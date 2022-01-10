Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Most Improved Courses

The pandemic golf boom has allowed golf courses that haven't been updated/improved in years the chance to reinvest back into the product.

The following 25 courses earned higher ratings in 2021 than they did in 2020. By reading your course reviews, we can see what sparked the turnaround. In some cases, the improvement is thanks to new ownership or management. Other times, new greens or a clubhouse renovation is to thank. Sometimes it's as simple as better weather helping a course thrive. Regardless, we love seeing signs of positivity.

If you play a course in your hometown that has improved significantly over the years, be sure to share that with your fellow golfers. Write a review

