Top 20 Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Tennessee's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
Aerial view of Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course

What are the top public golf courses in Tennessee?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Tennessee or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Tennessee golf courses reviewed in 2023: 90
Reviews of Tennessee golf courses in 2023: 2,941

The 20 best public golf courses in Tennessee

  Paris Landing State Park Golf Course
    Paris Landing State Park GC
    Paris Landing State Park Golf Course
    Buchanan, Tennessee
    Public
    4.8009058824
    26
    Green fee: $29
    What they're saying: "The course is carved out of the woods, but you can easily find your ball on an errant tee shot. Wildlife everywhere. Greens are fast, but putt true. Always a challenging course but not too hard. One thing you have to do is take a driver and an extra ball to the #4 tee. It is a beautiful down hill par 3 with the lake behind the green. After everyone has hit their tee shot, it is so fun to try to smoke a driver into the lake. It seems like the ball flies forever." - Freddy3367447

  Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course
    Pickwick Landing State Park GC: Aerial
    Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course
    Pickwick Dam, Tennessee
    Public
    4.9166666667
    5
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "This is a great track with each hole having its own character. The green were recently aerated and a bit bumpy. However, each green does roll true and is a challenge. Overall, this is great course and a favorite in my book. Come play and experience this track." - TNAvsJunkie

  Stonehenge Golf Club
    Stonehenge GC
    Stonehenge Golf Club
    Fairfield Glade, Tennessee
    Public
    4.7916666667
    9
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "A bit short from the back tees, with a lot of dogleg par 4's, but overall the course was in great condition and a good value at the price when staying at the Wyndham." - berg8624

  Ted Rhodes Golf Course
    Ted Rhodes GC
    Ted Rhodes Golf Course
    Nashville, Tennessee
    Public/Municipal
    4.5940352941
    157
    Green fee: $26
    What they're saying: "I have played Ted Rhodes many times and I think it is a great course. The prices are great for the course and it is fairly well kept throughout the year. Great variety between the front and back 9 and it is in a great location on the river close to downtown Nashville." - u314163899307

  RiverWatch Golf Club
    RiverWatch GC
    RiverWatch Golf Club
    Sparta, Tennessee
    Public/Resort
    4.7302705882
    315
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "The layout of this course is championship level to point I believe the slope and rating are inaccurate. Rating should be 74 and slope should be 145 from the back tees; you could remove all bunkers and the slope should still be 130 just because of the slopes off the fairway. The conditions are excellent even in the winter. Greens rolled true even though they probably have not been mowed for at least a week. This is a shot maker's course that requires placement, not distance." - cottonpick

  Bear Trace at Harrison Bay State Park
    Bear Trace at Harrison Bay State Park
    Bear Trace at Harrison Bay State Park
    Harrison, Tennessee
    Public
    4.6348470588
    73
    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "For a public course I give it 5 stars! We played in the winter time and the tee boxes, fairways, and greens were still maintained like summer. It was a busy day and the starter did an excellent job of getting everyone going on time. I will definitely be visiting here again!" - LancekPope

  The Golf Club of Bristol
    GC of Bristol
    The Golf Club of Bristol
    Bristol, Tennessee
    Private
    4.6254833333
    52
    Green fee: NA
    What they're saying: "Play this course. Even with several inches of rain the night before the course and greens were in very good shape. The sand traps were not useable but everything else was fine." - jhaunjr

  Mirimichi Golf Course
    Mirimichi GC: #10
    Mirimichi Golf Course
    Millington, Tennessee
    Public
    4.6424294118
    351
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "Great course that is a challenge. The green are coming in nicely so it will be in pristine condition in 2 to 3 weeks." - vinrx

  Bear Trace at Tims Ford State Park
    Tims Ford State Park: Aerial
    Bear Trace at Tims Ford State Park
    Winchester, Tennessee
    Public
    4.6549176471
    45
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "Great design by the Bear and his son. Classic greens with plenty of challenging pin placements." - sssandman

  Egwani Farms Golf Course
    Egwani Farms GC
    Egwani Farms Golf Course
    Rockford, Tennessee
    Public
    4.6184941176
    717
    Green fee: $51
    What they're saying: "Egwani Farms continues to deliver a high quality golf experience. Their greens are absolutely perfect...smooth and fast. Pace of play was excellent as well." - JCtheVol62

  Forest Hill Golf Course
    Forest Hills GC: #18
    Forest Hill Golf Course
    Drummonds, Tennessee
    Public
    4.4765882353
    277
    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "This golf course will definitely test your golf skills." - lworks

  Avalon Country Club
    Avalon CC
    Avalon Country Club
    Lenoir City, Tennessee
    Public
    4.3185352941
    554
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "This course is even better than it used to be! The greens are pure, if not a bit hard/dry this time of year. The fairways are rolling! Plan your shots and approaches in accordingly. Would've liked some better food choices at the turn." - GolfSimba7

  Lake Tansi Resort
    Lake Tansi Resort: aerial view
    Lake Tansi Resort
    Crossville, Tennessee
    Resort
    4.4323882353
    562
    Green fee: $31
    What they're saying: "Clubhouse staff was exceptionally friendly and cordial. Very helpful in ensuring we knew our way around and great to chat with. The starter as well was great, moved us up when there was a cancellation. A beautiful day, course was in great shape for FEBRUARY - kudo's to the maintainers!!!" - u314164427287

  Island Pointe Golf Club
    River Islands GS: #3
    Island Pointe Golf Club
    Kodak, Tennessee
    Public
    4.4400823529
    1211
    Green fee: $62
    What they're saying: "Greens were in great shape for this time of year. Course is challenging and fun to play. Bunkers weren't groomed very well but for the most part we had a good round." - dklane

  GreyStone Golf Club
    GreyStone GC
    GreyStone Golf Club
    Dickson, Tennessee
    Public
    4.4354
    882
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Loved the round. Course was in good condition and the pace of play was nice. Would highly recommend the course to everyone." - u314164543467

  The Farms Golf Club
    The Farms GC
    The Farms Golf Club
    Dyersburg, Tennessee
    Public
    4.2863705882
    35
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "We booked this course on GolfNow and saved a few bucks. This course was in great shape when we played." - u314163465192

  Fall Creek Falls State Park Golf Course
    Fall Creek Falls State Park GC
    Fall Creek Falls State Park Golf Course
    Pikeville, Tennessee
    Public
    4.3362294118
    37
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Very challenging course, great condition and awesome staff!" - u314164427287

  Gatlinburg Golf Course
    Gatlinburg GC: Aerial
    Gatlinburg Golf Course
    Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
    Public/Municipal
    4.2474411765
    927
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Beautiful well manicured golf course. Love the multiple elevation changes with sloping fairways. Definitely had to plan each shot to take advantage of sloped fairways. First time playing, look forward to playing this course again." - Meekins

  Cole Park Golf Course
    Cole Park GC
    Cole Park Golf Course
    Fort Campbell, Tennessee
    Military
    3.8333235294
    16
    Green fee: $44
    What they're saying: "Had a great time. Course is in great condition. Great pace of play." - u896084564

  Dandridge Golf & Country Club
    Dandridge GCC
    White/Blue at Dandridge Golf & Country Club
    Dandridge, Tennessee
    Public
    4.2784882353
    525
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Always friendly service. 27 holes. Excellent greens. Great fun to play. Course in good condition." - u258867629

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
