
What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing." - timmorrill

34. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
Maryville, Mo.
$43
What they're saying: "This course was in amazing condition and the views of the lake are spectacular. The clubhouse is beautiful and the food was amazing. We can never get here enough." - David3960909

35. Cimarron Golf Club
Surprise, Ariz.
$114
What they're saying: "New favorite course in the west valley. Great layout, true greens and best of all, fantastic pace of play!" - Normangresham

Sun Mountain is the highest rated of the three Pete Dye courses at Las Vegas Paiute in 2015.

36. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain Course
Las Vegas, Nev.
$259
What they're saying: "This place is perfect. Greens are absolutely perfect, fairways are unbelievable, bunkers are tight but awesome, rough is perfect length, course is challenging, and the people maintaining it care about us, the customers. I’d play here every day. " - twinbilly

37. Wildwood Golf Course
Village Mills, Texas
$39
What they're saying: "This is a Hidden gem in East Texas, course was well maintained, very friendly staff and pace of play was unbelievable." - Steven2318972

38. The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club - North Course
Aloha, Ore.
$125
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape, greens were very nice. Few blind ditches and hidden greens. Worth the play." - mikestork

39. The Meadows At Mystic Lake
Prior Lake, Minn.
$130
What they're saying: "Every experience here was top shelf; friendly staff in the pro shop and on the course. Sparkling gem from GPS golf carts to lush fairways and greens. Pick one of 5 tee boxes at your own risk - water lurks everywhere. Enjoy a bite and a beverage after golf as you challenge the casino." - Chirogolfer1

40. Links at Perry Cabin
Saint Michaels, Mary.
$255
What they're saying: "The Links at Perry Cabin is not just a round of golf, but an experience! The holes and layout are all unique and fun to play. A few holes can look challenging, but they are all very playable for all handicap levels." - Golffman

Gull Lake View's Stonehedge South course is on exciting, forested terrain.

41. Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort - Stonehedge South Course
Augusta, Mich.
$60
What they're saying: "There is so much fun to be had here. Sloping fairways, elevation. Fast greens and plush fairways. You will enjoy your time here." - Justin4916958

42. ChampionsGate Golf Club – International Course
ChampionsGate, Fla.
$248
What they're saying: "Staff was absolutely outstanding. Very helpful and friendly. Truly treated exceptionally. Had a great experience. Course was in very good condition. Was a great challenge." - ajp36

43. The Grand Bear Golf Course
Saucier, Miss.
$115
What they're saying: "This is a true gem of a course and everything about it is pristine." - keithkelso

44. Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Kinder, La.
$109
What they're saying: "I play this course at least 3 times a year and I have to say this is the best course I’ve played on EVER! From the layout of the course to the greens and fairways! Simply wonderful." - mguer5

45. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Mountain View Course
Palm Desert, Calif.
$255
What they're saying: "First class all throughout this facility. Fantastic layout, friendly staff. Definitely play again." - firefite2

46. Heritage Glen Golf Club
Paw Paw, Mich.
$73
What they're saying: "The course was in very good condition and the course layout is really well done. It was a very enjoyable round of golf and I would recommend it to anyone in the area to give it a try. I don’t think you will be disappointed." - LazyQ1

47. Schaumburg Golf Club
Schaumburg, Ill.
$55
What they're saying: "Course is in immaculate condition for anytime of year....greens/fairways like a carpet...and yeah guys...real sand in the traps! Don't hesitate to play! Any selection of the three 9's...you can't go wrong!" - pguys

The Nicklaus Course at Pinehills.

48. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
Plymouth, Mass.
$125
What they're saying: "Wide, lush fairways set you up for some diabolical approach shots. Lots of swales, traps, and deception. Really fun. And fabulous scenery." - durabin

49. Paso Robles Golf Club
Paso Robles, Calif.
$70
What they're saying: "The greens were in perfect shape and fairways were in good shape too. The clubhouse and restaurant are over the top nice. I highly recommend this course and will definitely be back." - defrayer

50. Gladstone Golf Course
Gladstone, Mich.
$49
What they're saying: "Course in great shape and greens are true for 18 holes. Some putts are very fast depending on the slope. All in all a great course for the money." - bnovo56

