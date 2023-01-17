Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States

Now that the safety protocols from the pandemic are gone, golf course staff members were able to get back to normal while serving their guests last year.
A friendly staff goes a long way toward making a golfer happy. Many of our most negative reviews come not from the condition of the golf course, but how the customers, the golfers, perceive how they were treated by the staff. Golf is an entertainment industry in the same way a restaurant or a resort is. A smile goes a long way. The staff at these courses did it best in 2022.
We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2022 by our review community. Courses must be publicly accessible and have received at least 10 reviews in 2022 to qualify.
If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank him or her by leaving a review. Get started right here.
-
Gladstone, Mich.
What they're saying: "Whenever we are in the U.P. (Upper Peninsula), we try to play at Gladstone. Love the course and the staff there is great!" - Chuck9679433
-
Saint Michaels, Mary.
What they're saying: "This was my second time playing at Perry Cabin and there aren’t better words I could use to describe the experience. The staff, upon arrival, are immediately friendly and helpful. The head pro, John, and pro shop employee, Gabe, were especially helpful. I am very very new to golf, and yet I felt right at home. On to the course… it’s an amazing course with awesome layout. The fairways are immaculate and the greens are super fast! It’s definitely the best course in the area. Overall, my experience at Perry Cabin was more than I ever could have expected, and you won’t be disappointed." - BtTtJI37xpzryvoPYAKt
-
Lompoc, Calif.
What they're saying: "It is a true test of golf from any of the tee boxes with great course conditions and one of the best layouts on the coast that I have seen. (The) golf staff (is) all great, big smiles and warm welcomes and were absolutely there to answer any questions. For the price of a round of golf here I would say why play anywhere else?!" - u000006693337
-
Broken Arrow, Okla.
What they're saying: "Highly recommended semi private course just outside Tulsa. The course was in excellent condition especially given the hot and dry conditions. The staff were super friendly and helpful." - u314159712228
-
Romeoville, Ill.
What they're saying: "Course was in very good condition, despite a very rainy, cold week prior. Staff is friendly and helpful. I play here often (at least 8 times a season). The pace was good the day we played, not much waiting around." - betsycal
-
Silvis, Ill.
What they're saying: "I was lucky enough to play here a few times this year. Every time it was awesome. The course is in amazing condition with great views. The staff is extremely courteous & helpful. More importantly they are always beyond pleasant to deal with. Overall the course & the experience is phenomenal!" - ajsharer9
-
Village Mills, Texas
What they're saying: "This is a Hidden gem in East Texas, course was well maintained, very friendly staff and pace of play was unbelievable, well worth the hour drive from Shepherd, Texas." - Steven2318972
-
Janesville, Wisc.
What they're saying: "The course is great for any skill level. I also forget clubs a lot and the staff learns who you are so it's not a hassle to get help getting em back." - raudsteven
-
Midlothian, Va.
What they're saying: "So first off, mid 90’s handicap. That said let’s start with the staff. Absolutely first class, friendly, amenable and helpful. Driving range very nice. The course will keep you honest, stay in the fairways or make sure you have very accurate spotters in your group. The rough is thick but very fair." - Yogadave
-
Nantucket, Mass.
What they're saying: "We had a fabulous 18 holes of golf. Even though it was foggy it was a lot of fun and challenging. Everything was groomed beautifully. Will definitely play here again. Everyone was so helpful and nice." - Ackrose
-
Cadillac, Mich.
What they're saying: "First time playing this beautiful course. Great layout and conditions. Staff was super friendly. I would say this is a must play if you are near Cadillac, Michigan. We will be back!!!" - Tridski1367
-
Nichols, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Love the layout of this course!! It is very long and it is also a challenge! Greens and fairways are very nice." - u314163021337
-
Elwood, Ind.
What they're saying: "Fun course. Great people. Back 9 is awesome! Love playing it every time." - clone702
-
Saucier, Miss.
What they're saying: "If I could, I would play here as many times as possible! Best staff, amenities, and the course is challenging and beautiful!" - ToddGolf504
-
Temecula, Calif.
What they're saying: "The staff was extremely friendly and helpful, the practice area is top notch, and the course was immaculate. The views from some of the tee boxes were incredible. If you’re in the San Diego area and are lucky enough to have a rental car, I cannot recommend Journey enough. It was well worth the hour drive." - u669681694
-
Notre Dame, Ind.
What they're saying: "Beautiful and challenging course in great condition. Friendly pro shop staff, helpful starter and great snack bar help too. Awesome pro shop filled with Notre Dame gear and plenty of selection. Looking forward to my next visit." - u508954046
-
Wolfe City, Texas
What they're saying: "This place is definitely one of the better hidden gems in north east Texas. Layout is challenging and conditions continue to get better weekly. Staff is very friendly." - brent958
-
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "Maybe the best golf experience in the Mid-Atlantic. The vistas are stunning and the staff is wonderful." - skier65
-
Lake City, Minn.
What they're saying: "Many thanks to the superb staff and crew at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City to open the course for a highlight round. From our check-in reception to turning the cart in we were benefactors of great service and pleasantries. The course played very well for December in Minnesota. Carts were allowed and the grounds were in good shape. A shotgun start at 11 AM made for excellent pace throughout our match. An overall satisfying experience." - u5829870
-
Wilmington, Del.
What they're saying: "Great track! Challenging layout. Greens in very good shape and quick even in Jan. Pro Luke is great and very accommodating! We will return!" - garymtwalsh
-
Cordele, Ga.
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape for early spring. Staff was very friendly and helpful. Looking forward to camping here next year for a longer stay so I can play more golf here. The greens fee with a cart for senior is great!" - golfer review
-
Stanwood, Mich.
What they're saying: "St. Ives offers a unique experience with a course carved through the Michigan woods, trees lining nearly all the first 13 holes. Then a bit of marshland golf for variety. Greens are elevated but reasonably flat, so putting is not too difficult. I suggest drinks and dinner afterward at their fine bar and outdoor dining area. Deer will join your view over the driving range and putting green." - georgedick
-
Jasper, Ind.
What they're saying: "We loved this course! It was very well maintained and just beautiful! It was challenging, lots of bunkers, hills, tricky pins, but that’s what makes it fun! Staff was very friendly as well." - sheehaeh
-
Cadillac, Mich.
What they're saying: "So glad I found this course a couple years ago as it's now my GO TO when up in Cadillac!! Great staff, great course and fun to play!!" - MultipleMyselfs
-
Moweaqua, Ill.
What they're saying: "This course provides the recreational gofer the best value in a friendly environment. It offers a nice driving range along with all necessary clubhouse amenities you should expect. Brad, along with his staff, provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere sure to provide all with a positive experience!" - mcushing