Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Virginia

These are Virginia's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
In Virginia, Independence Golf Club is a top semi-private option and was designed by Tom Fazio.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's weighted subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2021 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2021: 131
Reviews of Virginia golf courses in 2021: 5,947

  1. Independence Golf Club - Championship

    Midlothian

  2. Spring Creek Golf Club

    Gordonsville

  3. Kingsmill Resort - River Course

    Williamsburg

  4. Ballyhack Golf Club

    Roanoke

  5. The Highland Course At Primland Resort

    Meadows of Dan

  6. Royal New Kent Golf Club

    Providence Forge

  7. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech

    Radford

  8. Kingsmill Resort - Plantation Course

    Williamsburg

  9. Bryce Resort

    Basye

  10. Lake Chesdin Golf Club

    Chesterfield

  11. Lansdowne Resort - The Robert Trent Jones II Course

    Leesburg

  12. Shenvalee Golf Resort

    New Market

  13. Hobbs Hole Golf Course

    Tappahannock

  14. Meadowbrook Country Club

    Richmond

  15. Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

    Williamsburg

  16. Westfields Golf Club

    Clifton

  17. The Club at Viniterra

    New Kent

  18. Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club

    Front Royal

  19. Laurel Hill Golf Club

    Lorton

  20. Brickshire Golf Club

    Providence Forge

  21. The Golf Club at The Highlands

    Chesterfield

  22. Green Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

    Williamsburg

  23. Auburn Hills Golf Club

    Riner

  24. Cypress Point Country Club

    Virginia Beach

  25. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas

    Gainesville

Minor Hills - flowers
Photo Galleries
16 Images
GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
December 16, 2021
We pick the best photos our community sent us from more than 300,000 reviews, our biggest year ever thanks to you!
By GolfPass Staff
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
union-league-national-aerial.jpeg
Articles
8 Min Read
22 notable golf course renovations to be unveiled in 2022
January 6, 2022
Creative approaches to golf course remodeling and authentic restoration efforts continue apace.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cypress Point Club
Articles
6 Min Read
What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?
December 27, 2021
If money and private club access were no issue, we've found the 10 destinations to live out your golf dreams.
By Jason Scott Deegan
