Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States

A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.

Customer service at the golf course continued to be a challenge for operators in 2021. It wasn't just about attending the bag drop and making sure the beverage cart was making the rounds. Safety protocols of the pandemic are still in effect at many facilities, where many staffers continue to work with smiles on their faces hidden behind masks.

We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2021 by our review community. Courses must be public access and have received at least 10 reviews in 2021 to qualify.

If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank them and their whole team by leaving a review. Get started right here.

  1. The Club at Lac La Belle

    Oconomowoc, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "I literally cannot say a bad thing about my experience at this course. Staff was great. Pace of play was wonderful. Course conditions were impeccable." - kmergens

  2. Miacomet Golf Club

    Nantucket, Mass.
    What they're saying: "It was a beautiful day. Everything was amazing. We had an awesome time." - Ackrose

  3. Midland Golf Club

    Kewanee, Illinois
    What they're saying: "I love this oasis in the middle of farm country. It’s always worth the drive and the staff are always friendly and welcoming!" - Icanhackit

  4. Prairie View Golf Club
    Near Indianapolis, Prairie View Golf Club is a tough Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design.

    Carmel, Indiana
    What they're saying: "Great course. Strong layout some visually intimidating holes, fun green complexes, great staff and facility. Could play everyday." - golfken69

  5. Eagle Trace Golf Course

    Morehead, Ky.
    What they're saying: "Beautiful homes in the neighborhood. Course needs work but fairways and greens were ok. Friendly staff. Good carts." - wildbillellis

  6. Covered Bridge Golf Club

    Sellerburg, Indiana
    What they're saying: "What a fantastic course. The staff is great and always smiling and helping out anyway they can." - ghaley67

  7. Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club
    A Bahia Beach staff member cleans the clubs of a golfer after a recent round in Puerto Rico.

    Rio Grande, P.R.
    What they're saying: "This course made me step up my game. Greens were FAST and more difficult than what I've played in the states. I'd play this course again in a heart beat. Staff was extremely friendly/helpful, and driving range great." - kodvody

  8. Honey Run Golf Course

    York, Penn.
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff, nice clubhouse and excellent practice area! The course makes you think differently on every hole. The greens are some of the best in the area. A very nice course and a joy to play there." - golfer review

  9. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Iola, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "Haven't played G.W. in a few years and the improvements they have made were noticeable and nice." - golfer review

  10. Otter Creek Golf Course
    Otter Creek is one of the best public courses in Indiana.

    Columbus, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Drive from Indy well worth it. Counter person was very professional and helpful." - Russ46234

  11. Diamondback Golf Club

    Abilene, Texas
    What they're saying: "I never expected this nice of a course in such a small town. It’s been excellently maintained and the staff is always friendly." - beka242

  12. Hidden Greens North

    Solon Springs, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "I play here several times per year. The course is always in good shape and the staff is always super nice. Several of the holes are very unique and all of the greens are always in great shape. I would 100% recommend this course." - golfer review

  13. Marquette Park Golf Course

    Chicago, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Very easy to walk this course, and motorized carts available. Decent length from tips, and user friendly for beginners. Staff very friendly, and nice location within Marquette Park." - golfer review

  14. Indian Hills Golf Resort

    Fairfield Bay, Ark.
    What they're saying: "Always enjoy playing there. Staff is great. A few tee boxes and greens are rough but they are working on it." - bumbum1001

  15. Wynn Golf Club

    Las Vegas, Nev.
    What they're saying: "The Wynn was the last course I had to check off on my Vegas must play list. The layout is a little quirky, (six par 3’s) but very enjoyable to play. The customer service is on par with Shadow (Creek) and Cascata." - golfer review

  16. North Bend Golf Course

    North Bend, Neb.
    What they're saying: "We love this course! Although it’s an hour drive away, we still make the drive several times a year. The course is short, but still challenging. The roughs can be brutal. The greens are true. Pete is the best as is all of the staff!!" - bub1020

  17. Viroqua Hills Golf Course

    Viroqua, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "As usual, best public course within 60 miles of La Crosse." - johnkish21

  18. Mystic Creek Golf Club

    El Dorado, Ark.
    What they're saying: "This was my fifth round at Mystic Creek! The staff is always friendly and helpful, nice pro shop and a beautiful course! Favorite course to play!" - golfer review

  19. Dutcher Creek Golf Course

    Grants Pass, Ore.
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed the course, the weather was great, the deal was equally great and the club personnel were great too especially at the check-in as the lady who checked us in allowed us an earlier start." - golfer review

  20. The Lynx at River Bend Golf Club

    Port Jervis, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "I’ve been playing this course for five years and if you haven’t played it this year you are missing out. It is in amazing shape and as always the staff ensure you have a great round." - ConnieBC

  21. Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club
    A view of a tee at Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club.

    Bridgeport, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "I live local and this course never disappoints. Greens are well maintained, roll true and are rewarding with good approach shots. From tee box to green, you will enjoy this layout. It's always opened a little later in the spring which protects this place from being overplayed during our wet season. Played on Father's day with my Dad we we completed a 4 hour round. My hat goes off to your staff!" - jasclark1

  22. Lakewood National Golf & Country Club

    Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Always in great condition. A challenging course with fast greens. Impeccable shape. Love the amenities and the staff. Never a bad round here. Predicting this course will be top ten in near future." - rayslow

  23. University of Georgia Golf Course

    Athens, Ga.
    What they're saying: "It is a really nice place and is worth every dime and the staff is the greatest. You will not be disappointed." - aburge59

  24. Mistwood Golf Course

    Romeoville, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed playing Mistwood. From (the) North Suburbs, I usually bring a group with me. Great course layout and staff & amenities are 5 stars." - golfer review

  25. Pinehills Golf Club

    Plymouth, Mass.
    What they're saying: "We played the Jones course. Tee boxes, fairways and greens were in great shape. Some of the bunkers are water soaked, due to all the rain over the last few months. The staff has been very friendly both times I’ve played there and it’s great having GPS in the carts." - golfer review

