2020 was a surreal year for golf in Great Britain & Ireland. With borders closed internationally from spring onward, play was relegated to mostly locals or regional play. Despite this, the game enjoyed a similar surge to North America, and we received over twice as many golf course reviews in 2020 than we did in 2019 of courses in Great Britain & Ireland.
We've surveyed the reviews to find the best value and hidden gem courses you can play. We use our weighted Ratings Index which weights most recent reviews but factors in previous years' reviews. Courses must have at least 10 reviews to qualify. All of these courses can be played for well under £100 and in most cases they are under £50 on peak weekends.
Great Britain & Ireland golf courses reviewed in 2020: 1,510
Reviews of Great Britain & Ireland golf courses in 2020: 16,990
Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland
Green fees: £45-50
What they're saying: "Great course for all standard of golfers ... Greens and fairways were in excellent condition. Credit to the green keepers. Also the staff were very friendly and helpful. In the words of Arnie ..i,ll be back..." - WiseGolfGuy
Staffordshire, England
Green fees: £35-40
What they're saying: "It is always a joy to play. The grounds are amazing and the staff are always welcoming and friendly the amenities are perfect. Everything is well-kept and well done." - u7865551
Buxton, England
Green fees: £39-44
What they're saying: "The fairways are great and there is some stunning holes with great views. A pleasure to play and will be back .the best course for the money you can play." -
Shutters123
East Lothian, Scotland
Green fees: £65-72
What they're saying: "This is how golf should be played. Wind, quirky undulations, lots of sand and fantastic greens." - RobLeech1
Isle of Angelsey, Wales
Green fees: $79-105
What they're saying: "Great course and challenge, a few blind tee shots but all part of the lynx’s challenge!! Great value for money recommend to anyone to play!" - Jake4097114
Northumberland, England
Green fees: £60
What they're saying: "Wow, what an amazing golf course. Great layout with the most fantastic views." - mrdepatrick
County Armagh, Northern Ireland
Green fees: £25-30
What they're saying: "Excellent value for money, had a great day, staff very friendly and course in good condition." - u007596944
Lincolnshire, England
Green fees: £30-35
What they're saying: "Last minute decision but what a wonderful gem, not only is the course fantastic the views are exceptional." - Malapou
Addingham, England
Green fees: £22
What they're saying: "Lovely course overlooking the stunning scenery of Ilkley Moor. Short course but being on the side of a hill with some puff inducing fairways it is a fair test." -t1608948425
Walton, England
Green fees: £24-40
What they're saying: "The views on this course across the lake make it a really impressive course and the mixture of challenges to reach greens keeps you thinking. " - Jeynes1973
Kintyre, Scotland
Green fees: £75
What they're saying: "The dunes is one of my favourites. I try to go at least once a year. Great layout, fun greens and there's always a warm welcome." - t12979432
Bingley, England
Green fees: £50
What they're saying: "Played for the first time in several years and really enjoyed. Was in great condition with some beautiful holes. Will be returning." - MarkDH
Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland
Green fees: £35-40
What they're saying: "Over all a stunning course with tricky conditions, the highlight is the 5th tee it is stunning." - cnaughton93
Hertfordshire, England
Green fees: £30-45
What they're saying: "A stunning course that is challenging enough to stay interesting. Tree lined fairways with a good mix of par 3,4 & 5 holes." -123Higgsy123
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Green fees: $50-65
What they're saying: "Very challenging course at times and very hilly - but this added to the enjoyment with decisions to be made on almost every hole to get the best of the conditions and lies." - BigStevie60
Devon, England
Green fees: £26-36
What they're saying:
First time here and really impressed with absolutely everything, the course is a good work out both physically and mentally." -mik68
Yorkshire, England
Green fees: £33-37
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition, really enjoyed the variety of different types of golf holes within one course." - MrPMU
Renfrewshire, Scotland
Green fees: £33-37
What they're saying: "This course is one of our favourites. A friend and I travel around as visitors and we always come back to Old Ranfurly." - jonnyevans
Kinross, Scotland
Green fees: 65-85
What they're saying: "Truly enjoyed this golf course. Very well maintained. The greens are very challenging. Some of the views are truly beautiful." -u4327651
County Waterford, Ireland
Green fees: £25-30
What they're saying: "The surroundings are majestic, the staff great and the course is in good condition considering that we’ve had lots of rain. I’ll be back!" - citation2b
Denbighshire, Wales
Green fees: £25-30
What they're saying: "Always TOP VALUE if you compare to a lot of other links courses in the U.K. Can be tricky off the tee. A course planner is a must. If you keep it straight,you will score well.Very quiet and a really friendly welcome." - u314160310086
Roxburghshire, England
Green fees: £60-70
What they're saying: "This course has a fantastic layout, it is fun to play. The major standout about this course was the condition, what an amazing job from the immaculate tee boxes to the greens." - GMan1983
Hexham, England
Green fees: £40-50
What they're saying: "Lovely views, great holes and very challenging for the average golfer! Would definitely recommend and intend to go back!"
Argyll, Scotland
Green fees: £75
What they're saying: "But I had a smile on my face all afternoon. The scenery and setting are second to none. I was around in 3 hours, the course being quiet I was on my own the whole way round."
East Lothian, Scotland
Green fees: £45-55
What they're saying: "This is a great course, we have played it three times recently and it never fails to present different challenges, throw in the weather, a gentle breeze of the coast, pins positioned in some difficult locations makes for an interesting round." - Jimm1875