Edinburgh City Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 141
Reviews: 7892
Edinburgh is Scotland's compact, hilly capital. It has a medieval Old Town and elegant Georgian New Town with gardens and neoclassical buildings. Looming over the city is Edinburgh Castle, home to Scotland’s crown jewels and the Stone of Destiny, used in the coronation of Scottish rulers. Arthur’s Seat is an imposing peak in Holyrood Park with sweeping views, and Calton Hill is topped with monuments and memorials.
Edinburgh City Golf Courses
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Juniper Green, EdinburghPublic4.61844737954
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityMunicipal4.011
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPublic4.52
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPrivate3.54
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPublic
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPublic3.65
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City4.455828485246
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City4.735294117613
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City4.277777777838
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CitySemi-Private4.538915237160
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City3.949690402561
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CitySemi-Private4.01
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPrivate5.02
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityMunicipal3.33333333333
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City4.333333333312
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Ratho, Edinburgh City3.151515151514
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPrivate
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Barnton, Edinburgh CityPrivate4.66666666673
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityPrivate3.85
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CitySemi-Private4.1888888889101
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CitySemi-Private4.42287581766
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh City4.58351831371
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Edinburgh, Edinburgh CityMunicipal4.01
Golf Courses Near Edinburgh City
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Newbridge, MidlothianSemi-Private4.891666666741
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Lasswade, MidlothianSemi-Private3.480392156913
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Kirknewton, MidlothianResort4.5841924399147
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Penicuik, Midlothian4.8590403903106
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Bonnyrigg, Midlothian4.080645161362
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Kirknewton, MidlothianResort4.5556840714139
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Musselburgh, East Lothian4.349376114141
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Dalkeith, MidlothianPrivate4.6403069825110
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Rosewell, MidlothianPrivate
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Musselburgh, East LothianPublic3.02
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersEdinburgh, ScotlandFROM $577 (USD)
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Travel OffersEdinburgh, ScotlandFROM $387 (USD)
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Travel OffersEdinburgh, County DonegalFROM $347 (USD)
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Travel OffersEast Lothian , ScotlandFROM $417 (USD)