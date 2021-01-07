Golfers' Choice is counting down the best collegiate and university-affiliated public golf courses you can play. To determine the collegiate list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received one review in 2020.
Top 25 public college golf courses
-
Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
Clemson
-
University Ridge Golf Course
Verona, Wisc.
-
Kampen Course at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex
West Lafayette, Ind.
-
Cobblestone Park Golf Club
-
Duke University Golf Club
Durham, N.C.
-
Sewailo Golf Club
Tucson, Ariz.
-
Meadows Golf Club at Grand Valley State University
Allendale, Mich.
-
Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, Va.
-
Ackerman-Allen at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex
-
West Course at Forest Akers
East Lansing, Mich.
-
University of Georgia Golf Course
Athens, Ga.
-
Lonnie Poole Golf Course at N.C. State
Raleigh, N.C.
-
Zollner Golf Course
Angola, Ind.
-
University of Michigan Golf Course
Ann Arbor, Mich.
-
UNC Finley Golf Course
Chapel Hill, N.C.
-
Eagle Crest Golf Club
Ypsilanti, Mich.
-
Trysting Tree Golf Club
Corvallis, Ore.
-
East Course at Forest Akers
East Lansing, Mich.
-
Rawls Golf Course
Lubbock, Texas
-
The Golf Club at Texas A&M
College Station, Texas
-
Grand Canyon University Golf Course
Phoenix
-
Rutgers University Golf Course
Piscataway, N.J.
-
Papago Golf Course
Phoenix, Ariz.
-
Pfau Golf Course at Indiana University
Bloomington, Ind.
-
Biltmore Golf Course
Miami, Fla.