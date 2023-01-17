Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play

Nobody wants a five-hour round of golf.

In this post-pandemic world, it's harder than ever for many golf facilities to properly manage pace of play. More new golfers are sharing courses with experienced players, and that can sometimes lead to disjointed rounds. Some clubs handle the issue much better than others.

We've uncovered the top 25 golf courses with the best pace of play as rated by our community of golfers based on reviews from 2022. The list features courses of all types, from popular munis to high-end resort courses. Almost any golf course can set up a tee sheet for success if it is a priority.