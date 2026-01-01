Durham Golf Guide
Durham Golf Courses
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Barnard Castle, DurhamPrivate4.5321433917155
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Stanley, DurhamSemi-Private4.2164634146190
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Billingham, Stockton-on-TeesSemi-Private4.586206896629
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Bishop Auckland, DurhamSemi-Private4.2330089931101
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Blackwell, DarlingtonSemi-Private4.496434937672
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Brancepeth, DurhamPrivate4.3943361345159
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Hartlepool, HartlepoolPrivate4.01
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Chester-le-Street, DurhamSemi-Private4.42273576148
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Consett, DurhamSemi-Private4.1662476957115
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Crook, DurhamSemi-Private4.4823977488143
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Darlington, DarlingtonSemi-Private3.9771493213118
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Middleton St George, DarlingtonSemi-Private4.0130718954111
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Langley Moor, DurhamSemi-Private4.1274449099123
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Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-TeesSemi-Private4.704374057332
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Coatham Mundeville, DarlingtonResort2.706376668346
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Hartlepool, HartlepoolSemi-Private4.588235294139
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Darlington, DurhamResort3.03
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Hartlepool, HartlepoolPublic
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Hobson, BurnopfieldPrivate4.5581922163235
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Newton Aycliffe, Great AycliffeSemi-Private
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Sedgefield, DurhamSemi-Private
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Sedgefield, DurhamSemi-Private
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Sedgefield, DurhamSemi-Private
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Newton Aycliffe, DurhamPublic
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Carrville, DurhamResort3.274509803915
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Carrville, DurhamResort4.68627450985
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Hurworth-on-Tees, DarlingtonResort4.83333333336
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Chester-le-Street, DurhamSemi-Private4.0975935829112
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Seaham, DurhamSemi-Private4.5232602845162
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Hartepool, HartepoolSemi-Private
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Hartepool, HartepoolSemi-Private
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Hartepool, HartepoolSemi-Private
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Hartepool, HartepoolSemi-Private
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Hartepool, HartepoolSemi-Private
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Seaham, DurhamSemi-Private5.01
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Craghead, StanleySemi-Private4.2781175849246
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Newton Aycliffe, DurhamPrivate4.434210526333
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Wynyard, TeessideResort
Golf Courses Near Durham
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandSemi-Private
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPublic
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPrivate
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPrivate4.377215592174
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Thornaby-on-Tees, Stockton-on-TeesPrivate4.637721755431
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Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on-TeesPublic3.769919786163
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Sunderland, City of SunderlandSemi-Private4.01
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Birtley, GatesheadPrivate4.365079365163
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Middlesbrough, ClevelandMunicipal3.977591036437
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Gateshead, GatesheadPrivate4.2567432223231