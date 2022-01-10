Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Short Courses

Short used to be a connotation for "less than" when it comes to golf courses. Not anymore.

Short is in. Shorter courses mean more fun for less money and less time.

We've rounded up the Top 25 short courses according to the ratings and reviews from our community. We combined the overall rating with the six subcategory ratings to determine a total score.

What is a "short" golf course? The definition can be debated given the many non-traditional concepts given what's been created in recent years, but we define it as any golf course that is shorter than 18 holes or 6,000 yards or a par 70.

Reviews on our site tend to feature more local play at area short courses than at destination short courses. In essence, you'll find more local favorites than destination resort short courses. Be sure to give a short course a shot, whether you're on the road or in your home town.

