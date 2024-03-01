Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Colorado?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Colorado or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Colorado golf courses reviewed in 2023: 87
Reviews of Colorado golf courses in 2023: 2,532
The 25 best public golf courses in Colorado
-
Coal Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $43-$64
What they're saying: "Perfect day. Course, conditions and staff were great. My favorite so far of the 6 I have played in the area. Don't miss this one if in the area." - dunrov
-
West Woods Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$61
What they're saying: "First time playing West Woods...will definitely be back! Every staff member was super friendly and very helpful. Pace of play was a little slow and the marshal apologized to our group even though it was not that big of a deal. Beautiful course... great day!" - vm
-
Haymaker Golf Course
Green fee: $92-$154
What they're saying: "(This is) more of a linksy feeling course. The layout was really fun and moderately challenging. Conditions were excellent from tee to green. (The) greens (are) a little on the quick side, which I prefer. Water does come into play on a few holes. Overall, a great experience and (I) would definitely play again." - hacksalot05
-
Interlocken Golf ClubBroomfield, ColoradoResort4.6831470588316
Green fee: $85-$180
What they're saying: "I am a disabled golfer and the staff took exceptional care of me. Lovely practice facility and driving range. Enjoyed the challenging but fair course. In excellent shape for early season." - jmeyung
-
Rollingstone Ranch Golf ClubSteamboat Springs, ColoradoResort4.594964705932
What they're saying: "Had a fantastic time playing this course. Super friendly staff took time to welcome and talk about the course pre teeing off. Very cool scenery and even some wildlife :)" - jaredm1
-
Pole Creek Golf ClubTabernash, ColoradoPublic4.7201237
Green fee: $124-$144
What they're saying: "The Ridge and Ranch 9s are terrific mountain routes. The Meadows, as the name suggests, is flatter and less interesting (barring a hyper-funky par 5). The food offerings at the restaurant are upscale, much better than typical 19th hole offerings. (The) groundskeepers do spectacular work as fairways are lush and greens are slow but spotless, with zero winter kill." - baplotkin
-
Green Valley Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$93
What they're saying: "Green Valley Ranch never disappoints. There are a lot of good holes on the course and it is a good test of the golfer's abilities. Get ready to hit every club in the bag and have a great time." - QuantumGolfx
-
Wellshire Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$55
What they're saying: "Classic public tree-lined municipal Denver course that has been enjoyed for many years by the people of Denver! Great value for the money!" - gwobbs
-
Grand Elk Ranch and Club
Green fee: $129-$149
What they're saying: "Great Craig Stadler track, quite playable with some interesting challenges. A few hidden features that can trash your score; lots of places to AVOID hitting it, and some are not obvious. Very friendly, accommodating staff." - tmorgan62
-
The Ridge at Castle Pines NorthCastle Rock, ColoradoPublic4.4475058824443
Green fee: $55-$155
What they're saying: "We always look forward to playing The Ridge. We enjoy the challenge and variety of mountain golf. The Ridge provides that without the long drive. The course was in great shape, the layout is entertaining and the pace of play was good. Very enjoyable!" - Tmprunk
-
Ironbridge Golf ClubGlenwood Springs, ColoradoSemi-Private4.524566666740
Green fee: $78-$198
What they're saying: "From start to finish, the staff couldn’t have been any more friendly or professional. The course plays like three different style of courses over the 18 holes. Although it is somewhat challenging, with careful planning of the tougher holes, it is a very playable course, with a low scoring round possible. The back nine is probably my favorite ever played. What a course!" - bgpackard
-
Lakota Links Golf Club
Green fee: $49-$89
What they're saying: "This was an outstanding day at Lakota Links. Outstanding scenery and a phenomenal course design." - ccavanah65
-
Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club at Fort CarsonFort Carson, ColoradoMilitary/Public4.261411764729
Green fee: $20-$35+
What they're saying: "(It's) hard to get on because it’s on a military base but it’s absolutely gorgeous! It was so green and beautiful with the mountains surrounding it. It was like playing on a course off a video game!" - duecemac
-
Meadow Hills Golf CourseAurora, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.509788235333
Green fee: $17-$48
What they're saying: "Absolutely great conditions right now (May) compared to other courses in town. Tight fairways. Beautiful scenery. Pure greens." - andybob928
-
J. F. Kennedy Golf CenterAurora, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.2843235294118
Green fee: $30-$55
What they're saying: "Very different set up compare to other courses in Colorado. Many blind shots. Beautiful." - jkwakopo
-
Ute Creek Golf CourseLongmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.3196352941582
Green fee: $48-$73
What they're saying: "This is a public course that is dynamic, fun, and in as good shape as any private course. The staff treated me like I was a member on a private course." - Scott6641658
-
Todd Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$55+
What they're saying: "I have always loved playing Todd Creek! It has a bit of everything for you, water, sand, long holes, shorter risk reward holes, great challenging greens in great shape. You will enjoy the layout. Cheers." - Travanian1
-
Highland Hills Golf CourseGreeley, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.408111764790
Green fee: $41-$58
What they're saying: "Considering my previous time at Highlands, a high of 50 degrees, this was perfect. It was in the low 80's and (I) thought the course was in great shape! The greens were perfect! The greenskeeper is the best! Enjoy the challenge at Highland Hills - looking forward to my next round!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Raven Golf Club at Three PeaksSilverthorne, ColoradoSemi-Private4.1478941176397
Green fee: $49-$169
What they're saying: "Very fun course to play. You have everything here…flat, uphill and downhill holes. Fun and challenging greens. Thanks to the guys in the pro shop for getting me on a couple hours early. Nice staff in the restaurant. Starter was super and very informative. I’ll be back next summer." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Boomerang Golf Links
Green fee: $41-$58
What they're saying: "Greens were in great shape, (but) not as fast as they look. If you know where you're hitting (it) and playing well, the course is moderately difficult. However, if (your are) not playing well, (the) course can play more difficult." - 2005nbachamps
-
Vail Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$149
What they're saying: "The staff was super friendly. The course was in great shape. Had a marvelous time! The food upstairs was excellent. Josiah was especially good to us! We (will) definitely return." - txjenny
-
Quail Dunes Golf Course at Fort MorganFort Morgan, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.3770352941213
Green fee: $25-$30
What they're saying: "Best value for your dollar. A bit of a drive but you won't be disappointed. The staff is friendly and accommodating and the course is in great shape!" - cokipman
-
Pine Creek Golf Club
What they're saying: "Excellent day on (the) Pine Creek Golf Course. Pace was 4 hours 10 minutes for 18. Course was in excellent condition. Check-in was a breeze. Will be making this my go to place from here on out!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Colorado National Golf Club
Green fee: $49-$120
What they're saying: "Course was great. We played on Tuesday and had the place practically to ourselves. Challenging holes; if you can’t keep it in the fairway, you are in for a long day!" - lurchnett
-
Four Mile Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$72
What they're saying: "I have heard a lot of good things about this course, but it was the first time I played it. I have never played a course quite like it. The greens have a lot of dips and hills making them challenging, yet fun. Several of the greens are hidden behind a hill that requires a high chip shot to land (on) them. Also challenging and fun. For a mountain course, the fairways are quite rolling, yet fairly wide. Overall, a great, unique course. Very fun to play." - GolfPass reviewer