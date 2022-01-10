Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses

Don't blame us if you skip class to tee it up.
Golfers' Choice is counting down the best collegiate and university-affiliated public golf courses you can play. To determine the collegiate list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received one review in 2021.
-
Athens, Georgia
-
Clemson, S.C.
-
West Lafayette, Ind.
-
Verona, Wisc.
-
Notre Dame, Ind.
-
Allendale, Mich.
-
West Lafayette, Ind.
-
Hamilton, N.Y.
-
-
Ann Arbor, Mich.
-
Sewanee, Tenn.
-
East Lansing, Mich.
-
Las Cruces, N.M.
-
Buies Creek, N.C.
-
Angola, Ind.
-
Columbia, Mo.
-
Chapel Hill, N.C.
-
Murray, Ky.
-
College Park, Md.
-
Lewisburg, Pa.
-
Hightstown, N.J.
-
Charlottesville, Va.
-
Lubbock, Texas
-
Piscataway, N.J.
-
Creston, Ohio