Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States

Customer service at the golf course continued to be a challenge for operators in 2021. It wasn't just about attending the bag drop and making sure the beverage cart was making the rounds. Safety protocols of the pandemic are still in effect at many facilities, where many staffers continue to work with smiles on their faces hidden behind masks.

We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2021 by our review community. Courses must be public access and have received at least 10 reviews in 2021 to qualify.

If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank them and their whole team by leaving a review. Get started right here.