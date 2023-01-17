Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States

Now that the safety protocols from the pandemic are gone, golf course staff members were able to get back to normal while serving their guests last year.

A friendly staff goes a long way toward making a golfer happy. Many of our most negative reviews come not from the condition of the golf course, but how the customers, the golfers, perceive how they were treated by the staff. Golf is an entertainment industry in the same way a restaurant or a resort is. A smile goes a long way. The staff at these courses did it best in 2022.

We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2022 by our review community. Courses must be publicly accessible and have received at least 10 reviews in 2022 to qualify.

If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank him or her by leaving a review. Get started right here.

