GolfPass hits major milestone, surpassing 2 million reviews

For a decade, I've watched this GolfPass thing grow.

What started out as an idea has matured into something meaningful for golfers everywhere. It's with great pride that we announce that GolfPass just surpassed 2 million reviews since its launch as Golf Advisor in late 2013.

GolfPass, which launched in 2019 and absorbed Golf Advisor in 2020, has morphed beyond being just a golf course review platform. We now offer every golfer the chance to Play More and Play Better - our driving principles - in several ways.

Every day, thousands of golfers use GolfPass to research golf courses and ultimately book tee times based off of recommendations from fair and honest reviews. GolfPass members also explore our vast and ever-growing library of instructional videos to help them maximize their potential and shoot their lowest scores ever.

We complement all this with top-notch reporting and writing about things all golfers care about - rules, news, equipment, travel, fashion, trends, etc. - and a growing golf package business that makes it easy to book your next golf vacation.

It took us roughly six years to hit the first million reviews, so it's even more impressive that we hit the 2-million mark in almost half that time - roughly three years and three months.

Part of that success can be attributed to the popularity of golf following the pandemic, but it's also a testament to how GolfPass has become a trusted and reliable source for course reviews and information. Our comprehensive online course guide (representing virtually every course in the world) and U.S. resort guide (featuring the 800-plus resorts around the country) are one-of-a-kind free resources for all golfers. Every year, our Golfers' Choice awards powered by your reviews honor hundreds of courses with state-by-state 'best of' lists and a national top 50, along with subcategory top-25 lists ranking top courses by value, friendliness, pace of play, layout, conditions and amenities.

2 million GolfPass reviews: By the numbers 759,703 - Number of golfers who have reviewed at least one golf course 416,366 - Number of reviews of golf courses in Florida 100,036 - Number of reviews that include some form of the word "love" 28,526 - Number of reviews that include at least one photo 17,550 - Golf courses with at least one review 3,129 - Number of reviews of GolfPass' most-reviewed course, The Golden Bear Club at Indigo Run in Hilton Head Island, S.C. 2,714 - Golf courses with 200+ reviews

1,120 - Golf courses with 500+ reviews

338 - Golf courses with 1,000+ reviews 984 - Number of golf course reviews by 'nickesquire,' GolfPass most prolific reviewer 3.98 - Average Star Rating across all reviews, all-time

Thanks to the golf boom following the pandemic, the game sits in the strongest position for steady, continuous growth since I started writing about the game in 1999. It was clear the Tiger boom wasn't sustainable, but this one feels like it's on solid ground. Golf is becoming more inclusive and dumping its conservative, sometimes racist past. More women, children and minorities are interested in golf than ever before.

There are more defined pathways leading directly to getting into golf, whether it's Topgolf, First Tee, Youth On Course, Get Golf Ready clinics from the PGA of America; Drive, Chip and Putt thanks to Augusta National's involvement or its biggest stars investing in the game. Both Tiger Woods (Popstroke) and Rory McIlroy (Puttery) are involved in new mini-golf (putt-putt) businesses as well as TMRW Sports. This new TMRW Sports concept - where pros play competitive tournaments on golf simulators - could connect an outdoor game played on green grass to the online world of the video game generation.

As the game passes the torch from Baby Boomers to younger, more wired golfers, building strong communities online is critical for the game's sustainability.

As much as I think you would enjoy being a member of GolfPass, you don't have to be to one to review a golf course on our platform. It's open for all. And that's why I think getting to 2 million reviews is so cool. Reviews come from all types of income brackets and handicaps. I love that our 2-millionth review came from a 27-hole military course called Gordon Lakes just miles from Augusta National in Georgia. The review was critical of the facility but also noted its potential.

Great location and layout but currently conditions are quite poor. Not sure how much TLC they put into the place but doesn’t seem like much. GolfPass reviewer mperna2001

Reviewing products online sometimes brings out the worst in people - they complain about the most obscure things, whether it's about how many water jugs are on the course to the buttons on the toaster they just bought. Our golf reviews reveal plenty of complaining, but we also see many reviews where golfers truly want to share their passion for the game with others. They might submit a review because they want to brag about where they just played, how well they played or why they loved the course (or didn't).

And with the ongoing proliferation of smartphone camera technology, we're getting better and better photography sent to us with these reviews. Seeing how a course looks every day in photos, whether it's a scenery shot from an elevated tee or a close up of a poorly maintained green, is a great service to one's fellow golfers. Every month, we put together the best of these pictures into our "photos of the month" gallery like the one below. I've discovered some new courses I want to play just based on the pictures I've seen. I bet you will, too.

Meanwhile, the majority of course operators seem to take criticisms shared in reviews in stride and work hard, along with their staff, to correct the issues. I had one general manager share a story how some poor GolfPass reviews inspired changes in the outdoor staff. The result? Maryland's The Links at Perry Cabin finished second among the 2023 Golfers' Choice rankings of "friendliest golf courses in the United States," a change for good that might not have happened without everyday golfers using GolfPass.

Reviews provide a give and take between golfers and course owners and operators. The more communication and dialogue about what's going well - and what's not - the better for everybody involved. It helps to build stronger relationships.

Golf courses are part of our communities, like our libraries, movie theaters and restaurants. Every resident wants to live in a community they can be proud of, just as every golfer wants their home course to be the best it can be. So keep sending us those reviews, and we'll all keep the game moving forward toward a better future.