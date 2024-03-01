Top 20 Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Tennessee?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Tennessee or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Tennessee golf courses reviewed in 2023: 90
Reviews of Tennessee golf courses in 2023: 2,941
The 20 best public golf courses in Tennessee
Paris Landing State Park Golf CourseBuchanan, TennesseePublic4.800905882426
Green fee: $29
What they're saying: "The course is carved out of the woods, but you can easily find your ball on an errant tee shot. Wildlife everywhere. Greens are fast, but putt true. Always a challenging course but not too hard. One thing you have to do is take a driver and an extra ball to the #4 tee. It is a beautiful down hill par 3 with the lake behind the green. After everyone has hit their tee shot, it is so fun to try to smoke a driver into the lake. It seems like the ball flies forever." - Freddy3367447
Pickwick Landing State Park Golf CoursePickwick Dam, TennesseePublic4.91666666675
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "This is a great track with each hole having its own character. The green were recently aerated and a bit bumpy. However, each green does roll true and is a challenge. Overall, this is great course and a favorite in my book. Come play and experience this track." - TNAvsJunkie
Stonehenge Golf Club
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "A bit short from the back tees, with a lot of dogleg par 4's, but overall the course was in great condition and a good value at the price when staying at the Wyndham." - berg8624
Ted Rhodes Golf Course
Green fee: $26
What they're saying: "I have played Ted Rhodes many times and I think it is a great course. The prices are great for the course and it is fairly well kept throughout the year. Great variety between the front and back 9 and it is in a great location on the river close to downtown Nashville." - u314163899307
RiverWatch Golf Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "The layout of this course is championship level to point I believe the slope and rating are inaccurate. Rating should be 74 and slope should be 145 from the back tees; you could remove all bunkers and the slope should still be 130 just because of the slopes off the fairway. The conditions are excellent even in the winter. Greens rolled true even though they probably have not been mowed for at least a week. This is a shot maker's course that requires placement, not distance." - cottonpick
Bear Trace at Harrison Bay State ParkHarrison, TennesseePublic4.634847058873
Green fee: $41
What they're saying: "For a public course I give it 5 stars! We played in the winter time and the tee boxes, fairways, and greens were still maintained like summer. It was a busy day and the starter did an excellent job of getting everyone going on time. I will definitely be visiting here again!" - LancekPope
The Golf Club of Bristol
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Play this course. Even with several inches of rain the night before the course and greens were in very good shape. The sand traps were not useable but everything else was fine." - jhaunjr
Mirimichi Golf Course
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "Great course that is a challenge. The green are coming in nicely so it will be in pristine condition in 2 to 3 weeks." - vinrx
Bear Trace at Tims Ford State ParkWinchester, TennesseePublic4.654917647145
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "Great design by the Bear and his son. Classic greens with plenty of challenging pin placements." - sssandman
Egwani Farms Golf Course
Green fee: $51
What they're saying: "Egwani Farms continues to deliver a high quality golf experience. Their greens are absolutely perfect...smooth and fast. Pace of play was excellent as well." - JCtheVol62
Forest Hill Golf Course
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "This golf course will definitely test your golf skills." - lworks
Avalon Country Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "This course is even better than it used to be! The greens are pure, if not a bit hard/dry this time of year. The fairways are rolling! Plan your shots and approaches in accordingly. Would've liked some better food choices at the turn." - GolfSimba7
Lake Tansi Resort
Green fee: $31
What they're saying: "Clubhouse staff was exceptionally friendly and cordial. Very helpful in ensuring we knew our way around and great to chat with. The starter as well was great, moved us up when there was a cancellation. A beautiful day, course was in great shape for FEBRUARY - kudo's to the maintainers!!!" - u314164427287
Island Pointe Golf Club
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: "Greens were in great shape for this time of year. Course is challenging and fun to play. Bunkers weren't groomed very well but for the most part we had a good round." - dklane
GreyStone Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Loved the round. Course was in good condition and the pace of play was nice. Would highly recommend the course to everyone." - u314164543467
The Farms Golf Club
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "We booked this course on GolfNow and saved a few bucks. This course was in great shape when we played." - u314163465192
Fall Creek Falls State Park Golf CoursePikeville, TennesseePublic4.336229411837
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Very challenging course, great condition and awesome staff!" - u314164427287
Gatlinburg Golf CoursePigeon Forge, TennesseePublic/Municipal4.2474411765927
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Beautiful well manicured golf course. Love the multiple elevation changes with sloping fairways. Definitely had to plan each shot to take advantage of sloped fairways. First time playing, look forward to playing this course again." - Meekins
Cole Park Golf Course
Green fee: $44
What they're saying: "Had a great time. Course is in great condition. Great pace of play." - u896084564
Dandridge Golf & Country ClubDandridge, TennesseePublic4.2784882353525
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Always friendly service. 27 holes. Excellent greens. Great fun to play. Course in good condition." - u258867629