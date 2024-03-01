Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Wisconsin?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wisconsin or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Wisconsin golf courses reviewed in 2023: 136
Reviews of Wisconsin golf courses in 2023: 2,295
The 25 best public golf courses in Wisconsin
-
St. Croix National Golf CourseSomerset, WisconsinPublic4.6482235294262
Green fee: $69+
What they're saying: "The course layout was spectacular. Many holes are just breathtaking from the tee boxes. Felt like I was in the north Woods. With the dramatic elevation changes, (it) almost felt like an Arizona mountain course. Greens were in superb condition. Only complaint was a couple tee boxes were uneven but it being late in the year could have been the reason. If I was on vacation and this was the resort course, it would garner just rave reviews. I cannot wait to play course again as familiarity will make it easier. Just an awesome track!!!" - gmarvy
-
The Club at Lac La Belle
Green fee: $175+
What they're saying: "I came to Wisconsin to play the big three; Whistling Straits, Erin Hills and Sand Valley. I simply wanted to add a warm-up round and chose Lac La Belle. I’m glad I did it is maintained meticulously. Beautiful! It has a great layout. The staff is very friendly and helpful. A bonus is the putting course with music playing in the background. Don’t miss this GEM! Perhaps everyone in Wisconsin knows about it. But as an out of state guest I’m glad I found it." - Shane5861704
-
Viroqua Hills Golf CourseViroqua, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8425117647119
Green fee: $37-$42
What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing Viroqua Hills. It is an interesting, very pretty course. It is always in great condition. The food is inexpensive in the cluybhouse." - tomt7
-
Merrill Golf Club
Green fee: $24-$29
What they're saying: "Fun course. Course in good condition. Lots of hills add to the charm and challenge. A great off the beaten path venue." - Lphanson
-
Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
What they're saying: "I did not know what to expect when I rolled up for my late Saturday round. Was able to walk as many as I could for 9 hole walking rate and finished just after sunset. Course has 9 older holes built in the 1920s and 9 newer holes build in the 1980s. The original 9 holes are on the hillier terrain and are the more memorable ones. They also have smaller more unique greens." - hornedwoodchuck
-
Reedsburg Country ClubReedsburg, WisconsinSemi-Private4.745829411886
Comment: Reedsburg Country Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.
-
Tanglewood Greens
Green fee: $40-$60
-
The House on the Rock Resort and Golf Club – Springs CourseSpring Green, WisconsinResort4.927783333331
Green fee: $50-$89
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape as greens were just sanded. This course is very challenging and I will return to play it again. I came from Iowa to visit my son who lives within 30 (minutes) of the course. Look forward to playing here again." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Voyager Village Country ClubDanbury, WisconsinSemi-Private4.862735294123
Green fee: $42-$72
What they're saying: "My son and I really enjoyed our first time at this course. Great layout with a friendly atmosphere! Can’t wait to golf there again! Thank you!" - Swanee6
-
White Eagle Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$99
What they're saying: "White Eagle was a fabulous experience for my group and I. I brought two dusters who had never played the course before and they absolutely loved it as did I!" - rmjohnson60
-
Glen Erin Golf Club
What they're saying: "Glen Erin golf course, a value like no other. Not many courses you can find for under $35 with a cart in as good of condition as this course. I was very happy with my experience from the very nice range and putting green, to the course conditions and layout, to the wonderful starter/ranger who was on his A game and I'm sure is everyday." - dahlryan
-
Black Bear Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$49+
What they're saying: "Staff was very efficient and friendly. Course was in very good manicured condition. Greens rolled true. Not busy so we played at a casual pace which was enjoyable. Will definitely play again." - BOILERENGR53
-
Erin Hills
Green fee: $325-$425
What they're saying: "Great layout and excellent conditions. This was a top 5 round for me! Try the fescue rescue as a cool drink and enjoy the beautiful but challenging track!" - Topop1223
-
Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido Course
Green fee: $220-$295
What they're saying: "This course feels and plays like nothing I have experienced to date. The simple fact that they were able to restore CB MacDonald's long lost masterpiece is astounding. The layout was unchanged other than widening or separating some of the holes for safety reasons. I am sure many will not understand why the 18th hole finishes where it does - not getting that the original Lido Lodge was just behind the 18th/8th tee on the ocean." - hornedwoodchuck
-
Oshkosh Country Club
Green fee: $50-$83
What they're saying: "I always have a great round here. The staff is helpful, pace of play is fast, the layout is pretty standard, but it is always in excellent condition which helps with the simple blueprint. The restaurant is also very good. Only issue I have is the range.... It's incredibly small and it's off the mats only." - CoreyCouturier
-
The Bull At Pinehurst FarmsSheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic4.8240411765154
Green fee: $69-$89
What they're saying: "Awesome Fall golf. Greens are the best I've played on in a while. Fast and smooth even with all the water they received in the last week." - jadam530
-
Geneva National - Palmer CourseLake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.7516117647119
Green fee: $70-$190
What they're saying: "Played Palmer and Player course. Had a great time. Course looked great. Challenging but fair. Staff were kind and accommodating. Will be back soon!" - stevejess25
-
Bass Lake Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$50
What they're saying: "Great place. From the minute I walked in I was greeted and felt very welcomed. All staff I interacted with were all friendly as can be. This place will have me coming back again and again." - hennesey07
-
Brown County Golf Course
Green fee: $36-$58
What they're saying: "Very well kept up course, and for the price. Will be making the trip up there again." - psportraits
-
Hon-E-Kor Country ClubKewaskum, WisconsinSemi-Private4.763582352989
Green fee: $37-$62
What they're saying: "Awesome to have 3 separate 9s to configure. The course was well kept. Greens were in excellent condition. Some really fun dog legs and water shots. Everyone kept pace (2 some in 3 hours). Will be the go-to course for a weekday afternoon." - Houseofchong
-
NorthWood Golf Course
Green fee: $52-$72
What they're saying: "Great course. Great condition. Great price. From tee to green every shot is a challenge. Bring your A game." - Upnorth6267
-
Grand Geneva Resort - The BruteLake Geneva, WisconsinResort4.7518117647291
Green fee: $45-$159
What they're saying: "A round back in time. Course just as I remember it when it was owned by the playboy club." - repretch730
-
Washington County Golf CourseHartford, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.7567588235347
What they're saying: "Always a great golf course to play. I look forward playing there. Nobody has a better practice area." - Daniel9305649
-
University Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $69-$139
What they're saying: "Great Track. Greens were punched for late fall, but healing well and had been sanded over. Perfect fall day in Wisconsin. Couldn't have asked for anything more to rekindle my love of this course that I haven't been able to play in several years." - Champp34
-
Riverside Golf CourseJanesville, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.7297294118154
Green fee: $30+
What they're saying: "Greens were in excellent condition - smooth and well cared for. Cool layout, though, a few areas where you can get hit into. Traps were horrible, minimal sand in over half - dirt vs sand. For the cost, it’s an amazing value. Fun track - we will be back. Clubhouse staff extra friendly." - ctv33