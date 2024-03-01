Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2024

Tee it high and let it fly on the best public golf courses in Colorado according to our reviewers.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
,
An early fall day view of a tee at Coal Creek Golf Course.

What are the top public golf courses in Colorado?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Colorado or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Colorado golf courses reviewed in 2023: 87
Reviews of Colorado golf courses in 2023: 2,532

The 25 best public golf courses in Colorado

  1. Coal Creek Golf Course
    Coal Creek GC: #15
    Coal Creek Golf Course
    Louisville, Colorado
    Public
    4.5846705882
    35
    Green fee: $43-$64
    What they're saying: "Perfect day. Course, conditions and staff were great. My favorite so far of the 6 I have played in the area. Don't miss this one if in the area." - dunrov

  2. West Woods Golf Club
    West Woods GC
    West Woods Golf Club
    Arvada, Colorado
    Public
    4.5894235294
    101
    Green fee: $50-$61
    What they're saying: "First time playing West Woods...will definitely be back! Every staff member was super friendly and very helpful. Pace of play was a little slow and the marshal apologized to our group even though it was not that big of a deal. Beautiful course... great day!" - vm

  3. Haymaker Golf Course
    Haymaker
    Haymaker
    Steamboat Springs, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.6058823529
    22
    Green fee: $92-$154
    What they're saying: "(This is) more of a linksy feeling course. The layout was really fun and moderately challenging. Conditions were excellent from tee to green. (The) greens (are) a little on the quick side, which I prefer. Water does come into play on a few holes. Overall, a great experience and (I) would definitely play again." - hacksalot05

  4. Interlocken Golf Club
    Omni Interlocken GC
    Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
    Broomfield, Colorado
    Resort
    4.6831470588
    316
    Green fee: $85-$180
    What they're saying: "I am a disabled golfer and the staff took exceptional care of me. Lovely practice facility and driving range. Enjoyed the challenging but fair course. In excellent shape for early season." - jmeyung

  5. Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
    Rollingstone Ranch GC
    Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
    Steamboat Springs, Colorado
    Resort
    4.5949647059
    32
    What they're saying: "Had a fantastic time playing this course. Super friendly staff took time to welcome and talk about the course pre teeing off. Very cool scenery and even some wildlife :)" - jaredm1

  6. Pole Creek Golf Club
    Pole Creek GC
    Ranch Golf Course at Pole Creek Golf Club
    Tabernash, Colorado
    Public
    4.7201
    237
    Green fee: $124-$144
    What they're saying: "The Ridge and Ranch 9s are terrific mountain routes. The Meadows, as the name suggests, is flatter and less interesting (barring a hyper-funky par 5). The food offerings at the restaurant are upscale, much better than typical 19th hole offerings. (The) groundskeepers do spectacular work as fairways are lush and greens are slow but spotless, with zero winter kill." - baplotkin

  7. Green Valley Ranch Golf Club
    Green Valley Ranch GC: #8
    Green Valley Ranch Golf Club
    Denver, Colorado
    Public
    3.3417529412
    177
    Green fee: $43-$93
    What they're saying: "Green Valley Ranch never disappoints. There are a lot of good holes on the course and it is a good test of the golfer's abilities. Get ready to hit every club in the bag and have a great time." - QuantumGolfx

  8. Wellshire Golf Course
    Wellshire GC: #10
    Wellshire Golf Course
    Denver, Colorado
    Municipal
    4.4821529412
    121
    Green fee: $30-$55
    What they're saying: "Classic public tree-lined municipal Denver course that has been enjoyed for many years by the people of Denver! Great value for the money!" - gwobbs

  9. Grand Elk Ranch and Club
    Grand Elk GC
    Grand Elk Golf Course
    Granby, Colorado
    Public
    4.6048882353
    162
    Green fee: $129-$149
    What they're saying: "Great Craig Stadler track, quite playable with some interesting challenges. A few hidden features that can trash your score; lots of places to AVOID hitting it, and some are not obvious. Very friendly, accommodating staff." - tmorgan62

  10. The Ridge at Castle Pines North
    Ridge at Castle Pines North
    The Ridge at Castle Pines North
    Castle Rock, Colorado
    Public
    4.4475058824
    443
    Green fee: $55-$155
    What they're saying: "We always look forward to playing The Ridge. We enjoy the challenge and variety of mountain golf. The Ridge provides that without the long drive. The course was in great shape, the layout is entertaining and the pace of play was good. Very enjoyable!" - Tmprunk

  11. Ironbridge Golf Club
    Ironbridge GC
    Ironbridge Golf Club
    Glenwood Springs, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.5245666667
    40
    Green fee: $78-$198
    What they're saying: "From start to finish, the staff couldn’t have been any more friendly or professional. The course plays like three different style of courses over the 18 holes. Although it is somewhat challenging, with careful planning of the tougher holes, it is a very playable course, with a low scoring round possible. The back nine is probably my favorite ever played. What a course!" - bgpackard

  12. Lakota Links Golf Club
    Lakota Canyon Ranch GC: #3
    Lakota Links Golf Club
    New Castle, Colorado
    Public
    4.4544588235
    154
    Green fee: $49-$89
    What they're saying: "This was an outstanding day at Lakota Links. Outstanding scenery and a phenomenal course design." - ccavanah65

  13. Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club at Fort Carson
    Cheyenne Shadows GC
    Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course
    Fort Carson, Colorado
    Military/Public
    4.2614117647
    29
    Green fee: $20-$35+
    What they're saying: "(It's) hard to get on because it’s on a military base but it’s absolutely gorgeous! It was so green and beautiful with the mountains surrounding it. It was like playing on a course off a video game!" - duecemac

  14. Meadow Hills Golf Course
    Meadow Hills GC: #10
    Meadow Hills Golf Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.5097882353
    33
    Green fee: $17-$48
    What they're saying: "Absolutely great conditions right now (May) compared to other courses in town. Tight fairways. Beautiful scenery. Pure greens." - andybob928

  15. J. F. Kennedy Golf Center
    J. F. Kennedy GC: Putting
    J. F. Kennedy Golf Center - West/Creek Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.2843235294
    118
    Green fee: $30-$55
    What they're saying: "Very different set up compare to other courses in Colorado. Many blind shots. Beautiful." - jkwakopo

  16. Ute Creek Golf Course
    Ute Creek GC
    Ute Creek Golf Course
    Longmont, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.3196352941
    582
    Green fee: $48-$73
    What they're saying: "This is a public course that is dynamic, fun, and in as good shape as any private course. The staff treated me like I was a member on a private course." - Scott6641658

  17. Todd Creek Golf Club
    Todd Creek GC
    Todd Creek Golf Club
    Thornton, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.2780647059
    810
    Green fee: $35-$55+
    What they're saying: "I have always loved playing Todd Creek! It has a bit of everything for you, water, sand, long holes, shorter risk reward holes, great challenging greens in great shape. You will enjoy the layout. Cheers." - Travanian1

  18. Highland Hills Golf Course
    Highland Hills GC: #10
    Highland Hills Golf Course
    Greeley, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.4081117647
    90
    Green fee: $41-$58
    What they're saying: "Considering my previous time at Highlands, a high of 50 degrees, this was perfect. It was in the low 80's and (I) thought the course was in great shape! The greens were perfect! The greenskeeper is the best! Enjoy the challenge at Highland Hills - looking forward to my next round!" - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks
    The Raven GC at Three Peaks
    The Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks
    Silverthorne, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.1478941176
    397
    Green fee: $49-$169
    What they're saying: "Very fun course to play. You have everything here…flat, uphill and downhill holes. Fun and challenging greens. Thanks to the guys in the pro shop for getting me on a couple hours early. Nice staff in the restaurant. Starter was super and very informative. I’ll be back next summer." - GolfPass reviewer

  20. Boomerang Golf Links
    Boomerang Links
    Boomerang Links
    Greeley, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.4005941176
    79
    Green fee: $41-$58
    What they're saying: "Greens were in great shape, (but) not as fast as they look. If you know where you're hitting (it) and playing well, the course is moderately difficult. However, if (your are) not playing well, (the) course can play more difficult." - 2005nbachamps

  21. Vail Golf Club
    Vail GC
    Vail Golf Club
    Vail, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.3133
    229
    Green fee: $60-$149
    What they're saying: "The staff was super friendly. The course was in great shape. Had a marvelous time! The food upstairs was excellent. Josiah was especially good to us! We (will) definitely return." - txjenny

  22. Quail Dunes Golf Course at Fort Morgan
    Quail Dunes GC: #11
    Quail Dunes Golf Course
    Fort Morgan, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.3770352941
    213
    Green fee: $25-$30
    What they're saying: "Best value for your dollar. A bit of a drive but you won't be disappointed. The staff is friendly and accommodating and the course is in great shape!" - cokipman

  23. Pine Creek Golf Club
    Pine Creek GC: #15
    Pine Creek Golf Club
    Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Public
    3.9438058824
    392
    What they're saying: "Excellent day on (the) Pine Creek Golf Course. Pace was 4 hours 10 minutes for 18. Course was in excellent condition. Check-in was a breeze. Will be making this my go to place from here on out!" - GolfPass reviewer

  24. Colorado National Golf Club
    Colorado National Golf Club
    Erie, Colorado
    Public
    4.1843294118
    438
    Green fee: $49-$120
    What they're saying: "Course was great. We played on Tuesday and had the place practically to ourselves. Challenging holes; if you can’t keep it in the fairway, you are in for a long day!" - lurchnett

  25. Four Mile Ranch Golf Club
    Four Mile Ranch GC
    Four Mile Ranch Golf Club
    Canon City, Colorado
    Public
    4.3687411765
    343
    Green fee: $50-$72
    What they're saying: "I have heard a lot of good things about this course, but it was the first time I played it. I have never played a course quite like it. The greens have a lot of dips and hills making them challenging, yet fun. Several of the greens are hidden behind a hill that requires a high chip shot to land (on) them. Also challenging and fun. For a mountain course, the fairways are quite rolling, yet fairly wide. Overall, a great, unique course. Very fun to play." - GolfPass reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2024Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
