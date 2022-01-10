Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses

The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
A splendid view from University of Georgia Golf Course

Don't blame us if you skip class to tee it up.

Golfers' Choice is counting down the best collegiate and university-affiliated public golf courses you can play. To determine the collegiate list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received one review in 2021.

  1. University of Georgia Golf Course

    Athens, Georgia

  2. The Walker Golf Course At Clemson University

    Clemson, S.C.

  3. Ackerman-Allen at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex

    West Lafayette, Ind.

  4. University Ridge Golf Course

    Verona, Wisc.

  5. Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame

    Notre Dame, Ind.

  6. The Meadows at Grand Valley State University

    Allendale, Mich.

  7. Purdue - Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex - Kampen Course

    West Lafayette, Ind.

    Designed by Indiana native Pete Dye, the Kampen Course at Purdue University is one of the best public college golf courses in the country.

  8. Seven Oaks Golf Club

    Hamilton, N.Y.

  9. Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University

    Raleigh, N.C.

  10. University of Michigan Golf Course

    Ann Arbor, Mich.

  11. The Course at Sewanee

    Sewanee, Tenn.

  12. The West at Forest Akers Golf Course

    East Lansing, Mich.

  13. New Mexico State University Golf Course

    Las Cruces, N.M.

  14. Keith Hills Golf Club

    Buies Creek, N.C.

  15. Zollner Golf Course

    Angola, Ind.

    View of the 18th hole at Zollner Golf Course.

  16. A.L. Gustin Golf Course

    Columbia, Mo.

  17. UNC Finley Golf Course

    Chapel Hill, N.C.

  18. Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course

    Murray, Ky.

  19. University of Maryland Golf Course

    College Park, Md.

    A sunset view of a green at University of Maryland Golf Course.

  20. Bucknell Golf Club

    Lewisburg, Pa.

  21. Peddie Golf Club

    Hightstown, N.J.

  22. Birdwood Golf Course

    Charlottesville, Va.

  23. The Rawls Golf Course at Texas Tech

    Lubbock, Texas

    A sunny day view of a faiarway from The Rawls Course at Texas Tech.

  24. Rutgers University Golf Course

    Piscataway, N.J.

  25. Hawks Nest Golf Club

    Creston, Ohio

