Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 of England. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.