Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play

Nobody wants a five-hour round of golf.
In this post-pandemic world, it's harder than ever for many golf facilities to properly manage pace of play. More new golfers are sharing courses with experienced players, and that can sometimes lead to disjointed rounds. Some clubs handle the issue much better than others.
We've uncovered the top 25 golf courses with the best pace of play as rated by our community of golfers based on reviews from 2022. The list features courses of all types, from popular munis to high-end resort courses. Almost any golf course can set up a tee sheet for success if it is a priority.
Mayville, Wis.
What they're saying: "Mayville G.C. exceeded my expectations. The course is in excellent condition. Fairways, greens, bunkers are all in really good condition. It's a fun layout which is challenging but fair. It was a bit of a drive but well worth it. I will be returning very soon." - uwp1974
Elephant Butte, N.M.
What they're saying: "This was our 3rd year traveling from Southern AZ to Sierra Del Rio to play golf during our overseed season. Always a fun time, great staff, and great club house. The greens were great and fairways a work in progress. New owners and course superintendent hopefully will get it back to its prior glory!! Still, a great track. We truly enjoyed our outing and will be back! Camped in our RVs at Elephant Butte State Park which is alway top notch and inexpensive!" - kpickeringaz
Elwood, Ind.
What they're saying: "Other than a few rough spots on a couple of greens, course was in very good shape. Not busy so pace of play was better than average." - mdharrison99
Saint Michaels, Mary.
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and felt like it was all to ourselves! Highly recommend experiencing this beautiful course." - cmoore47
Bellaire, Mich.
What they're saying: "AWESOME COURSE, a must play if your in the area. Challenging but fair. Was here the week before Labor Day and had the course to ourselves. Can’t wait to play it again." - ladendo
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "Blown away by the value for the money at this course. Really nice playable layout with great views and super tricky undulated greens a good test for any player. It is a bit of a drive but I am looking forward to making the trip again soon." - indyclay01
Whitney, Texas
What they're saying: "First time out to White Bluffs. Played the New Course. Greens were in excellent condition. Rolled a little slow but were true. Fairways were thick, mowed and green. Course layout is interesting and not a course that allows you to bomb driver every hole. The layout requires you to make shots, hit targets and plan ahead. I highly recommend looking at the hole description and layout on the card prior to hitting your tee shot. Using a GPS device would also be useful fittest time out. Very friendly staff, no crowds at all on this Sunday afternoon. Looking forward to playing again!" - mattyposton
Clio, Calif.
What they're saying: "Absolutely FANTASTIC!!! Every hole is just simply AMAZING. Not like any other course in the whole Northern State..... Better bring your A game because the dragon isn't forgiving. Bought a hot deal and was the only one on my card with NOBODY in front of me. Needless to say the pace of play was no issue. Finished in less than 3 hours. Will DEFINITELY be back playing early here again!!! Do YOURSELF A FAVOR and go check out the Dragon!!!! You will NOT regret it." - Nariz775
Bonne Terre, Mo.
What they're saying: "Course is in fantastic shape. Greens are in great shape. Play it every week." - u314163343350
Deerbrook, Wisc.
What they're saying: "The scenery is second to none and the course is always in great condition. The staff is friendly and courteous." - Jon2919604
Adairsville, Ga.
What they're saying: "Barnsley is in excellent shape and is a beautiful golf course. The greens were extremely true and played fairly firm and fast. Bunkers had a ton of sand and were very soft and fluffy. Overall, a course that is extremely well taken care of and a relative value as it feels like a rather high-end private course." - Blackburn1984
Kohala Coast, Hawaii
What they're saying: "Played the South course. Really well maintained and was fun to play. Great views from multiple locations. A must play if on Big Island." - sinharajeev
Charlevoix, Mich.
What they're saying: "We had a 10:00am tee time, and the course was wide open. The staff member that assisted us gave us the history of the course, which was great. The course was in excellent condition, and the views are beautiful. Dunmaglas is a hidden gem, and we look forward to playing it in the future." - u000007955002
Paso Robles, Calif.
What they're saying: "This is a funky fun course to play! Not crowded or stuffy! Enjoy the views and just have a relaxing time!" - berniemunn
Village Mills, Texas
What they're saying: "This is a Hidden gem in East Texas, course was well maintained, very friendly staff, and pace of play was unbelievable." - Steven2318972
Shelby, N.C.
What they're saying: "Took the trip from Charlotte (45min) to check this place out. Although relatively short from the tips, there are lots of dog legs and elevation changes to keep things interesting. I think I hit driver less than a half dozen times. Greens are decently quick and complex, pins were challenging. They take course maintenance seriously here and it shows. Will definitely come back with critical course knowledge in hand." - qcm5cl
Cordele, Ga.
What they're saying: "This was a great course. Winter has taken a toll on the course but they are doing a great job during the winter months. We took advantage of the reduced rates at certain times of the day. Have wanted to play this course for a long time and I finally got a chance. The course did not disappoint." - u314162473947
West Palm Beach, Fla.
What they're saying: "The course is in excellent condition and has great practice facilities with a driving range and chipping and putting greens. Practice balls are included with the green fee. The pace of play was phenomenal, I got the rare and lucky chance to play by myself which made the round soooo much better." - tiburonazo
Peoria, Ariz.
What they're saying: "I almost never think the higher-priced Sun City courses are worth it, especially in the summer, but the Lakes course was in sensational condition. I was more than surprised when we played it for how nice everything was. There was also no one else out there so we played the round as a twosome in just over 3 hours." - u314160823170
Barneveld, Wisc.
What they're saying: "The course is picturesque and challenging for a mid-level golfer. The staff is friendly and course well maintained." - Patrick7261918
Plymouth, Ind.
What they're saying: "Woodbury is a great place to golf. The golf course was in great shape over the 4th of July weekend. Also, the staff is always very friendly." - u314159442530
Coldwater, Mich.
What they're saying: "We played on Father’s Day during a family trip. This course is a great track and in great shape. Greens are challenging in all the best ways. We had a ton of fun. Pace of play was good for a Sunday morning and the staff was super friendly. Will definitely come back." - Djgra3ff5833
Gaylord, Mich.
What they're saying: "Had a wonderful during the week golf experience. Course was in great shape and few others out today. Overall great experience!" - jdtwait
Hot Springs, S.D.
What they're saying: "Perfect (place) to play. You don’t feel like you’re being watched constantly and rushed along. Friendly place. Beautiful fairways and greens." - dianeirene
Montague, Mich.
What they're saying: "Played recently. The course was.in great shape. Completed the round in 3.5 hours. Highly recommend Old Channel!" - Wgeckert