Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Short Courses

The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
A view from Winter Park Golf Course

Short used to be a connotation for "less than" when it comes to golf courses. Not anymore.

Short is in. Shorter courses mean more fun for less money and less time.

We've rounded up the Top 25 short courses according to the ratings and reviews from our community. We combined the overall rating with the six subcategory ratings to determine a total score.

What is a "short" golf course? The definition can be debated given the many non-traditional concepts given what's been created in recent years, but we define it as any golf course that is shorter than 18 holes or 6,000 yards or a par 70.

Reviews on our site tend to feature more local play at area short courses than at destination short courses. In essence, you'll find more local favorites than destination resort short courses. Be sure to give a short course a shot, whether you're on the road or in your home town.

  1. Winter Park Golf Course

    Winter Park, Fla.
    9 holes, par 35
    What they're saying: "Forget the bomb and gouge. This course requires you to plan out an approach and flight to the flag. The green complexes are very Pinehurst like and roll fast and true. Take your time, breathe and enjoy a walk in the park." - hnzlange

  2. The Links at Terranea
    A look back from the seventh green on The Links at Terranea Rancho in Palos Verdes, Calif. showcases the ocean views.

    Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
    9 holes, par 27
    What they're saying: "Course is in perfect condition. Greens are very difficult and there are lots of bunkers and traps. All age ranges and levels of golfers." - raysecar

  3. Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course

    Akron, Ohio
    9 holes, par 35
    What they're saying: "Blind greens for experienced, wide open for beginners! Excellent course layout and greens!" - Nabaker21

  4. Neshanic Valley Golf Course - Academy Course

    Neshanic Station, N.J.
    9 holes, par 32
    What they're saying: "If you plan to do 27 holes at Neshanic, start here. Very good nine hole course to warm up at. No need for a golf cart as it is not a hard course to walk. Very good shape too." - acsgolfer21

  5. Bradshaw Ranch

    Sacramento, Calif.
    9 holes, par 27
    What they're saying: "Great time - family atmosphere. Had a good time with my buddies. Beer, cigars and golf. Doesn’t get much better." - dwinrow

  6. Ben Brown's Golf Course at The Ranch Laguna Beach
    Canyon walls surround the Ben Brown's Golf Course at the Ranch at Laguna Beach.

    Laguna Beach, Calif.
    9 holes, par 32
    What they're saying: "It is always a pleasure playing at Ben Brown. It is better to play early than late but the pricing for twilight is great! The only downfall is if there are groups playing late, it slows down the pace. The staff is amazing and the upkeep of the greens is wonderful. I love the wildlife." -

  7. Timber Creek Golf Course - Sierra Pines

    Roseville, Calif.
    9 holes, par 36
    What they're saying: "Tees, fairways, and greens were awesome. Large beautiful course where you will use your big dog on 7 out of 9 holes." - GFMiranda5544

  8. The Links On Memorial Golf & Athletic Club

    Bixby, Okla.
    9 holes, par 35
    What they're saying: "Amazing 9-hole course. Greens were in fantastic shape and water came into play on almost every hole." - Jake7980180

  9. Craig Woods Golf Course

    Woodstock, Ill.
    9 holes, par 34
    What they're saying: "I can walk the course in 90 minutes & never have to worry about pace of play. The staff is always friendly & it’s really hard to beat the price. Nothing fancy. Just a great place to work on your game or welcome a beginner to the game." - JaysonH

  10. The Learning Center 9 at Galloping Hill

    Kenilworth, N.J.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "Challenging, short 9 holes. Green very nice and good condition. Staffs are always nice and friendly!" - elaine888free

  11. Tewksbury Country Club

    Tewksbury, Mass.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape even though it is a challenge especially with the weather this year. It is also well managed and all staff members are very professional and friendly. We were here in March and love the new pro shop and dining area in and out." - cunninp

  12. Auburn Bluff Golf Course

    Campbellsport, Wis.
    9 holes, par 36
    What they're saying: "Great course. Been going here for the last three years. I love the staff and the course is good enough for the price." - GrizzlyAdams

  13. Tam O'Shanter Golf Course

    Niles, Ill.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "Good pace of play and well maintained. Relatively tight fairways but stay in them and you’ll be fine. I would recommend this to anyone that just wants a nice 9 hole course with good pace and value." - dave031377

  14. Lost Spur Golf Course

    Saint Paul, Minn.
    9 holes, par 34
    What they're saying: "Good course, lots of challenges, tight fairways, small greens and fast, creeks and enough sand. Pretty hilly. So a cart is helpful." - David1318842

  15. Blue Cypress Golf Club

    Jacksonville, Fla.
    9 holes, par 36
    What they're saying: "The staff were attentive and courteous. The greens were in basically pristine conditions along with some tough hole locations, which made some of the shorter holes more challenging, and the pace of play was great."- gilmvieira1

  16. Canyon Mesa Country Club

    Sedona, Ariz.
    9 holes, par 28
    What they're saying: "Short & Sweet. The atmosphere is quaint, the course is short and easy yet in impeccable condition." - belindana

  17. The Links at LaBelle Winery

    Derry, N.H.
    9 holes, par 27
    What they're saying: "Nice little par 3 course! From the blue tees, nice mix of mid iron and wedge shots. 9th hole is actually really tough. Nice market for snacks, coffee, sandwiches. Greens are in great shape!" - Michael5001368

  18. Executive Course at Viewpoint Resort

    Mesa, Ariz.
    9 hole, par 33
    What they're saying: "Fairly easy short course. All holes are straight in front of you. A variety of short to medium par 3 and 4s. One par 5. Course in good condition. Can play it in 90 minutes to 2 hours. Would play again." - ks1151

  19. The Yards
    A view from fairway #3 at The Backyards from The Yards (Florida's First Coast of Golf).

    Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
    12 holes, par 44
    What they're saying: "Nice range and practice areas. Greens were especially fast. Can be a demanding course for middle to high handicappers, otherwise bunkers and water are avoidable." - Bradley9305761

  20. Emerald Lakes Golf Course

    Elk Grove, Calif.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "Played a little slow, but the course is always in great shape and the staff are friendly." - steveleese

  21. Oak Hills Country Club

    Palos Heights, Ill.
    9 holes, par 34
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. The staff is beyond kind. I brought my 7 yr old for a capstone round for the season. They were super friendly and encouraging to everyone. Great course, adequately challenging and very well maintained." - leonardhollander3

  22. Indian Springs

    Middlefield, Conn.
    9 holes, par 36
    What they're saying: "Great Golf Course. Nice and challenging course with very friendly staff. Good course to walk!" - jackdise

  23. William F. Larkin Golf Course at Colonial Terrace

    Ocean, N.J.
    9 holes, par 35
    What they're saying: "We love this golf course. We come as often as we can. Friendly staff and wonderful grounds." - mavisjavis

  24. Poxabogue Golf Center

    Bridgehampton, N.Y.
    9 holes, par 30
    What they're saying: "Pleasant 9 Holes. Easy access and fair price. Decent condition" -Arthur3819807

  25. Mosholu Golf Course

    Bronx, N.Y.
    9 holes, par 32
    What they're saying: "A Real gem. Surprising value. This is a tough little course in good condition for (the) money." - bwaronker

