Celebrating the U.S. golf courses built in the 1800s

Del Monte Golf Course - historic photo of female golfers
In 1909, young caddies service female golfers in one of the many ladies’ tournaments hosted at the Del Monte Golf Course. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Resorts
Del Monte Golf Course - 1931 Del Monte Championship
In September 1931, as the men moved to championship matches on Pebble Beach Golf Links, the women took over the first tee and clubhouse of Del Monte Golf Course for the 23rd Annual Del Monte Championship. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Resorts
Del Monte Golf Course - historic aerial view
Designed by Charles Maude, Del Monte Golf Course (seen here in 1911) opened as a 9-hole course in 1897 and was expanded to 18 holes in 1903. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Resorts
Del Monte Golf Course - historical photo
In 1911, golfers play the early 17th hole at Del Monte Golf Course. The green of the par 3 hole was surrounded by bunkers and nicknamed “The Punch Bowl.” For perspective, the camera is pointed southwest, and shows the Presidio of Monterey in the distance. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Resorts
Del Monte Golf Course - 1910 Del Monte Cup Championship practice round
A fivesome plays a practice round for the 1910 Del Monte Cup Championship, including, from left to right, Charles Templeton (grandson of railroad baron Charles Crocker); Jack Neville (who would later co-design Pebble Beach Golf Links and win a record five California Amateurs); Albert S. Lilly (of Standard Oil); Vincent Whitney; and Austin H. White (who defeated Whitney in a semifinal but was runner-up).

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- The Del Monte Golf Course rarely get the appreciation it deserves.

It's the fourth fiddle stuck behind the star-studded trio of courses owned by Pebble Beach Resorts - Spyglass Hill, the Links at Spanish Bay and, of course, Pebble Beach Golf Links.

For one day, though, it was the center of attention at the resort. Del Monte celebrated its 125th birthday May 1 in style. Employees ate cake, while golfers like me who teed it up Sunday were treated to a historical scorecard and a commemorative ball marker. Del Monte, which opened nine holes in 1897, is touted as the oldest course in continuous operation west of the Mississippi.

Not many things make it 125 years in America. Not people. Not buildings or businesses and certainly not golf courses. According to our GolfPass database, only 264 courses still open in America were built prior to 1900. Only 104 of them are open to the public. That's a small brotherhood of historic playgrounds.

Isn't it time we celebrated them for essentially bringing the game to our shores and serving as the breeding grounds for generations of golfers? They are the forefathers of American golf (if you will allow me the liberty of a bad pun).

To me, old-school golf is the best golf. It's no frills. I could do without railroad ties, wildly shaped greens and forced carries. Just give me golf in its purest, natural form. It's how the game was meant to be played.

Celebrating America's classics

Old Course - Omni Bedford Springs Resort - hole 4
Volcano" -- the par-3 fourth hole -- is the signature shot on the Old Course at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Atlantic City Country Club - city skyline
The back nine at the Atlantic City Country Club roams through the marshes, showcasing views of the city skyline. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Ocean Club at The Breakers Palm Beach - hole 13
No. 13 on the Ocean Club at The Breakers Palm Beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Presidio Golf Course - hole 18
The finishing hole at Presidio Golf Course is a risk-reward par 5. Mike Bailey/GolfPass
Omni Grove Park Inn - fall colors
Asheville is home to the Omni Grove Park Inn, which has a Donald Ross design onsite. Courtesy of Omni Grove Park Inn
Highland Links golf course - lighthouse
Playing in the shadow of a lighthouse makes Highland Links a special nine-hole loop. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Pinehurst Resort & CC - No. 1: #6
A view of the 6th hole at No. 1 from Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. Pinehurst Resort & CC
lac-la-belle-14.jpeg
The pond in front of the 14th tee at Lac La Belle looks scarier than it plays - there's plenty of room in the landing area of this shortish par 4. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Most of America's publicly accessible courses built pre-1900 are somewhat short, scruffy and generally ignored outside of the locals who play them. There are exceptions like Del Monte.

The nine-hole Highland Links (1892) on Cape Cod is widely considered the only true links course on the East Coast and one of only a handful in America. The Presidio Golf Club (1895), the Old Course at Omni Bedford Springs (1895), the Club at Lac La Belle (1896), the Ocean Course at The Breakers Palm Beach (1897), the Atlantic City Country Club (1897), Pinehurst No. 1 (1898) and the Omni Grove Park Inn (1899) have all been carefully restored or altered over the years to continue to deliver high-caliber golf experiences. I've played all of them except Lac LaBelle and would gladly recommend any of them. Bedford Springs, designed by Donald Ross and restored by Ron Forse, might be the most compelling and best reflect the period architecture, complete with chocolate drop mounds and a volcano hole.

The true museums of golf, however, are the elite private clubs of this era. In fact, one of the most famous will be in the limelight next month. The Country Club at Brookline (1882) will host the 2022 U.S. Open. All of these courses are meticulously cared for thanks to big budgets and a timeless dedication to maintain their place in the history of the game. Maidstone (1891), Shinnecock Hills (1891), Myopia Hunt Club (1894), Newport Country Club (1894), Chicago Golf Club (1895), Los Angeles Country Club (1897) and Garden City Golf Club (1899) are other noteworthy flag bearers.

If only the public courses had such deep-pocketed benefactors and supporters as these private clubs. Unfortunately, not all of them survive. In just the last few years, West Virginia's Oakhurst Links (1884), California's Mare Island (1892) and Illinois' Arsenal Island (1897) have succumbed to market forces. Maybe, had they made it to the pandemic golf boom, they'd still be alive today.

mare island.jpeg
The Del Monte experience

Del Monte Golf Course - Play or Pray sign
A "Play" or "Pray" sign directs golfers to choose between Del Monte Golf Course or St. John's Chapel Del Monte next door. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Del Monte Golf Course - putting green
Del Monte Golf Course doesn't have a range, only a putting green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Del Monte Golf Course - hole 7
This cool tree sits in the middle of the seventh fairway of the Del Monte Golf Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Del Monte Golf Course - hole 11
The 11th hole of the Del Monte Golf Course stares off into the Monterey Bay in the distance. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The more I play Del Monte, the more I appreciate its charms. The tiny, lightning-fast greens. The subtle doglegs. The trees in the middle of the fairway on two holes. The challenging uphill holes to start the round. The 293-yard 10th where everybody thinks they can drive the green, or at worst, make birdie. One spectacular view from the 11th tee of the Monterey Bay shimmering in the distance.

Johnny Miller has called the 6,356-yard layout "sneaky tough". My score from Sunday's round wholeheartedly agrees. The par 3s are brutal: the shortest being 166 yards into the wind and the longest stretching to a beefy 215 yards (which I doubled). Practice your punchout game because it's inevitable that you'll have to attempt an escape over, under or through the trees.

Like most classic courses, Del Monte has been hemmed in by the modern world. Planes fly overhead and traffic from nearby roads and the famed Pacific Coast Highway can be heard at times. Some nice homes line its fairways with a few backyards a little too close for comfort. A golf ball from my foursome ended up in one of them. The final tee shot is a white-knuckler considering how tight the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa hugs the entire left side of the fairway.

Despite the intrusions, Del Monte remains a fabulous walk ... just like it has for the past 125 years.

What's your favorite course that's an old-school classic? Let us know in the comments below.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
