Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers single out the best public golf courses in Michigan.
Tim Gavrich
,
Arnold Palmer-designed Ravines Golf Club is among the top-rated courses on Michigan's west side.

What are the top public golf courses in Michigan?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Michigan or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Michigan golf courses reviewed in 2023: 312
Reviews of Michigan golf courses in 2023: 5,599

  1. The Fortress
    The Fortress
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8827529412
    184
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Fortress is a great course. Had a great time playing this challenging course. Although the greens had been aerated, it was still a lot of fun. All Michigan courses are probably aerated by now. Look forward to playing this course again next year." - jjohnston1257

  2. Sugarbush Golf Club
    Sugarbush GC
    Sugarbush Golf Club
    Davison, Michigan
    Public
    4.8088941176
    179
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course.It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396

  3. Gladstone Golf Course
    Gladstone GC: #4
    Gladstone Golf Course
    Gladstone, Michigan
    Public
    4.8997352941
    143
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Awesome hidden gem. We are from (Wisconsin), but come up here to golf many times a year. Love the 2 covered bridges. Great holes and nice rolling hills. In the pines, it smells wonderful, too." - abrahamdawn

  4. Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort - Stonehedge South
    Gull Lake View GC and Resort - Stonehedge South: #18
    Stonehedge South Course at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7911352941
    184
    Green fee: $64
    What they're saying: "Great course. The layout was challenging, providing an opportunity to try different shots and clubs (other than driver from a par 4 tee). The starter provided great playing tips. Will return again." - s9d3765

  5. Ravines Golf Club
    The Ravines GC: #9
    The Ravines Golf Club
    Saugatuck, Michigan
    Public
    4.7904882353
    346
    Green fee: $59-$84
    What they're saying: "The Ravines has a northern Michigan feel with many holes surrounded by hardwoods forest. It is very playable with generous fairways and some forced carries. There are a number of tee options that can provide a challenge for every level of player. Afternoon and senior rates make this course a bargain for a course of this quality." - hiwayner

  6. Indian River Golf Club
    Indian River GC: #9 & clubhouse
    Indian River Golf Club
    Indian River, Michigan
    Public
    4.6151294118
    43
    Green fee: $42-$67
    What they're saying: "Greeted by golf attendant who helped with bags. They were on top with reservation details. Courses was in fine shape. Greens are fun; large with significant breaks. Relatively quick. Fairways were in good shape. We like this course for its beauty and views. Several fun holes. Hit into a few traps and they were playable. Course had tough pin placements today; tourney in this morning and one tomorrow." - Sparty1971

  7. George Young Recreation Golf Course
    George Young Recreation
    George Young Recreation
    Gaastra, Michigan
    Public
    4.9341588235
    23
    Green fee: $35-$65
    What they're saying: "Staff was over the top friendly. Everyone we dealt with was very friendly and helpful. Course was in nice shape for the lack of rain and early season. Was very pleased with how the greens rolled. Nothing but positive things to say about this course. Beautiful scenery!!!" - lbreeze316

  8. Shepherd's Hollow
    Shepherd's Hollow GC
    Shepherd's Hollow 1 Golf Course
    Clarkston, Michigan
    Public
    4.0213882353
    15
    What they're saying: "Consistently rated one of the top courses in metro-Detroit for a reason. I played with a bachelor party so didn't take the round too seriously, which helped. Played 10-27 layout and will not forget the approach back to the clubhouse. Very beautiful course." - GolfNinja6798

  9. Harbor Shores
    Harbor Shores
    Harbor Shores
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.8936352941
    171
    Green fee: $120-$225
    What they're saying: "The history behind this course and what it's become are phenomenal. Every hole presents its challenges and are all unique but plays fair. It's not the course that beats you up. If you don't hit the ball in your intended position, you're bound to pay strokes. I've played a lot of Michigan golf and this one matches any of the best. Jack Nicklaus design has put all lot of thought and strategy into making this a PGA quality course what it is. Being a signature course will ensure that its quality will always (be) there." - kreefta

  10. Forest Akers West Golf Course
    Forest Akers GC - West
    The West at Forest Akers Golf Course
    East Lansing, Michigan
    Public
    4.4988647059
    256
    Green fee: $43-$85
    What they're saying: "I love to play when I travel and Forest Akers West didn’t disappoint! Michigan lacks a little scenery, but Forest Akers West was in phenomenal shape, and I feel like I definitely got my money's worth! It was one of the prettiest courses I’ve played, and it has some challenges with tight fairways, vegtation, and hooks." - Keppnerean

  11. The Tamaracks Golf Course

    Tamaracks GC
    Tamaracks Golf Course
    Harrison, Michigan
    Public
    4.7317235294
    214
    Green fee: $33-$43
    What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a hidden little gem; excellent fairway and greens. The course is challenging with smaller greens, surrounded by water or bunkers. Bring plenty of extra balls!" - Kimknight

  12. Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center
    Lenawee CC
    Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center
    Adrian, Michigan
    Private
    4.7973764706
    30
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "The greens were and fairways were in excellent shape." - dano111

  13. Woodland Hills
    Woodland Hills GC
    Woodland Hills Golf Club
    Sandusky, Michigan
    Semi-Private
    4.7346235294
    42
    Green fee: $34-$39+
    What they're saying: "A great course "hidden away". Course conditions were fantastic and well cared for. Carts are newer models and worked flawlessly. Reminded me of a few courses in Myrtle Beach. Would definitely play this course again and was well worth the drive." - Hercules300AAC

  14. Eagle Glen
    Eagle Glen GC: #10
    Eagle Glen Golf Course
    Farwell, Michigan
    Public
    4.7472941176
    182
    Green fee: $35-$50
    What they're saying: "Best bang for your buck. I've played here numerous times. The course is always in great shape. $38 for 18 with a cart is an excellent price for a course this well maintained." - Guruwelder

  15. Gaylord Golf Club
    Gaylord CC: #9
    Gaylord Golf Club
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Semi-Private
    4.7498235294
    335
    Green fee: $50-$70
    What they're saying: "Interesting layout with many different types of holes and shots required. Fairways and greens were perfect. Staff was very friendly. Pace was a little slow and if you haven't played before some holes are hard to figure out. (Will) Definitely play there again because it was in great shape." - ronkay

  16. Hunters Ridge
    Hunters Ridge GC: #18
    Hunters Ridge Golf Course
    Howell, Michigan
    Public
    4.6607411765
    163
    Green fee: $30+
    What they're saying: "Good Course good condition well maintained. Cart paths are gravel and dusty in dry conditions. Overall course was enjoyable and fun to play." - markwebb

  17. Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - Stonehedge North
    Stonehedge North Course at Gull Lake View GC and Resort: #1
    Stonehedge North Course at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7076529412
    196
    Green fee: $64
    What they're saying: "Favorite Gull Lake View golf course yet. While I haven't played Stoatin Brae, I have played the other 5 courses. This course is really fun and has a great putting green. Wish they had electric carts. The small restaurant for the North Course was open for just a little bit, but we saw it had closed at like 12:45 PM - which seemed really odd. We had to go to the main restaurant over by the South course if we wanted anything." - TeslaDriver

  18. Eldorado Golf Course
    2nd tee at Eldorado
    Eldorado
    Cadillac, Michigan
    Public
    4.7457941176
    212
    What they're saying: "We played at a perfect time. The colors on the leaves were just starting to change and the weather was in the low 70's. Course was a challenge with a few blind drives and guarded greens. We only played 9. Everyone was friendly and helpful." - Rtizie89

  19. Fox Hills Golf Center - Golden Fox
    Fox Hills Golf Center - Golden Fox: Driving range
    Fox Hills Golf Center - Golden Fox Course
    Plymouth, Michigan
    Public
    4.786
    87
    What they're saying: "Excellent Course. If you haven't play Golden Fox you're going to want to add it to your list." - moverdave

  20. Michaywe Pines
    Michaywe Pines GC: #17
    Michaywe Pines Golf Course
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public
    4.5098
    32
    Green fee: $47-$59
    What they're saying: "Great track! Enjoyable and forgiving course with big fairways and challenging greens." - jdtwait

  21. Metamora Golf & Country Club
    Metamora G & CC: aerial view
    Metamora Golf & Country Club
    Metamora, Michigan
    Private
    4.6617176471
    259
    What they're saying: "For the money, you won't find a nicer course in the area." - jstevanus1

  22. St. Ives Golf Club
    St. Ives GC
    St. Ives Golf Club
    Stanwood, Michigan
    Semi-Private
    4.7678529412
    88
    Green fee: $90-$145
    What they're saying: "This course was well maintained. The maintenance crew were very friendly when I got lost. The car girl was funny and wonderful to talk to, and the food at the clubhouse was perfect. If I could rate this course, I’d rate it a 10 out of 10." - Cyprian6835699

  23. Bay Harbor Golf Club
    The Preserve/Links at Bay Harbor Golf Club
    Bay Harbor, Michigan
    Resort
    4.6536
    46
    Green fee: $199+
    What they're saying: "You won’t beat the views on this course! And the conditions were great! My only complaint was the driving range was closed, so we could not warm up. But other than that it was a great experience!" - oudynmk

  24. Timber Trace Golf Club
    Timber Trace GC: tee #1
    Timber Trace Golf Club
    Pinckney, Michigan
    Public
    4.5757882353
    163
    Green fee: $39-$59
    What they're saying: "It’s so dialed in. Perfect conditions. Great value as well. 5 stars for sure. Love it." - wcsmichfan

  25. Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine
    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine: #12
    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course
    Acme, Michigan
    Resort
    4.6078352941
    57
    Green fee: $80-$175
    What they're saying: "The course was lush and in superb condition. The layout was beautiful to the eyes and challenging. The holes were well designed and varied. This will now be one of my favorite courses!" - dmistick

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
