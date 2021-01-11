2020 was a surreal year for golf in Great Britain & Ireland. With borders closed internationally from spring onward, play was relegated to mostly locals or regional play. Despite this, the game enjoyed a similar surge to North America, and we received over twice as many golf course reviews in 2020 than we did in 2019 of courses in Great Britain & Ireland.

We've surveyed the reviews to find the best value and hidden gem courses you can play. We use our weighted Ratings Index which weights most recent reviews but factors in previous years' reviews. Courses must have at least 10 reviews to qualify. All of these courses can be played for well under £100 and in most cases they are under £50 on peak weekends.

Great Britain & Ireland golf courses reviewed in 2020: 1,510

Reviews of Great Britain & Ireland golf courses in 2020: 16,990

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.