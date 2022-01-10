Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Most Improved Courses

Courses with updated conditions and amenities made nice comebacks.
A view from a tee at Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort.

The pandemic golf boom has allowed golf courses that haven't been updated/improved in years the chance to reinvest back into the product.

The following 25 courses earned higher ratings in 2021 than they did in 2020. By reading your course reviews, we can see what sparked the turnaround. In some cases, the improvement is thanks to new ownership or management. Other times, new greens or a clubhouse renovation is to thank. Sometimes it's as simple as better weather helping a course thrive. Regardless, we love seeing signs of positivity.

If you play a course in your hometown that has improved significantly over the years, be sure to share that with your fellow golfers. Write a review

  1. Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort

    Dawson Springs, Ky.
    What they're saying: "An absolute gem! This course really took me by surprise. The state park it’s on is absolutely gorgeous and the the course lay out was great." - Otter954

  2. Burnt Store Marina Country Club

    Punta Gorda, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Amazing Improvement. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition. I’ve played here before and it was so so but it has really improved. I think they have new carts too." - mullenbe

  3. Seneca Hills Golf Course

    Tiffin, Ohio
    What they're saying: "I’ve played this multiple (times) and granted last year (the) pump went out, it’s come back a lot and is still continuing - the fairways, tees and rough are green, have nice grass and (are) really coming around." - thesignguy1986

  4. Monroe Golf & Country Club

    Monroe, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Lovely classic Ross with improving conditions. I really think this is a gem. ... They’ve cleaned out lots of excess trees over the last 2-3 years, and moved some mow lines further back, much more playable. Also have cleared around the river so it’s more visible. Definitely great value. " - jmcarleton

  5. Iron Horse Golf Course

    North Richland Hills, Texas
    What they're saying: "Fun Course. Not a bad course. Better than your average muni after the redo. Pace of play was excellent for a Friday afternoon." - epfrisco

  6. The Views Golf Club at Oro Valley

    Oro Valley, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "Practically perfect! Last played this course on the day before they closed to replace greens. Happy to report that project turned out well -- the greens now are a bit firm, but otherwise healthy and smooth." - rickthestick

  7. Sunday River Golf Club
    Sunday River Golf Club showcases spectacular fall colors in Maine.

    Newry, Maine
    What they're saying: "Great course! Course was in excellent shape. Fast greens and beautiful fairways. Loved it." - Mark6271553

  8. Cedar Creek Golf Course At Beaver's Bend State Park

    Broken Bow, Okla.
    What they're saying: "They did a great job of replacing the greens, cleaning up the lake views and reconfiguring the course layout. Have played the course for 15 years, and it’s never been better. Kudos." - golfer review

  9. San Vicente Golf Resort

    San Ramona, Calif.
    What they're saying: "I have always loved the layout of San Vicente. Since the big remodel, what was once a very good layout has become even better. The improvements to some of the fairways, the removal of some trees, and much better bunkers is only the beginning. The new greens have transformed the course into a true challenge - undulating, fast, firm, but true rolling." - RickZarkos

  10. Sequoyah National Golf Club

    Whittier, N.C.
    What they're saying: "Great course. First time to play the course since renovating...Course in great shape." - yomo45

  11. Thunderhart Golf Course

    Freehold, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Nice layout and beautiful Scenery. Good value for the green fee." - gc922303155

  12. DuBois Country Club

    DuBois, Pa.
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Enjoyed playing here." - tvsvgolf

  13. Architects Golf Club
    The Architects Golf Club pays homage to many of the game's great designers.

    Phillipsburg, N.J.
    What they're saying: "I've played Architects a handful of times. Course layout and staff friendliness is very good." - jpvincenti

  14. Towhee Club

    Spring Hill, Tenn.
    What they're saying: "As a previous owner of this course, I must say that the current owners have done a spectacular job in upgrading the course and adding the amenities that are in progress." - docsacks1

  15. Bear Chase Golf Club

    Shelbyville, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Best value around Indy. Nice layout. You must be able to hit it straight." -james3282943

  16. Lion's Paw at Ocean Ridge Plantation

    Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
    What they're saying: "Great course for the money! Course condition has improved greatly since playing here a year ago. Greens were a little slow but in great shape." - Conan239

  17. Virginia Golf Center

    Clifton, Va.
    What they're saying: "Good for the Value. This course is a nice par 3. It helps your short game. It is a pretty course. The pace of play is very good. Even when it is busy, it moves along." - cleeholland

  18. College Fields Golf Club
    Wide corridors and broad shaping give College Fields a neo-classic look on a budget in Lansing.

    Okemos, Mich.
    What they're saying: "The course looks great right now. Played in the morning with no one in front of us and flew by." - garygoose

  19. Stonehouse Golf Club

    Toano, Va.
    What they're saying: "Strantz Gem is Back! It was worth the wait. This Mike Strantz gem has been through some hard times, but the new owner has rescued this outstanding layout and it is now in terrific condition." - cgpiallen

  20. Avon Fields Golf Course

    Cincinnati, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Not a long course but intelligent in its design. Club selection is crucial and the well thought out holes are fun for all types of players." - Dongleboy

  21. Okeeheelee Golf Course

    West Palm Beach, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Excellent. The course was in the best shape I’ve ever seen and I’ve been playing there for over 20 years." - annieb

  22. Ocean Pines Golf Club

    Ocean Pines, Md.
    What they're saying: "New clubhouse. New course superintendent. We were very impressed." - golfer review

  23. Bayou Oaks City Park - North Course

    New Orleans, La.
    What they're saying: "Local weather had the course in pretty bad shape, but the greens were great. Good value for your money." - da1200433

  24. El Rio Golf Club

    Mohave Valley, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "We had not played this course for a few years...at that time conditions were deteriorating. Now a pleasant surprise! This course has made a fantastic comeback. The greens are excellent condition." - golfer review

  25. Shadowood Golf Course

    Seymour, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Hidden gem of southern Indiana. Great course and awesome staff.
    Love this course." - B30216

