Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2024

Wisconsin's best public courses are making a name for themselves nationally.
The sun sets over the ninth green at Erin Hills.

What are the top public golf courses in Wisconsin?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wisconsin or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Wisconsin golf courses reviewed in 2023: 136
Reviews of Wisconsin golf courses in 2023: 2,295

The 25 best public golf courses in Wisconsin

  1. St. Croix National Golf Course
    St. Croix National GC
    St. Croix National Golf Club
    Somerset, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.6482235294
    262
    Green fee: $69+
    What they're saying: "The course layout was spectacular. Many holes are just breathtaking from the tee boxes. Felt like I was in the north Woods. With the dramatic elevation changes, (it) almost felt like an Arizona mountain course. Greens were in superb condition. Only complaint was a couple tee boxes were uneven but it being late in the year could have been the reason. If I was on vacation and this was the resort course, it would garner just rave reviews. I cannot wait to play course again as familiarity will make it easier. Just an awesome track!!!" - gmarvy

  2. The Club at Lac La Belle
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8226294118
    38
    Green fee: $175+
    What they're saying: "I came to Wisconsin to play the big three; Whistling Straits, Erin Hills and Sand Valley. I simply wanted to add a warm-up round and chose Lac La Belle. I’m glad I did it is maintained meticulously. Beautiful! It has a great layout. The staff is very friendly and helpful. A bonus is the putting course with music playing in the background. Don’t miss this GEM! Perhaps everyone in Wisconsin knows about it. But as an out of state guest I’m glad I found it." - Shane5861704

  3. Viroqua Hills Golf Course
    Viroqua Hills GC
    Viroqua Hills Golf Course
    Viroqua, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8425117647
    119
    Green fee: $37-$42
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing Viroqua Hills. It is an interesting, very pretty course. It is always in great condition. The food is inexpensive in the cluybhouse." - tomt7

  4. Merrill Golf Club
    Merrill GC: Clubhouse
    Merrill Golf Club
    Merrill, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.5307058824
    53
    Green fee: $24-$29
    What they're saying: "Fun course. Course in good condition. Lots of hills add to the charm and challenge. A great off the beaten path venue." - Lphanson

  5. Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
    Koshkonong Mounds CC: #11
    Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
    Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.875
    45
    What they're saying: "I did not know what to expect when I rolled up for my late Saturday round. Was able to walk as many as I could for 9 hole walking rate and finished just after sunset. Course has 9 older holes built in the 1920s and 9 newer holes build in the 1980s. The original 9 holes are on the hillier terrain and are the more memorable ones. They also have smaller more unique greens." - hornedwoodchuck

  6. Reedsburg Country Club
    Reedsburg CC
    Reedsburg Country Club
    Reedsburg, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7458294118
    86
    Comment: Reedsburg Country Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.

  7. Tanglewood Greens
    Tanglewood Greens
    Tanglewood Greens
    Menomonie, Wisconsin
    Public
    5.0
    3
    Green fee: $40-$60

  8. The House on the Rock Resort and Golf Club – Springs Course
    The House on the Rock Resort & GC
    The Springs Course at The House on the Rock Resort and Golf Club
    Spring Green, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.9277833333
    31
    Green fee: $50-$89
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape as greens were just sanded. This course is very challenging and I will return to play it again. I came from Iowa to visit my son who lives within 30 (minutes) of the course. Look forward to playing here again." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Voyager Village Country Club
    Voyager at Voyager Village CC
    Voyager at Voyager Village Country Club
    Danbury, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8627352941
    23
    Green fee: $42-$72
    What they're saying: "My son and I really enjoyed our first time at this course. Great layout with a friendly atmosphere! Can’t wait to golf there again! Thank you!" - Swanee6

  10. White Eagle Golf Club
    White Eagle GC
    White Eagle Golf Club
    Hudson, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.9407833333
    79
    Green fee: $75-$99
    What they're saying: "White Eagle was a fabulous experience for my group and I. I brought two dusters who had never played the course before and they absolutely loved it as did I!" - rmjohnson60

  11. Glen Erin Golf Club
    Glen Erin GC
    Glen Erin Golf Club
    Janesville, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.90695
    121
    What they're saying: "Glen Erin golf course, a value like no other. Not many courses you can find for under $35 with a cart in as good of condition as this course. I was very happy with my experience from the very nice range and putting green, to the course conditions and layout, to the wonderful starter/ranger who was on his A game and I'm sure is everyday." - dahlryan

  12. Black Bear Golf Club
    Black Bear GC: #11
    Black Bear Golf Club
    Minong, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.5882294118
    11
    Green fee: $35-$49+
    What they're saying: "Staff was very efficient and friendly. Course was in very good manicured condition. Greens rolled true. Not busy so we played at a casual pace which was enjoyable. Will definitely play again." - BOILERENGR53

  13. Erin Hills
    Erin Hills Golf Course No. 2
    Erin Hills Golf Course
    Erin, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.9684352941
    48
    Green fee: $325-$425
    What they're saying: "Great layout and excellent conditions. This was a top 5 round for me! Try the fescue rescue as a cool drink and enjoy the beautiful but challenging track!" - Topop1223

  14. Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido Course
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido Course
    Nekoosa, Wisconsin
    Private
    5.0
    1
    Green fee: $220-$295
    What they're saying: "This course feels and plays like nothing I have experienced to date. The simple fact that they were able to restore CB MacDonald's long lost masterpiece is astounding. The layout was unchanged other than widening or separating some of the holes for safety reasons. I am sure many will not understand why the 18th hole finishes where it does - not getting that the original Lido Lodge was just behind the 18th/8th tee on the ocean." - hornedwoodchuck

  15. Oshkosh Country Club
    Oshkosh CC
    Oshkosh Country Club
    Oshkosh, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7899470588
    68
    Green fee: $50-$83
    What they're saying: "I always have a great round here. The staff is helpful, pace of play is fast, the layout is pretty standard, but it is always in excellent condition which helps with the simple blueprint. The restaurant is also very good. Only issue I have is the range.... It's incredibly small and it's off the mats only." - CoreyCouturier

  16. The Bull At Pinehurst Farms
    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8240411765
    154
    Green fee: $69-$89
    What they're saying: "Awesome Fall golf. Greens are the best I've played on in a while. Fast and smooth even with all the water they received in the last week." - jadam530

  17. Geneva National - Palmer Course
    Geneva National GC - Palmer: #16
    Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.7516117647
    119
    Green fee: $70-$190
    What they're saying: "Played Palmer and Player course. Had a great time. Course looked great. Challenging but fair. Staff were kind and accommodating. Will be back soon!" - stevejess25

  18. Bass Lake Golf Course
    Bass Lake GC
    Bass Lake Golf Course
    Deerbrook, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8203764706
    54
    Green fee: $25-$50
    What they're saying: "Great place. From the minute I walked in I was greeted and felt very welcomed. All staff I interacted with were all friendly as can be. This place will have me coming back again and again." - hennesey07

  19. Brown County Golf Course
    Brown County GC
    Brown County Golf Course
    Oneida, Wisconsin
    Municipal
    4.8027235294
    113
    Green fee: $36-$58
    What they're saying: "Very well kept up course, and for the price. Will be making the trip up there again." - psportraits

  20. Hon-E-Kor Country Club
    Hon-E-Kor GCC
    Red/White at Hon-E-Kor Golf & Country Club
    Kewaskum, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7635823529
    89
    Green fee: $37-$62
    What they're saying: "Awesome to have 3 separate 9s to configure. The course was well kept. Greens were in excellent condition. Some really fun dog legs and water shots. Everyone kept pace (2 some in 3 hours). Will be the go-to course for a weekday afternoon." - Houseofchong

  21. NorthWood Golf Course
    NorthWood GC: #4
    NorthWood Golf Course
    Rhinelander, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7353529412
    66
    Green fee: $52-$72
    What they're saying: "Great course. Great condition. Great price. From tee to green every shot is a challenge. Bring your A game." - Upnorth6267

  22. Grand Geneva Resort - The Brute
    Grand Geneva Resort
    Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.7518117647
    291
    Green fee: $45-$159
    What they're saying: "A round back in time. Course just as I remember it when it was owned by the playboy club." - repretch730

  23. Washington County Golf Course
    Washington County GC
    Washington County Golf Course
    Hartford, Wisconsin
    Public/Municipal
    4.7567588235
    347
    What they're saying: "Always a great golf course to play. I look forward playing there. Nobody has a better practice area." - Daniel9305649

  24. University Ridge Golf Course
    University Ridge GC: #6
    University Ridge Golf Course
    Verona, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7384647059
    141
    Green fee: $69-$139
    What they're saying: "Great Track. Greens were punched for late fall, but healing well and had been sanded over. Perfect fall day in Wisconsin. Couldn't have asked for anything more to rekindle my love of this course that I haven't been able to play in several years." - Champp34

  25. Riverside Golf Course
    Riverside GC
    Riverside Golf Course
    Janesville, Wisconsin
    Public/Municipal
    4.7297294118
    154
    Green fee: $30+
    What they're saying: "Greens were in excellent condition - smooth and well cared for. Cool layout, though, a few areas where you can get hit into. Traps were horrible, minimal sand in over half - dirt vs sand. For the cost, it’s an amazing value. Fun track - we will be back. Clubhouse staff extra friendly." - ctv33

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
