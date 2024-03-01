Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Michigan?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Michigan or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Michigan golf courses reviewed in 2023: 312
Reviews of Michigan golf courses in 2023: 5,599
The Fortress
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Fortress is a great course. Had a great time playing this challenging course. Although the greens had been aerated, it was still a lot of fun. All Michigan courses are probably aerated by now. Look forward to playing this course again next year." - jjohnston1257
Sugarbush Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Awesome Course.It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396
Gladstone Golf Course
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "Awesome hidden gem. We are from (Wisconsin), but come up here to golf many times a year. Love the 2 covered bridges. Great holes and nice rolling hills. In the pines, it smells wonderful, too." - abrahamdawn
Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort - Stonehedge South
Green fee: $64
What they're saying: "Great course. The layout was challenging, providing an opportunity to try different shots and clubs (other than driver from a par 4 tee). The starter provided great playing tips. Will return again." - s9d3765
Ravines Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$84
What they're saying: "The Ravines has a northern Michigan feel with many holes surrounded by hardwoods forest. It is very playable with generous fairways and some forced carries. There are a number of tee options that can provide a challenge for every level of player. Afternoon and senior rates make this course a bargain for a course of this quality." - hiwayner
Indian River Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$67
What they're saying: "Greeted by golf attendant who helped with bags. They were on top with reservation details. Courses was in fine shape. Greens are fun; large with significant breaks. Relatively quick. Fairways were in good shape. We like this course for its beauty and views. Several fun holes. Hit into a few traps and they were playable. Course had tough pin placements today; tourney in this morning and one tomorrow." - Sparty1971
George Young Recreation Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$65
What they're saying: "Staff was over the top friendly. Everyone we dealt with was very friendly and helpful. Course was in nice shape for the lack of rain and early season. Was very pleased with how the greens rolled. Nothing but positive things to say about this course. Beautiful scenery!!!" - lbreeze316
Shepherd's Hollow
What they're saying: "Consistently rated one of the top courses in metro-Detroit for a reason. I played with a bachelor party so didn't take the round too seriously, which helped. Played 10-27 layout and will not forget the approach back to the clubhouse. Very beautiful course." - GolfNinja6798
Harbor Shores
Green fee: $120-$225
What they're saying: "The history behind this course and what it's become are phenomenal. Every hole presents its challenges and are all unique but plays fair. It's not the course that beats you up. If you don't hit the ball in your intended position, you're bound to pay strokes. I've played a lot of Michigan golf and this one matches any of the best. Jack Nicklaus design has put all lot of thought and strategy into making this a PGA quality course what it is. Being a signature course will ensure that its quality will always (be) there." - kreefta
Forest Akers West Golf Course
Green fee: $43-$85
What they're saying: "I love to play when I travel and Forest Akers West didn’t disappoint! Michigan lacks a little scenery, but Forest Akers West was in phenomenal shape, and I feel like I definitely got my money's worth! It was one of the prettiest courses I’ve played, and it has some challenges with tight fairways, vegtation, and hooks." - Keppnerean
The Tamaracks Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$43
What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a hidden little gem; excellent fairway and greens. The course is challenging with smaller greens, surrounded by water or bunkers. Bring plenty of extra balls!" - Kimknight
Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "The greens were and fairways were in excellent shape." - dano111
Woodland Hills
Green fee: $34-$39+
What they're saying: "A great course "hidden away". Course conditions were fantastic and well cared for. Carts are newer models and worked flawlessly. Reminded me of a few courses in Myrtle Beach. Would definitely play this course again and was well worth the drive." - Hercules300AAC
Eagle Glen
Green fee: $35-$50
What they're saying: "Best bang for your buck. I've played here numerous times. The course is always in great shape. $38 for 18 with a cart is an excellent price for a course this well maintained." - Guruwelder
Gaylord Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$70
What they're saying: "Interesting layout with many different types of holes and shots required. Fairways and greens were perfect. Staff was very friendly. Pace was a little slow and if you haven't played before some holes are hard to figure out. (Will) Definitely play there again because it was in great shape." - ronkay
Hunters Ridge
Green fee: $30+
What they're saying: "Good Course good condition well maintained. Cart paths are gravel and dusty in dry conditions. Overall course was enjoyable and fun to play." - markwebb
Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - Stonehedge North
Green fee: $64
What they're saying: "Favorite Gull Lake View golf course yet. While I haven't played Stoatin Brae, I have played the other 5 courses. This course is really fun and has a great putting green. Wish they had electric carts. The small restaurant for the North Course was open for just a little bit, but we saw it had closed at like 12:45 PM - which seemed really odd. We had to go to the main restaurant over by the South course if we wanted anything." - TeslaDriver
Eldorado Golf Course
What they're saying: "We played at a perfect time. The colors on the leaves were just starting to change and the weather was in the low 70's. Course was a challenge with a few blind drives and guarded greens. We only played 9. Everyone was friendly and helpful." - Rtizie89
Fox Hills Golf Center - Golden Fox
What they're saying: "Excellent Course. If you haven't play Golden Fox you're going to want to add it to your list." - moverdave
Michaywe Pines
Green fee: $47-$59
What they're saying: "Great track! Enjoyable and forgiving course with big fairways and challenging greens." - jdtwait
Metamora Golf & Country Club
What they're saying: "For the money, you won't find a nicer course in the area." - jstevanus1
St. Ives Golf Club
Green fee: $90-$145
What they're saying: "This course was well maintained. The maintenance crew were very friendly when I got lost. The car girl was funny and wonderful to talk to, and the food at the clubhouse was perfect. If I could rate this course, I’d rate it a 10 out of 10." - Cyprian6835699
Bay Harbor Golf Club
Green fee: $199+
What they're saying: "You won’t beat the views on this course! And the conditions were great! My only complaint was the driving range was closed, so we could not warm up. But other than that it was a great experience!" - oudynmk
Timber Trace Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$59
What they're saying: "It’s so dialed in. Perfect conditions. Great value as well. 5 stars for sure. Love it." - wcsmichfan
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine
Green fee: $80-$175
What they're saying: "The course was lush and in superb condition. The layout was beautiful to the eyes and challenging. The holes were well designed and varied. This will now be one of my favorite courses!" - dmistick